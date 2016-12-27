Friends of FM – January 2017

Happy New Year to all our members, volunteers and listeners.

Your contribution keeps community radio live and alive in Launceston.

To members, friends and listeners who sent Christmas cards, cake and chocolate and best wishes for the station and volunteers, Thank You. Your feedback (and chocolate) invigorates us to do more good and diverse radio.

and by the way — a very special thank you to the Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise for allowing us to broadcast the 2016 Carols By Candlelight on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For a very small group, they do a magnificent presentation.

SOMETHING CONCRETE FOR THE TRANSLATOR

Les and his team has been working hard to get the site ready for the building upon.

The foundations are down ready for the next stage … building the equipment hut to house the transmitter and associated equipment…… pics below at end of newsletter.

We have faith in the skill of our team of volunteers … we trust the little pressie the family gave Les (aka Bob) for Christmas came with a DIY manual.

SPECIAL — ROYAL EVE

For the first time City Park Radio is proud to bring you a live broadcast of the New Year’s celebrations in our very own Royal Park as we present 5 hours of great entertainment from Royal Eve.

A great range of acts has been assembled to party through the night and welcome in the New Year such as The Bad Dad Orchestra, The Embers, Heloise, Willow Beats and Blue King Brown.

Join the colour and excitement of New Years Eve from 7.00pm to just after 12mn as we bring in the New Year on 103.7 FM, City Park Radio.

ATTENTION! ALL MEMBERS – SUNDAY 5th MARCH 2017

Fasten your seatbelts!

YOU ARE INVITED TO EXPRESS YOUR INTEREST BY 13TH JANUARY 2017, TO JOIN CPR ON A DAY TRIP TO THE EAST COAST BY COACH VISITING THREE VINEYARDS, NATURALLY TO SAMPLE SOME FINE WINES. LUNCH WILL BE INCLUDED.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

GIVE THE OFFICE A CALL ON 6334 3344, MON TO FRI, BETWEEN 9.30AM – 3.00PM.

If there is sufficient interest, a social day will be planned.

LET’S HAVE A CHAT – JAMES DEVLIN

Born : Queenstown, Tasmania 24th October 1949.

What did you do in a previous life? 25 years – Tasmanian Government Railways, 8 years – Industrial Relations, 8 years – Health Care (Disability), Now retired.

What made you choose City Park Radio after you retired? I heard it through the grapevine (a good title for a song!!!!) that CPR were looking for volunteers.

What do you like about City Park Radio? Everyone is so friendly and the history of the station.

What do you do at the station? Museum Guide. Down the track may train to be a Presenter.

Where do you see yourself in the future? Enjoying retirement and keeping active.

THE BIG CLEAN OUT – Monday January 23

How often do you see old equipment just gathering dust at a radio station. Most of it just gets in the way.

So any old ‘stuff’ will be disposed of, taken to the tip or relocated to your place. This will free up the spaces we have for better use, including the technical and archiving rooms in the cottage.

If you can lend hand, just be at the station from 10am.

On the floor in the archiving room there are some CD’s if presenters need to complement their collections and their CPR programs.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS – January

National Features and Documentary Series – Thursdays 4.30pm repeated Sat 8.30am.

Woodford Folk Festival – Monday 2nd January 9pm.

The Rebel Women’s Big Bash League – Thursday 5th January 6.15pm.

Local one day cricket final – Sunday 15th January 10.55am.

Tamworth Starmakers Finalists Concert – Sunday 22nd January 7pm.

Ponting Charity Match – Friday 27th January 6.45pm.

Golden Guitar Awards – Saturday 28th January 7pm.

Here them all on FM 103.7, online or via the Tune In app

*due to contractual arrangements, The Rebel WBBL will not be available via our online streams

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Donn Corcoran has been chosen to fill the casual committee vacancy until Aug 2017. Thank you to everyone who considered nominating for the seat at the table.

President Craig Ellis remains contactable by phone and email mid January —mid February while he visits another part of the state.

FUNDRAISER – Bunnings Northside – Wednesday January 11

We are back for another year.

2016 was a successful year for the station by all those who volunteered. Six to seven thousand dollars was raised to provide funds to pay the bills. Almost enough to pay the current power bill for the year.

All monies received during 2017 will also assist with the running of the station

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

EAGLES — Hotel California 1976

Hotel California has just marked its 40th anniversary. A high point of the Eagles career, it was not conceived as a concept album but the songs weave a tale of the decadence of modern life, in particular life in America.

The title track began life as an instrumental demo from the band’s guitarist, Don Felder. It was given the working title of Mexican Reggae before founding members Don Henley and Glenn Frey wrote the memorable lyrics and expanded its instrumental base. The next track sung by Glenn Frey, the Grammy award-winning New Kid in Town, tells about the short-lived nature of fame. Life in the Fast Lane is next. Guitarist Joe Walsh was playing a warm-up riff which Glenn Frey overheard and announced “Now, there’s a song”! It came to symbolise the high-paced modern life that could lead to destruction. Henley then sings the beautiful ballad Wasted Time, followed by the crunching rocker Victim of Love, again based around a Don Felder riff. Next comes Joe Walsh’s vocal and writing contribution – a surprisingly delicate ballad, Pretty Maids All in a Row, then bassist Randy Meisner produces the power ballad Try and Love Again. The album ends with “Henley’s Opus” – The Last Resort, a 7 minute plus story of the decline of American society.

When listened to in track order, Hotel California delivers a universal message of how life can decline if it is driven by greed and avarice. “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s – Saturdays 5-7pm – on air, online or via the Tune In app

