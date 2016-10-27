Friends of FM – November2016

Friends of FM – November2016

  • 27
  • October
  • 2016

CITY PARK RADIO HOUSE BAND

house-bandThe City Park Radio House Band has had its first practice session in Studio D.

Dan Stephens, Fiona Brown, Chris Sayer and  Terry Neal .. ….marvel how Terry reads music upside down.

Just how much musical talent is there at CPR .. to join them, contact Dan Stephens.
Pic. Jim Jacob

REMEMBRANCE DAY – November 2016 

poppyThey went with songs to the battle, they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted,
They fell with their faces to the foe.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.    (Laurence Binyon)

 

Download snail mail newsletter here

Download November program guide here

 

COTA – SENIORS WEEK at CITY PARK RADIO

seniors-weekA beautiful day to have a museum and studios tour plus an afternoon tea in the grounds of City Park Radio.

Plenty of food, good company and entertainment provided by Oscar Badkin.

Thank you to all who contributed to the day.

 

seniors-week-3 seniors-week-2

CITY PARK RADIO –  Apex Launceston Christmas Parade

liz-and-maureenNovember 26

CPR will again walk the streets of Launceston for an hour of waving the flag.

This year the theme is “twas the night before Xmas” and our volunteers stand ready to don their pyjamas for the cause …

If you want to be part of the adventure.. Contact Linda Callister or Mike Conlon.

CPR CHRISTMAS BBQ – December 3 – 12.30 for 1pm

christmas_tree_decorations_largeJust when you thought you couldn’t have enough BBQ’s throughout the year, it’s time for the volunteers Christmas BBQ.

Meat, can drinks, tea and coffee provided.

Please let the office know by Dec 1st if you are coming and if you can bring a plate of savoury or sweet.

..BYO beer or wine in moderation..

 

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

transitChicago Transit Authority  –  Chicago  (1969)

Any well-established band must, at some point, have their first release, and Chicago’s 1969 debut certainly qualifies as a classic album.

Named after the band before dropping the “Transit Authority”, the album set the scene for their trademark fusion of brass, jazz and rock, and was a huge gamble for an unknown band to release a double album. The singles “Questions 67 and 68”, “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is” were all written by pianist Robert Lamm. Chicago’s music went that one step further than Blood, Sweat & Tears (indeed sharing the same producer James William Guercio), with the power horn trio of James Pankow, Lee Loughnane and Walter Parazaider. Guitarist Terry Kath’s talent is recognised with his own six-minute track of “free form guitar”. Jimi Hendrix famously once remarked that Chicago’s guitar player was a better player than him. Listen to “Poem 58” for that evidence.

Chicago were belatedly inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, after 30 albums released over the past 47 years.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s  on air & online Saturday 5-7pm

CPR COMPUTER RANSOMWARE ATTACK

computerAt the beginning of October, some of our computers were compromised when thousands of files became encrypted. It is believed a rogue email was opened and set off a chain reaction across our internal network to any computer that was powered on. The office computer was taken to Carbil Computer to be reformatted and then some old files reloaded. All our work over the past 6 weeks has been lost and needs to be inputted again.

Our studio computers were rejigged to allow our   sponsorship broadcasts to continue … while further work continued behind the scenes to eliminate the encrypted files, scan for malware etc and then slowly bring both studio computers back up to speed while staying on air. Most of the work involved rebuilding our audio playout links and playlists using an         archived list from 2012. Not all files were retrievable. All       presenters will need to check their playlists and reload items.

This attack occurred on the 4 Oct and it has taken three weeks of volunteer effort to get our systems back in place.

It is a timely reminder to inspect your email first before opening any link or file.  There were many signs with the email the office received… the main one — the completely strange sender email address alongside “Aus Post”.

FUNDRAISER

bbqBunnings Northside – Wednesday Nov  9

No snag is treated roughly. It is treated with dignity and slowly cooked with great care…. on the other hand, the onions are fair game.

All monies received assist with the running of the station

Overheard at Bunnings BBQ

Graeme Harris collected a bundle of paint colour cards for a little Sunday afternoon reading… he was warned it contained some shady characters.

Radiothon

While mentioning the fundraising scene .. the recent Country Music 12 hour request marathon received $460 of requests and $105 in straight out donations to the station.

CPR SPONSORS

Please support these business as they support your community radio station…. and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.

Sponsorship enquiries – Shirley  6334 7429  or sales@cityparkradio.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

