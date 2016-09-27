Friends of FM – October 2016

ACCOLADES FOR OUR RADIO SPORTS

Well done to the captain of the City Park Radio commentary team, David Mohr, on another huge season covering footy, basketball and soccer. Absolute star and everyone who listens, or works with you, knows how professional you are. The quality of the City Park Radio local sport coverage is fantastic and a credit to all involved. Enjoy the off-season. A job well done! Adam Child

Morning David, just a big thank you to you and everyone at City park radio, and Adam of course, for another great call of the 1st’s footy grand final. You certainly had a beauty this year!! I really appreciate how the station has embraced this concept over the last couple of years and hopefully it can continue next year and beyond. Andrew McCarthy Executive Officer NHSSA

DOWNLOAD October snail mail Newsletter

Download October program schedule

SCHOOL’S OUT CELEBRATES 500 PROGRAMS

The last School’s Out program in September was a milestone event.

It was around 15-16 years ago that Paul Mulcahy had a vision for a program to involve the school kids of Northern Tasmania in a radio program.

So each week of term, Paul used his contacts in schools and the education department to have a roster of different schools have ago and let the whole community of Northern Tasmania know what their school and what they were up to.

Since 2015, Adam Child has continued the tradition of organising schools to be part of the Thursday Afternoon program.

And after the schedule was developed, and then some later simple(?) mathematics … it was discovered the students at St Thomas More’s had the honour of presenting the 500th program.

Well done … and a big thank you to all the students, teachers and schools who have made sure there has been 500 programs… and continue to ensure School’s Out is a regular program during term on Thursday afternoons.

Paul Mulcahy would be a very proud man to see and hear the program had reached its 500th episode.

JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL

City Park Radio hosted a special event. Julia Drouhin organised a workshop held in Studio D to build a miniature FM radio transmitter.

With instruction kits and diagrams at the ready, people set about three hours of fun with solder and irons to build a little piece of magic.

City Park Radio’s Ian Campbell and Ian Evans were on hand to guide and advise on the art of soldering.

STUDENTS ‘LAP IT UP’ AT CITY PARK RADIO

Students from St Patrick College made the early morning trip to talk to Mike Conlon about their 24 hour fundraising event.

David Mohr with Kate Boxhall and Selin Kaya dressed for the occasion ahead of raising more than $25,000 for their selected charities including The Smith Family, Leukemia Foundation (Tas), LGH Childrens Ward, and Edmund Rice Camps.

The remaining combined with money raised on East Africa Day and will be presented to the Edmund Rice Foundation for support of their sister school the Edmund Rice Sinon School in Arusha, Tanzania.

FROM THE AGM

In our 30th anniversary year, the meeting agreed to award a special life membership to Sandy Thow for her 30 years of continuous service. Congratulations & Thank You. She joins three other members John Doyer, Umi Quor and Rob Wells recognised also for our 30th anniversary.

By popular acclamation, it was the wish of the meeting for the Hon. Don Wing AM to continue as our patron. In our 30th year, this has just that little more significance as Don Wing was a driving force as Mayor all those years ago to make the City Park Cottage our home.

SPECIAL EVENTS

TASMANIAN POETRY FESTIVAL

Be at the Plough In in Brisbane Street for a live broadcast from the Tasmanian Poetry Festival. Sunday 2nd October from 1pm.

All the guest poets for the weekend will perform for this program. Details are on the Tas Poetry Festival website

TASMANIA SENIORS WEEK

Once again, City Park Radio will open the doors to the radio museum and station as part of Seniors Week Saturday 15th October 2-4pm.

it’s all volunteer hands on deck for our Open Day —if you can help in any way please, let the office know.

“LET’S HAVE A CHAT” – CHRIS HERBERT

How young are you? 69 – October (11th)

Where were you born? England. A lot of babies in England are born in Oct, due to lots of cuddles 9 months earlier in the winter.

Are you married? Yes, to my lovely Paddy. 1 boy, 1 girl

What turns you on? Model railways, DIY, working with my hands, music, mentor Learner Drivers

What did you do in your previous life? Information Technology. I ran Mobile Disco’s around London.

Why City Park Radio? Glamour. I get a kick out of people asking me at the supermarket if I am Mike Conlon.

What do you do at CPR? Readings – (steer & pedal the console). Member of the Management Committee – I fill in holes when nobody else wants to.

What type of music do you like? Led Zeplin, ACDC, Buddy Holly, Light Classical Linda Callister

STILL WANTED – Bricklayers

Les Martin is looking for some help to assist with laying the foundations for the translator site and building the block shed to house the equipment. If you are to help or know a good tradie who could help Please contact Les Martin via the CPR office .. 6334 3344.

PROGRAM COMMITTEE 2016/2017

Management has accepted the following recommendation —Barb Engel, Sheila Hoban, Fiona Brown, David Mohr Chris Sayer and Chris Ball

DAYLIGHT SAVING

Commences 2am – Sunday 2nd October

Clocks go forward one hour

FUNDRAISER

Bunnings Northside

Wednesday Oct 12 – 8.30am – 4pm

All monies received assist with the running of the station

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

KRAFTWERK – Autobahn

The first few years of the 1970’s provided an interesting mix of music – singer/songwriters, country rock, hard rock, folk rock … but not many people expected German electronic rock to make an impact! But that’s what Kraftwerk did with their fourth album Autobahn, released in 1974. While most of the album was created with electronic instruments, violin, flute, piano and guitar were also used – but it’s the other-worldly electronic sounds that dominate Autobahn.

The title track runs for 22 minutes and takes up all of side one! It features both untreated and vocoded vocals, but the five tracks on Side B are purely instrumental. The title track is intended to capture the feel of driving on a German autobahn – mainly the monotony of travelling on such a featureless strip of bitumen. The tracks on Side B are loosely based around the theme of night.

All the songs were written by Kraftwerk’s Ralf Hutter and Florian Schneider and they were ably assisted in creating the Kraftwerk sound by sound engineer Konrad “Conny” Plank. The title track was edited down to a 3 minute single and became a worldwide hit. So revolutionary was Kraftwerk’s music that the Observer newspaper said “no other band since the Beatles has given so much to pop culture.”

Kraftwerk is suitably eccentric as well – providing rare interviews, often using life-size mannequins or robots for photo shoots, refusing mail, and never letting anyone into their studio (the location of which is a secret!).

For an insight into influential German electronica – start off with Kraftwerk’s Autobahn.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s on air & online Saturday 5-7pm

