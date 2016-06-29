Friends of FM – July 2016

HIGH ON A HILL WITHOUT A LONELY GOAT HERD

….No they are not building an ark … nor are they high on a hill looking for a lonely goat herd….

They are City Park Radio volunteers looking over the site for our new translator.

The project is now starting to enter the construction phase.

All the planning permits and building permits and certificates are in place thanks to Leigh Dell at ‘Plans to Build’.

The engineering for the mast is complete and Management has placed and paid for transmission equipment and the radio mast. Payment is made upfront and the equipment is either manufactured or sourced with varying timeframes for delivery. An application is now with TasNetworks to design a power connection to the site.

In the next few weeks, work will begin to prepare the site for the various stages of construction.

Don’t hesitate to contact the station if you can assist in any way … jam scones are welcome for morning tea any day ending in a ‘y’.

WANTED

Unfortunately our tele sales person Nancy has to take a rest and will be out of action for some time… everyone here at City Park Radio wishes her well ….

Now we are on the hunt for a volunteer to take her place … If you have a few hours to spare and some tele marketing experience … Shirley or Allan would like to hear from you .. See them at the station or phone 6334 7429 …. If the phone rings out, leave a message

MEMBERSHIP FEES 2016-2017 — $45

Presenters and all volunteers are reminded that they must remain financial members of the station to be able to volunteer.

All current 2015-2016 members who renew before June 30.. need pay only $40

“LET’S HAVE A CHAT” – KEITH WIGGINS

How young are you? Quite like my age as growing up we had to make our own pleasure in life.

Where were you born? Lancashire – UK.

Are you married? No – (watch out ladies!!!) – Have 3 children, 4 grandchildren.

What turns you on? Travel – I am an avid traveller, gardening, music, entertaining.

What did you do in your previous life? Master Chef – French/European. Teaching Professional Cookery. (I may take this man home. I need a good chef).

Why City Park Radio? Easy listening and enjoyable. I was a Presenter in Ireland. Loved the good old vinyl & tapes.

What do you do at CPR? Rostered Presenter for Classical Encounters & Mornings With.

Future? Take one day at a time. It’s a bonus waking up each morning.

CITY PARK RADIO at the Basketball

The Launceston Tornadoes recently had a big win over Brisbane and one of the big names in Australian basketball was in Tassie to watch the game.

Dave Mohr loves his sport … and so was he excited to interview the General Manager of the WNBL and former NBL champion Paul Maley … You bet he was ….. and as Scott Brown says .. it’s not every day you get to meet a childhood sporting hero. AWESOME!!!

2016 AGM

Saturday 27th August 2016

Time now to consider nominating for your committee

Positions to become vacant are

Vice-President, Secretary and three 2year committee positions.

Nominations from financial members – forms available at the office

FUNDRAISER

More sausage, more sizzle

Bunnings Northside – Wednesday July 13 from 8.30am to 4pm

and cold drinks on a cold day ..

Hot Sausages still $2.50 ea .. Can Drinks, whatever the temperature, $1.50

Support community radio…. with a chance to meet some of your presenters.

CBAA & NEMBC CONFERENCES

Management will fund up to 4 delegates to the CBAA conference and up to 3 delegates from MCU to the NEMBC conference.

Take yourself out of your cocoon and see and hear what great work other community radio stations are doing.

Please lodge your EOI Expression of Interest with the secretary by July 15th.

Delegates must be financial members of CPR.

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys (1966)

Released exactly 50 years ago, this classic has “cultural, historical and aesthetical significance”, according to the U.S. National Recording Registry.

People are still discovering the brilliance of “Pet Sounds” today. Unfairly characterised as a 60s surf-pop album, it takes the listener on a ride through rock, jazz, folk and classical music, with songs about teenage alienation that all 16 year olds can still relate to.

Writer, arranger and producer Brian Wilson abandoned the established recipes for pop music in the mid-60s, and made an album of innovative music to listen to rather than dance to, using the recording studio as an instrument. Some argue that it crossed into the realms of “art rock’ for the first time.

Carl Wilson’s vocals on “God Only Knows” are exquisite. The a cappella section in “Sloop John B” was rare in pop music of the day. Songs such as “I Know there’s an Answer” included timpani, Theremin, and harpsichord – unusual instruments in 60s pop music.

Brian Wilson, at 73 years old, has just completed an Australian tour where he played the entire album live in concert. It remains one of the most influential albums in music history.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s music, on air & online Saturday 5-7pm

CPR SPONSORS

Please support these business as they support your community radio station…. and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.

Sponsorship enquiries – Shirley 6334 7429 or sales@cityparkradio.com.au

