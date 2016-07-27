Friends of FM – August 2016

MOVEMENT WITH A FORKLIFT FOR RADIO

Dressed to kill ..

Les Martin and his trusty safety beanie unloads the new radio translator mast from the supplier.

Les says it’s a bit like a meccano set …

Let’s hope he hasn’t accidently scrubbed the assembly letters off each piece so no one knows how to put it together.

WELCOME

Our newest presenter is Ali Habab… and each fortnight he will be presenting the Sudanese program on City Park Radio Tuesdays at 7pm.

In Arabic and English, listen in for a diversity of news information music and culture.

A new member of our Multicultural team

Alternate Tuesdays 7-8pm

THE TAMAR IN TIME AND RHYME

The Launceston Poetry Pedlars have been recruiting celebrities around town to read historical poetry and verse in a special program to be aired at 4pm Wednesday 31st August … listen to history as you may not have heard it before.

The program is being made especially for the NRM conference and will be repeated on the last Wednesday in September as a lead into the Tasmanian Poetry Festival.

PROGRAMMING NEWS

The Book Club on Tuesdays 4pm turns its final page at the end of August—another program will be selected to replace it in September. The Book Club has established quite a following but alas the production season is coming to an end and as with some good books, this has to be a sad ending.

The literary treats continue on City Park Radio with sessions of the Tamar Valley Writers Festival on Mondays at 4pm through August and September and “An Inspired Pursuit “ continues on the first Wednesday of every month at 4pm.

A special concert will be broadcast in Classical Encounters on September 18. Recently City Park Radio was allowed to record the presentation “ASCENDING” at the Holy Trinity Church featuring Christopher Bryg, Alexandra Harris, Nicholas Tolputt and Anthony Moles with his world premiere of “LEO”. It was a showcase for the Dorothy N Glover Memorial Trust of which the artists were recipients of scholarships. Note it in your listening diary – Sunday 18th September, 12.30pm, City Park Radio.

OUTSIDE BROADCASTS

As the TSL season enters the final stages, City Park Radio will cover the finals series particularly if northern teams are involved.

A special broadcast of the Northern High Schools Football Final is also scheduled for early September.

And City Park Radio will have a live broadcast from the Tasmanian Poetry Festival in October.

“LET’S HAVE A CHAT” James Parker

Age? 18

Where were you born? Hampshire, SE England

Do you have a partner? Yes, lovely Lily

What turns you on? When people laugh at my jokes. The criteria I have set is never to date a girl who doesn’t laugh at my jokes. (Oh dear girls, you have been warned!!!)

Do you have something to share with us? I have a job with Microsoft.

What interesting things have you done in your life? I am involved in theatre – had the lead role in Pippin. In 2014 I won the WA Breakthrough Actor award, playing Aladdin’s half witted brother. I am a director for the Launceston Musical Society. Assist/Co direct Little Mermaids at the Princess (opening in August)

Why City Park Radio? I am given the freedom to make creative decisions and I like the way the station encumbers the Community.

What is your role at CPR? I present a program on Wednesday nights at 10pm, with Sam Sheridan, called JnS.

What type of music do you like? I have a weird tangent of music but like 10CC, Coldplay & Queen – to name a few

Do you have an ambition? To grow my radio skills as my listeners grow with me. Preferable female listeners 18 – 24. (old cougars don’t stand a chance) Linda Callister

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

NEIL YOUNG – After the Gold Rush

In March 1970 the legendary supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released their classic album Déjà Vu. All four members were strong songwriters so there were limited opportunities for each one to display their wares on that LP. It’s not surprising then, that each one of CSN&Y had plenty of songs up their respective sleeves!

None more so than Neil Young, who produced the outstanding After the Gold Rush in September of 1970. Initially, the album received mixed reviews – Rolling Stone magazine said “none of the songs here rise above the uniformly dull surface”.

But critical reaction improved over time, and now, After the Gold Rush is considered a classic album in Neil Young’s recording career.

Tracks included the much-loved Only Love Can Break Your Heart – a Top 40 single, the previously recorded Birds, a cover of Don Gibson’s Oh Lonesome Me, the anti-racist Southern Man, and the powerful title track. Q Magazine has rated After the Gold Rush as the 89th greatest album of all time.

Neil Young recorded much of the album in a makeshift studio at his home in Topanga Canyon, California – enlisting experienced players like guitarist Danny Whitten, Greg Reeves on bass, and Jack Nitzsche on piano, together with the 18 year old prodigy, Nils Lofgren, on piano and guitar.

Over many decades of recording, Neil Young has produced a staggering variety of sounds and styles, but After the Gold Rush remains one of his most admired and respected albums.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s music, on air & online Saturday 5-7pm

2016 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Saturday 27th August 2016 Royal Oak Hotel – Boat Shed – 11am Brisbane Street, Launceston

Don’t miss the presidential address !

Also there are some positions for renewal on the committee

Vice-President, Secretary, 3x 2year committee

Remember you and your nominees must be financial members of the station.

Nomination forms available at the office.

All Nominations to be with the Secretary by 19th August

CBAA & NEMBC CONFERENCEs

Your management committee has endorsed the MCU recommendation to send Luigi, Carmen and Ingeborg to the NEMBC conference in Sydney.

The committee selected Dian, Elena, Jim and Linda to attend the CBAA conference in Melbourne. Congratulations. We hope you find the conferences informative and inspirational.

FUNDRAISER

Another all day BBQ

Snag a sizzling sausage sanga .. and free sauce

wash it down with a cold can of soft drink or water.

All proceeds help with the maintenance of City Park Radio.

Remember, it’s on again at Bunnings Northside – Wednesday August 10 – 8.30am – 4pm

CPR SPONSORS

Please support these business as they support your community radio station…. and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.

Sponsorship enquiries – Shirley 6334 7429 or sales@cityparkradio.com.au

#KEEP COMMUNITY RADIO

Community radio stations around the country thank you for your support during the Keep the Community in Your Radio campaign in the lead up to the Federal Election.

Whilst the Federal election result is now known, the implications for funding of community digital radio remain uncertain.

With your support, we received commitments from the Labor Party, the Nick Xenophon Team, The Greens and others in support of restored funding for digital community radio. However, the Coalition was returned to Government as the only Party not to commit to restoring funding.

This has huge implications on community digital radio stations maintaining their services.

With your help, we spread the word about the importance of community radio. The Keep the Community In Your Radio petition gathered almost 55,000 signatures and almost 90,000 people talked about community radio on Facebook. We got the attention of political parties by taking the petition to 16 MPs and candidates in key marginal electorates, and were able to organise a meeting with the Minister in the final weeks before the election.

The campaign isn’t over, and we’ll keep fighting to ensure the future of community radio. It’s critical that existing digital community radio services are maintained. As the next phase of the roll-out of digital radio reaches regional areas, it’s just as important that community radio stations in your regional are able to participate.

Regards, Jon Bisset Chief Executive Officer Community Broadcasting Association of Australia.