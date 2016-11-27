Friends of FM – December 2016

LAUNCESTON CHRISTMAS PARADE

Once again, City Park Radio took to the streets to welcome in the Christmas season as part of the Apex Club’s Christmas Parade.

Maureen & Les Martin provided something in the tradition of red for the parade to carry the young ‘uns who couldn’t walk.

The red mustangs in their shiny delight wowed the crowd. David Mohr provided live reports into Country Muster from the parade even speaking to shy but eager children in the crowd..

It is even reported the Mayor gave our volunteers a huge smile as they passed.

Elizabeth, Linda and Brooke watch on as David seeks out another happy parader. Everyone is in the festive spirit, so to all our members, volunteers & listeners …. HAPPY TIMES and SEASON GREETINGS TO ALL

TURNING THE SOD FOR THE NEW TRANSLATOR

Work has begun with the levelling of the site for the new translator.

Les and Joe would like to say they made easy work of it, but even the digger found it a bit tough with the size of the rocks they had to move.

Work is progressing slowly and Les hopes to pour the concrete footings soon.

More pics below

INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEER DAY – Dec 5

United Nations IVD 2016’s theme #GlobalApplause – give volunteers a hand, recognizes volunteers worldwide and all they do in making peace and sustainable development a reality.

City Park Radio really appreciates the efforts of all our volunteers and a round of applause is never enough … a good pat on the back never goes astray as well.

Thank you.

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Allan Andersen has resigned from the committee. Your MC has selected Craig Ellis as President and Jim Jacob as Vice President until the next AGM in August.

COMMITTEE VACANCY

Expressions of interest are now called for an ordinary Committee Position to be filled until the 2017 AGM. This is an opportunity for any member to gain an insight and experience on the committee.

Lodge your EOI with Craig before Dec 9

LET’S HAVE A CHAT— Craig Tullo Ellis

How old are you? Old as my tongue and a little older than my teeth. (65).

How long have you been at City Park Radio? Four years.

What do you do at City Park Radio? Apart from getting in people’s way – Jazz Spectrum Coordinator, The Dance Show, Afternoons With, Examiner Panel, Acting President

Why City Park Radio? No where else to go.

What did you do in your previous life? Telecom Technical Officer, Priest in Anglican Church of Australia, Industrial Chaplain

What do you hope for in the future? To cope adequately with whatever.

CPR CHRISTMAS BBQ

December 3 12.30 for 1pm

Please let the office know by Thurs Dec 1st if you are coming and if you can bring a plate of savoury or sweet.

..BYO beer or wine in moderation..

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE – Not Fragile

In 1974, the three original members of Bachman Turner Overdrive and new guitarist Blair Thornton (replacing Randy & Rob Bachman’s brother Tim) released their third album. Randy Bachman thought that their music could be “dropped and kicked without breaking” so they called their album “Not Fragile”. It was their biggest selling non-compilation album.

Blair Thornton who is named as “second lead guitar” contributed two songs for the album – one, an instrumental dedicated to Duane Allman. Thornton’s dual-guitar solos with Randy Bachman are prominent features of the album. This dual solo combination is most striking on “Rock Is My Life & This Is My Song“ and “Sledgehammer“.

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” added to the album, after their record label Mercury, listened to the eight album tracks that they had recorded but couldn’t hear a track that in their opinion would make the Top 40. BTO then played their “leftover” track, included it in the final mix and became their biggest selling single of all time.

They released two albums in 1975 “Four Wheel Drive” and “Head On” but they couldn’t reach the heights that “Not Fragile” had taken them in 1974. Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Not Fragile – a classic album of the 1970s.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s – Saturdays 5-7pm – on air, online or via the Tune In app

SPECIAL PROGRAMS for SUMMER

The 2016 National Features & Documentary Series will begin on CPR this month. This year the programs cover a wide range of human activity including The Search for Silence, Food for Thought, discovering Aboriginal Identity and Is There a Magic Formula for Finding Love. There are ten program in the series that will run Thursdays from Dec 15 4.30pm (during the summer recess for Schools Out), repeated Saturdays from Dec 31 at 8.30am.

Get a taster for the series.. listen hear

Also keep an ear out for repeats of “The Doctor Audio Adventures” series 1. This series of eight programs was written, produced, performed, recorded and all post production done locally in Launceston. A fantastic effort.

and planning is underway to see if City Park Radio can broadcast this years Launceston Carols by Candlelight as well as broadcasting live from the New Years Eve celebrations in Royal Park.

FUNDRAISER – Bunnings Northside

Wednesday Dec 14 8.30am – 4pm

The last one for the year … as usual, the best snag in a blanket going in town on the day … wash it down with a cold drink, while chatting to some of the volunteers from City Park Radio.

All monies received assists with the running of the station.

