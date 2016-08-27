REACHING FOR THE SKY

You know – it takes more than two hands to handle a whopper !

Preliminary work has started for the translator at City Park Radio. Our member Brian Watson has brought his considerable skills and knowledge to the fore to assist our technical team to install the first link in the system, a dish. No ordinary dish, a parabolic dish!

Brian has been on many roofs over the decades installing aerials, antennas, satellite dishes and microwave links, The satellite dish you see in the photo was also installed by Brian. The microwave dish will be used to transmit our program feed to the Rocherlea transmitter site. One small step for City Park Radio …. with the equipment being purchased with funds from a Tasmanian Community Fund grant. .. more Shirley Lee photos at end of newsletter

WANTED – Concreters & Bricklayers

Les Martin is looking for some assistance in the near future to assist with laying the foundations for the translator site and building the block shed to house the equipment.

If you are to help or know a good tradie who could help .. Please contact Les Martin via the CPR office .. 6334 3344.

CITY PARK RADIO POEM as told to Graeme Harris

In Tasmania’s north is a city, Launceston is its name

And besides its many beauties, a radio station bought its fame

It’s run by many volunteers who give their time for free

It’s the station with the nicest listeners and it’s there for you and me.

Six o’clock each morning through winters frost and rain

These dedicated people start your day again

Bringing you good music, news and current affairs

This community station is the one that really cares

It takes such special people that give their time for free

And Loyal members are so vital so come and visit and see

The radio museum and presenters as they bring you radio heaven

On Launceston’s own City Park Radio—FM 103.7 John & Anne Doherty

SEPTEMBER – A SPECIAL MONTH or A MONTH OF SPECIALS

Friday 2nd 6.45 – 8.45am—Crosses to St Pats to lap up the last hours of overnight fundraising action

Saturday 3rd – 2pm TSL Semi Final—will a Northern team make it through to the grand final

Monday 5th – 1pm Down Memory Lane—Radio Days. Robert Jones w an insight into early radio days in Northern Tasmania with Rex McLean and also the fun days at 7SD

Mondays 4pm Tamar Valley Writers Festival – 5th A Rich Tapestry featuring Greg Leong, Alice Pung, 12th Australia in the Wars with Tim Fisher, 19th TVWF Literary Lunch with Kerry O’Brien, 26th For the Love of Old Books with Clive Tilsley.

Wednesday 7th—5pm Northern High Schools Football Final – Top action from the schools grand final—listen for some of the names of tomorrow.

Saturday 10th – 2pm — TSL Preliminary Final — will the winner make it two northern teams in the final

Saturday 17th -12.01am 12 hr Country Music Radiothon

Saturday 17th—2pm – TSL Grand Final — will North Launceston make it three in a row.

Sunday 18th —The Doctor Radio Adventures commence—confirmation pending to play an episode three times a week Sun 10.30am, Wed 1.30pm and Sat 3.30pm

Sunday 18th— 12.30pm in Classical Encounters—ASCENDING—a concert with Nicholas Tolputt, Chris Bryg, Anthony Moles and Alexandra Harris. The purity of Nicholas’ voice has won him a swag of music prizes this year.

Monday 19th—1pm—a fascinating interview with the flying orchardist, Lindsay Millar OAM

VALE – Marie–Josee Barnes

For over 13 years Marie presented the French programme on CPR, normally with a rousing rendition of le Cancan as an introduction.

Marie contributed to the MCU as a convenor, mentor and friend for all members of the MCU, past and present. Her commitment to CPR was demonstrated by her being a member of the Management Committee for a number of terms and also for a term as Secretary.

Marie represented her fellow Tasmanians tenaciously on the Executive Committee of the NEMBC. She also later represented the ethnic women community broadcasters of Tasmania on the NEMBC Standing Committee for a number of terms. Marie was held in high regard by members of the NEMBC for her steadfast beliefs in multiculturalism and anti-racism as well as championing the needs of presenters outside of metro radio stations. MCU Report AGM 2016

“LET’S HAVE A CHAT” – SAM SHERIDAN

Age? 19

Where were you born? Launceston, Tas.

Any Girlfriends? Approx. 6 (wow!!!)

What turns you on? A jar of pickles that has been preserved for 3 months (please – someone explain why this is a turn on)

Do you have something to share with us? I am studying acting at the University of Tas.

Why City Park Radio? It’s pretty “laid back” and I love the environment. There are lots of “oldies” with experience that I can learn from. (“fossil” was the word mentioned at the interview but that sounded too prehistoric)

What is your role at CPR? Co-host a program on Wednesday nights at 10pm, with James Parker, called JnS.

Future? To live in a large house with 3 cats and a chinchilla. Linda Callister

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

“Big Red Rock” – Ayres Rock (1974)

Ayres Rock came together from a rich legacy of other bands to form their own Super Group. They became a jazz-rock leader in the 1970s, fusing rock with soul, jazz and R&B.

Their debut album was recorded live in a Melbourne studio in 1974 before an invited audience. The band and album were early successes for the new Michael Gudinski label Mushroom, and their music demonstrated superb musicianship of seasoned players. Drummer Mark Kennedy and bassist Duncan McGuire were already veteran rock musos, even then. The guitarists were Chris Brown and James Doyle, and the band’s unique sound could be attributed to Col Loughnan’s extensive range of saxophones and flutes.

The only song they didn’t write on the album was an astounding cover of “Boogie Woogie Waltz” by Joe Zawinal’s Weather Report. McGuire’s “Lady Montego” was released as the single, and all of the songs featured some adventurous instrumental breaks.

Ayres Rock’s relatively short lifespan and small catalogue meant that they never reached their full potential. At least we have “Big Red Rock” to celebrate this wonderful combo.

Reelin’ in the Years—60s &70s – on air & online Saturday 5-7pm

YOUR MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE 2016-2017

President Allan Andersen, Vice President Craig Ellis, Secretary Linda Callister, Treasurer Chris Ball, Committee Members Graeme Harris, Chris Herbert, Jim Jacob, Dian Smith, Mike Conlon, Sheila Hoban.

Community radio is the community’s radio – It’s the people’s radio. It is the hardworking people behind the stations all over Australia for whom we (the CBAA) are here. Jon Bissett—CBX Aug 2016

FUNDRAISER

Another all day BBQ

Snag a sizzling sausage sanga .. and free sauce

wash it down with a cold can of soft drink or water.

All proceeds help with the maintenance of City Park Radio.

Remember, it’s on again at Bunnings Northside – Wednesday September 14 – 8.30am – 4pm

