Friends of FM – October 2017
- 27
- September
- 2017
OUR PREMIERSHIP TEAM FOR 2017 WERE ……
Our winter sports broadcasts have come to an end with the TSL finals. David Mohr needs to be congratulated for organising the teams for our outstanding coverage this year. A fantastic effort.
David was assisted on the SEABL basketball coverage of Tornadoes games by Scott Brown.
David and Matthew McGee had great help from Dave Gruber, Michael Walker, Adam Child, Craig Boon, Blair Brownless, Cam Brown, Darrin Geard, Mitch Hills, Anthony Osbourn, Matt Hill, Leigh Elder and Damian Gill.
We thank all the clubs and venues for allowing us to bring OUR community sport to you.
A superb volunteer effort!
DOWNLOAD October Newsletter here
DOWNLOAD October Program Guide here
LET’S HAVE A CHAT — BEN WETSELAAR
I was born in the 50’s in Holland and emigrated to Australia (Qld) in 1972.
I didn’t attend school in Australia, so had to learn English as I went through life.
My first job was with a Swedish ship as a deckhand, then I ended up as a motorman in the engine room.
I stayed there for 10 years.
I then became a coach driver (driving all over Australia) – a job I did for 30 years.
I have been living in Tassie since 2002.
How did you hear about City Park Radio?
I heard country music being played, so wandered in to the station and had a word with the Manager at the time. The Manager detected a Dutch accent so asked if I was interested in doing a Dutch program, which I did for approx. 8 years. I left CPR for a short spell, then returned. The programs I have presented during my time at the station are Addicted, Exposed, Monday Breakfast (then moved to Wednesday Breakfast), Rock Show and now I am a permanent fixture on Tuesday Breakfast.
Outside of City Park Radio, do you have other interests?
4 x 4 driving, sailing, volunteer ambulance officer. I was also a drummer in a country/rock band.
What will we be seeing you doing down the track?
You will see me walking with a zimma frame still playing rock and roll music (LOUD!!!).
(LC. What on earth is a zimma frame? I didn’t ask Ben as I wanted him to think I knew what he was talking about).
Ed. Ben’s interest in presenting a Country Music program may come true in October — just a small wait eh Ben!
HELP WANTED FROM THE CITY PARK RADIO ELVES
Shirley Lee is building a huge Christmas Basket to fundraise for City Park Radio and she would like your contribution.
If you have a new gift or some small treat to boost the hamper .. Please drop it off to Shirley.. The more the better … Better still, give Shirley a call and decide on the best item to donate, the more the merrier someone’s Christmas will be if they win.
REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway – Genesis (1974)
In the era of concept albums and progressive rock, Genesis were at the forefront of the daring music that embodied the genre, and “The Lamb” is considered their crowning achievement of the 1970s.
Central to the album’s creativity are the lyrics of Peter Gabriel, whose insistence that only he write them created tensions within the group. He tells the story of a Puerto Rican street kid living in New York City named Rael who has a surreal adventure seeking self-enlightenment. Gabriel’s vocals are supported by Steve Hackett’s guitar, Tony Banks’ keyboards, Mike Rutherford’s bass and Phil Collins’ drums, providing an expert balance of melody and experimentation.
The album was recorded at Headley Grange, famously also used by Led Zeppelin. Perhaps with “Stairway to Heaven” still reverberating through the hallways, songs like “In the Cage”, “Carpet Crawlers” and “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” are defining moments in the Genesis catalogue.
Tensions culminated during the subsequent U.S. tour to promote the album that Peter Gabriel announced he was leaving the band. “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” was the perfect prelude to his successful solo career.
Reelin’ in the Years – 60s & 70s Saturdays 5-7pm –
103.7 & 96.5 FM, online and on your smart phone
OCTOBER PROGRAM HIGHLIGHT
Tas POETRY FESTIVAL – Live Outside Broadcast
To end a week of poetry mayhem … and to bring down the curtain on another festival, you are invited to St Ailbe’s Hall in Launceston to celebrate the work of each of the guest poets this year.
They will be reading at this event and for those people who cannot make it to meet and hear the poets in person, you can hear this event on City Park Radio.
Sunday 8th October 12.45pm for a 1pm start.
For more information on the festival and the guest poets .. https://www.taspoetryfest.org/
DATE FOR THE DIARY – Saturday 21st October 1- 4pm
Seniors Week – Record Your Voice
Volunteers required to meet, greet and take tours.
2017-2018 DAYLIGHT SAVING
A reminder it’s time again to stand on a chair and change those clocks again
Remember clocks go forward an hour at 2am – October 1st
Unless your computer automatically does it for you
FUNDRAISERS
Bunnings Northside BBQ
Two bites of the sausage in two weeks for City Park Radio
Friday 29th September & Wednesday 11th October
CPR SPONSORS
Please support these business as they support your community radio station…. and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.
- Arthritis Management Solutions
- Barratts Music
- Carbil Computers
- Chic Hair
- Colonial Hotel
- Fitzpatricks Pharmacy
- Community Care Tasmania
- Mowbray Golf Club
- Neil Pitt Menswear
- Outside Flowers
- Olde Tudor Pharmacy
- Tandys Ale House
- Telstra Kings Meadow & Quadrant Mall
- Theatre North
- ZAB Window Fashions
SPONSORSHIP ENQUIRIES – Shirley 6334 7429
Newsletters
Meetings this month
Program Meeting
Wednesday 4th October - 7pm
Management Meeting
Sat 21st October - 9.30am
More Information
- Home
- Codes of Practice
- Contact Us
- Feedback
- History
- Online Stream
- Programs
- Radio Museum
- Subscribe to Launceston’s Community Radio Station
- World Record