Friends of FM – February 2017

FESTIVALE 2017

FestivaleIt’s February and Festivale takes over City Park for the north’s premier food, wine and entertainment event.

Listen into the Breakfast Show 6-10 Feb for your chance to win a double pass to Festivale. Hopefully the questions will not be too hard to answer.

Each day a double pass will be given away .. the presenter will let you know what day the pass is for.

Remember to phone 6334 3344 when you hear the question. Good Luck !!

Stay tuned over the Festivale weekend for interviews and information regarding Festivale 2017.

NB .. Because Festival needs the park entrance to set up and  clean up City Park, the Radio Museum will be closed  Thursday to Monday

 

A GUEST PRESENTER  – Damian Egan

IMG_0883A native of Ireland, Damian became involved with radio as a teenager in 1978.

He joined ‘Suirside Radio’ as a presenter 9-11.30pm weeknights. Damian has been with other Waterford stations including ABC, Crystal City Sound & NCR.

He currently presents on Tramore Community Radio (TCRFM) 92.3fm & www.tcrfm.ie  ‘Saturday Lunch’ from 1-3pm.

Damian has a varied taste in music, his favourite genres include Classic rock & 80’s, listing U2 & The Who among his favourite bands. Hobbies include music sport & travel, his favourite teams are Tottenham Hotspur & Ireland (football) and Munster & Ireland (Rugby). Damian drinks champagne & Guinness (not together) and loves seafood.

Damian’s favourite holiday destinations include France the Canary Islands & of course Tasmania!.

Damian will present Drivetime on Thursday 9th February

 

DOWNLOAD SNAIL MAIL NEWSLETTER

DOWNLOAD FEBRUARY PROGRAM GUIDE

 

AFL FANTASY – RETURNS for 2017

The TradersOur resident AFL Fantasy coaches, Warnie, Roy and Calvin, are all dressed up and back for the 2017 season.

Every Monday from 6pm, the trio will be discussing the ins and outs of the official Fantasy game of the AFL to help you pick and manage your team throughout the year.

Also known as The Traders, the boys will be following every stat of the season and giving their take on the engaging game played at fantasy.afl.com.au and on the free smartphone app. Join the City Park Radio league by entering your team with the code:  9PTMJ3RW

Listen to The Traders live on City Park Radio every Monday at 6pm.   

or if you miss it, become an avid podcastee  –  The Traders had more than 500,000 listens on their podcasts last year via soundcloud.com/thetraders and iTunes!

ATTENTION! ALL MEMBERS — SUNDAY 5th  MARCH 2017

BUSIT’S ON.  $55 pp A winery tour and lunch to the East Coast— a day trip to Bicheno. Two Coaches have been booked.

First in with their money will get a seat …purchase tickets during office hours.

MON – FRI  9.30AM – 3.00PM.

Ed. And there is a reassurance there will be plenty of comfort stops on the way home. And no fighting over who sits next to Mike Conlon.

 

LET’S HAVE A CHAT –  JUDI CORCORAN

judiWhere were you born: Taranaki, NZ (naturalised Aussie since 1979).

 Age:  I qualify for the Seniors card.

Previous Life: Community Radio for 15 years (Artsound Canberra, Cairns Community Radio).

 Why City Park Radio: Brilliant radio station.

What do you do at CPR: Presenter of Jazz, Sunday Assortment & Saturday Afternoon Mix.

Future : To continue living in Launceston – love it.

 

REELIN IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

wingsWings Over America = Paul McCartney and Wings (1977)

Wings’ 6th album was hugely anticipated just a few years after the breakup of The Beatles. Paul’s post-Beatles band had become almost as famous, and their 1976 American tour was so colossal that it merited a mammoth triple-record set.

Perhaps what was most interesting about this album was McCartney’s song selection. As well as the obvious range of hits from Wings’ albums (the most recent being “At the Speed of Sound”), Paul also sprinkled the song list with some surprises.

Fellow Wings bandmembers Denny Laine sang The Moody Blues hit “Go Now”, on which he sang the lead vocals when it was a hit in 1963; and Henry McCulloch, who sadly passed away during 2016, sang his “Medicine Jar”. Also thrown in the list, somewhat randomly, was Paul Simon’s “Richard Cory”.

But of most interest were the Beatles’ songs, some being heard performed live by a Beatle for the first time; “Lady Madonna”, The Long and Winding Road”, “Blackbird”, “I’ve Just Seen a Face” and the timeless “Yesterday”. They sent Beatles fans into raptures.

A video of the concert was released a few years ago, entitled “Rockshow”, providing a further tantalising glimpse into the world of an ex-Beatle.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s  – Saturdays 5-7pm  = on air, online or via the Tune In app 

FUNDRAISER

bbqBunnings Northside – Wednesday February 8.30am – 4pm

Sausages in bread, sausages on bread, bread with onions and sausages or onions on bread with sausages … no matter how you like them, support City Park Radio at our sausage sizzle.

Wash it down with a cold can of soft drink or water … and all profits go to assist the running of the station.

Volunteers helping volunteers …

The BIG CLEAN OUT

Searching before a trip to the tipEvery now and again, you hear a plaintive cry — there’s no room to do anything!

Old equipment gathering dust, equipment no longer used, stuff thrown under tables, boxes just piled up …

Just what was needed, a spring clean in summer … and many hands managed to clean out Studio D, Archiving, Tech Room and Museum storeroom.  Most of the broken and unworkable equipment found its way to the recycling point at the council tip.

We also had to relocate very heavy translator across town for storage. Lucky we had hired a one tonne truck for the day

Thank you to everyone who helped on the day…. more pics at the end of this newsletter

TRANSLATOR UPDATE

mast-clipart-radio-tower-hiTas Networks and the Launceston City Council have reached an understanding to allow a connection to run over council property.  City Park Radio has accepted Tas Networks offer to connect and paid the fees immediately. Vegetation clearing in the path of the proposed power feed has happened and now we wait for the pole and wires to be installed.

Meanwhile it is hoped that construction of the equipment shed at the base of the mast will begin shortly. Keep an eye on our facebook page for further updates.

CPR SPONSORS

Please support these business as they support your community radio station…. and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.

Sponsorship enquiries – Shirley  6334 7429  or sales@cityparkradio.com.au

Even the Christmas Tree had to go

Getting ready for the tip All hands make light work

 

 

 

 

 

