Friends of FM – April 2016

A NEW STATION ON AIR

From The Examiner April 15, 1986

Launceston’s first non-profit radio station 7LTN (FM) broadcast for the first time on a permanent licence yesterday.

The station which is operated mostly by volunteers has a 103.7Mhz on the FM band.

The station will provide programs for the widest cross-section of the community.

and from The Examiner June 25, 1986

After eight years of battling to get an on air, Launceston’s new FM radio station 7LTN-FM will officially open on Friday.

The Launceston Community FM Group’s persistence since 1978 was rewarded when it had its licence approved by the Broadcasting Tribunal last year—the first new radio station in Launceston for 40 years.

On April 14 this year it went on air, much to the delight of music connoisseurs around Launceston, and Friday will see the formalities and informalities completed.

The Mayor, Ald. Don Wing, will present the former LCFMG president, Simon Longstaff, with a plaque commemorating the occasion.

City Park Radio owes a lot to the dedication of many people especially in the early days of the station … We thank them as we thank all volunteers who have contributed and continue to provide their time and support for our community station.

………………and thank you David Lay for these news clippings…. and the opportunity to see the young faces of Ross Peddlesden and Kevin Lincoln ……….

TRANSLATOR UPDATE

Management has approved the ordering of capital equipment for the translator mast and some broadcast equipment. The mast alone will cost nearly $30,000. A major expense for City Park Radio.

With the order now placed for engineering of the mast, the final specifications will be available soon for the building permit application to go before council for approval.

Some of the equipment requires 12 weeks delivery time from an order being placed, so it is hoped construction and building will begin in 3-4 months.

Currently we are negotiating with TasNetworks to obtain a design option to connect power to the site.

Management has revised the time line for the project and hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

DAYLIGHT SAVING Ends

3am Sunday 3rd April – Turn clocks back 1 hour

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

“In times of change and uncertainty, we need the spirit of jazz more than ever before, to bring people – especially young women and men – together, to nurture freedom and dialogue, to create new bridges of respect and understanding, for greater tolerance and cooperation”

Irina Bokova, Director-General UNESCO

Listen to Jazz Spectrum – every Sunday 8-10pm

ANZAC DAY 2016

City Park Radio is proud to partner with the Northern Midlands RSL to bring you the 11am service live from the Longford centotaph Anzac Day morning.

Another year of significance,100 years since the battles at Fromelles and Pozieres.

Remembering the men and women who served, and continue to serve Australia.

Lest We Forget

FUNDRAISER

BBQ Sausages/Cold Drinks

visit City Park Radio at

Bunnings Northside

Wednesday April 13 – 8.30am – 4pm

Membership Fees 2016-2017

The membership fee for 2016-2017 has been set at $45.

For existing financial members, the fee is discounted to $40 if paid before 30 June 2016.

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS — Classic Album

Sex, Dope, Rock n Roll: Teenage Heaven – Daddy Cool (1972)

While Daddy Cool’s first album was essential for any party in 1971, their second was different enough to warrant the description of “progressive rock”. Everything about it invited controversy – from the lipstick cover art and inside cartoon depicting teenage angst, to the choice of songs and their titles.

A major feature of the album was the guitar playing of Ross Hannaford, who sadly passed away last month from cancer at only 65 years of age. Some of the longer songs have extended lead breaks where Hannaford’s playing soars to levels far beyond the doo-wop style of the first album, such as the single “Hi Honey Ho” – edited to a radio friendly three minutes for the single, “Love in an FJ”, and the Frank Zappa-influenced “Make Your Stash”.

The 1950’s boogie-woogie was still evident in some songs, but they also pushed the album’s theme to the limit. “Sixty Minute Man” (with Hannaford on vocals) and “Baby, Let Me Bang Your Box” (about playing a piano) were obscure songs originally released by The Penguins and The Dominoes respectively in the early 1950’s, but the double entendre was of course deliberate.

Reelin’ in the Years – 60s &70s music – Saturday 5-7pm

30 YEARS OF HISTORY

WANTED: Photographs or Memorabilia from past years.

Contact: Craig Ellis 0418 594764 or John Munday CPR museum. Receipts issued.

