Friends of FM – April 2018

CITY PARK RADIO SURVEY

The Community Engagement Survey is an online, affordable audience research program for community radio stations.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and you are asked about your preferences and comments…. and you do not need to leave your name.

The results can help City Park Radio with programming and planning at the station, including:

Identifying who our listeners are (demographics), when, how and why they listen to us, what they like to listen to, how well we’re meeting their needs and what they value most about the station.

Understanding groups and segments that may be willing to become a member or volunteer at your station.

Training presenters and program makers.

Providing basic data to support your pitch to a potential sponsor.

Compiling important data to include in your ACMA licence renewal.

And comparisons and trends between surveys.

City Park Radio emailed everyone on our emailing list with the link to the survey. If you haven’t already done so, just head to our home page www.cityparkradio.com and or just click on this SURVEY LINK ..

And a huge thank you if you do take the time to fill out the survey by April 10.

ON APRIL 1 – Daylight Saving Ends

DONATE & WIN

How would you like $200 to pay off your electricity bill or put towards the groceries or just spend it on whatever you wish.

For one week only, City Park Radio is holding a donation ‘radiothon’ from Monday 9th to Saturday 14th April 2018.

All donations must be made by calling into the office between 9.30 am and 3 pm (Mon-Sat) and leaving your donation and details for the draw. (no phone pledges please)

All donor names for the week will go into the draw. The $200 eftpos card winner will be announced on air Monday 16th April.

Your donation will go towards the continuing maintenance and upkeep of City Park Radio.

BE INVOLVED – WE NEED YOUR HELP

City Park Radio is getting out into the community and participating in the Launceston Community Lunch project this year.

On the last Sunday in April and September, City Park Radio will be preparing and serving lunch at the Inveresk Tavern.

It’s a great chance to meet people in the community you may have never met before, and welcome new people to the community as well.

If you can help with the menu planning, food preparation and service (as well as cleaning up afterwards), please let Luigi Romanelli know as soon as possible.

There’s a meeting in Studio D Sat April 7th at 10.30am to make final plans for the menu and who will do what….all the small details for the first one April 29

… and if you can help in any way, please come to the meeting in Studio D.

MEMBERSHIP FEES 2018/19

Your management committee has decided to hold the membership fee at $45 pa for the coming year.

Renewal and new memberships for 2018/2019 can be paid from May.

This annual fee also allows all financial members to volunteer at City Park Radio.

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE POSITION/s

The committee has appointed Adrian Wood and Luigi Romanelli to fill the casual vacancies until the AGM.

At the next management meeting, the committee will select a new executive member to replace Craig Ellis who has resigned from the committee for family and health reasons.

We wish Craig all the very best and thank him for his time chairing the management committee.

PRESIDENT RESIGNS

It is with sadness that I tendered my resignation as President on Sunday 18.03.2018. I have found that my reactions to medical procedures involving the oesophagus cause me lengthy and bad reactions of which time out as President is necessary for some three weeks to a month at a time.

I do not think that this is conducive to the good running of an organisation such as City Park Radio. I thank my supporters and Management committee who have helped me start to “learn” the President’s role. I also thank the Executive for their work with me; especially Jim Jacob who filled in for me, without complaint, during various periods of my absence.

I will still be around the station as Coordinator of various units and as presenter. I hope to see you then. I also wish the next President every success in their new role. With Kind Regards, Craig Ellis

SPORTS BROADCASTS

Dave Mohr and his team will bring you local TSL & SEABL action live on the weekends — on air 103.7 & 96.5 FM and online.

Our major sponsor of the broadcasts this year is Andrew Doyle at Telstra Quadrant Mall & Kings Meadows.

When you head into the Telstra Shop, please mention City Park Radio … a little thank you will go a long way.

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

Some of the CPR people who gathered for an informal afternoon tea to celebrate International Womens Day.

Emilie Cortez-McCall organised the afternoon and judging by the smiles, it was an enjoyable afternoon.

Also see more photos below taken at our Harmony Day Outside Broadcast

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album

The Master’s Apprentices Choice Cuts

By mid-1970, The Master’s Apprentices had conquered Australia, so they followed in the footsteps of fellow Aussies The Easybeats and The Twilights and boarded the cruise ship “Fairsky” for London. In 1971, EMI put the band into the legendary Abbey Road studios to record their third album, Choice Cuts.

The ambience of Abbey Road encouraged the band’s creativity, while they rubbed shoulders with the likes of The Beatles, The Moody Blues and Pink Floyd. These musical influences, plus the discipline of the EMI technicians and superior facilities of the Abbey Road studios, helped create an album of original and distinctive rock and folk music.

The songs were written on the voyage from Australia by singer Jim Keays and guitarist Doug Ford, with inspiration coming from the people they met (Song for Joey) and also the recent death of their idol Jimi Hendrix (Song for a Lost Gypsy). The first single, Because I Love You, has become the band’s most popular and enduring song. The unique album cover, designed by Hipnosis who were also responsible for Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin covers, ensured the “classic” status of Choice Cuts.

Reelin’ in the Years – 60s & 70s Saturdays 5-7pm – 103.7 & 96.5 FM, online and on your smart phone

REMEMBER THIS FROM LAST MONTH ?

The state election has been run and won.

The state government was returned …now we wait to see the $15,000 to be listed in the state budget.

CPR SPONSORS

Please support these business as they support your community radio station….and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.

SPONSORSHIP ENQUIRIES – Shirley 6334 7429

HARMONY DAY 2018

Photos by David Mohr, Mike Conlon, Jim Jacob & The Examiner

Click here to see more on our Facebook page