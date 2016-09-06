Online Radio Stream of Launceston Community FM – City Park Radio
Or you can paste the stream URL into the media player you normally use for online streams. http://s2.stationplaylist.com:9400/listen.aac.m3u
If you have a mobile device connected to the internet, we also have a TuneIn page so you can listen through the free TuneIn App HERE. You can get Tunein for your mobile HERE.
Great show Ben …every piece of music a surprise … from country to rock … loving Tuesday breakfast, what a mix of music.
Insightful coverage of local footy by the team.
Great job every week by Warnie, Roy & Calvin. I love listening to their work every week!
Nick
I love the work Roy, Warnie and Calvin do every week. I tune in from Perth every week and it is highly entertaining.
really lovely to hear city park giving coverage to girls football from Youngtown the other night… thank you to everyone who organised it …. positive role models in sport …. congratulations !!
Just loved being able to hear the Mornings With program this morning online…. really enjoyed hearing Luka Bloom with Fiona Joy Hawkins
Love your program Ken
DavidR
Harthill, Scotland
Golly gee, this young radio host Luke Newson (second Tuesday of every month, 10-12) is a superb example of how modern radio should be done! We predict a bright future ahead of him.
Remembering AW from his very successful State & Regional Development days, over a red and great music, great to hear you haven’t lost your voice or critical faculties; and that you’re still giving everyone in our communities so much life enjoyment!! Cheers AW
A great range of new music tonight .. just love the contrast between Conchillia and the Andrea Marr Band….. Interesting
You guys talk a bit aye. Wouldnt mind some music now
Harrison says hello.
Really enjoyed the program this morning … A great assortment of music and information… really nice to hear another track by Helen Reddy instead of I am women or Delta Dawn…. and a smattering of Tassie artists as well .. particularly Tim Slater … Well done.
Loved “Sunday Assortment” today – Greg Murgatroyd presented an eclectic mix that reminded me of the ‘good ol’ days’ of Pirate Radio & listening to Radio Caroline, playing just to my generation. Mainstream radio has been hijacked by the younger generation and loved music that spoke to my generation. Good pick, Greg, looking forward to more of the same!
I heard part of an interview with Colleen Hewett on Saturday re a new album and wud like to know if it can be accessed via your website I would like more information about her new album
All the information you need is on Colleen’s website .. It’s in “BLACK and WHITE”
http://www.colleenhewettofficial.com/
As a footy and Fantsy fan I love The Traders programme and I tune in every week from Perth.
Keep up the good work gents.
Thanks City Park Radio for another Great afternoon listening to the Traders for their Podcast and the Hour leading up to with there Song playlists. You have some talented Boys there and I hope to be able to keep tuning in to hear them.
Great work Warnie Roy & Calvin!!
Great job Deb.
I’m on the Gold Coast, always tune in online Mon afternoon for 2 hours of Warnie Calvin and Roy, love them, they always make me laugh.
I am at Caiguna, on the Nullarbor, with no radio coverage or tv, but beaut internet reception thanks to Telstra, who have towers at all roadhouses on the Nullarbor. Too bad if you have another Telco.
Well Done Telstra.
I tried to get CPR whilst in Canada recently but couldn’t but nice to hear good old aussie voices again.
I will be back in Longford on 6th November, for my summer holidays.
enjoy listening to most music, but especially Ken Brooks.
cheers Bernie
Love Ken Brooks – Hi Ken, always listening to you at work now via the online radio stream. Fabulous station – love City Park Radio.
Had fun looking around while on holidays, would be good to volunteer, but I am now back in Perth. I come from Launceston so will probably back there again.
Listening to you at the moment on the Nullabor. Cheers from a City Park radio member. Keep up the great music
oi evening Benny boy!!!! it me from Wychie
Good evening,
It was nice to listen to songs from the 60s, 70’s and 80’s with Ben this evening. It brought back some great memories,Please convey my thanks to him Kind Regards
Who was the person presenting Drive tonight .. what a great mix of music from all eras … fantastic … and excellent to hear some of the sounds of African music after 7 – Well Done CPR
Love the Saturday songs Dave!!!
Thanks for putting me on to this Luigi. Oh now that is you I am listening to. Happy afternoon.
Hi,
I am current chairperson and co founder of 5GTRFM 100.1 Mount Gambier South Australia,
Have been listening to your station?
The reason is that I and my family will be moving to Launceston Area and will love to become members.
Both myself and my son Dyllan ( 16 years ) do programs at this station. I do breakfast on Thursdays and Sundays and Dyllan does Pepsi Drive on Mondays We both have CUF 20107 Certificate II in Creative Industries (Media) and would love to present at your station
The move won’t be until the new year
Would love to keep in contact
Llew Jones
Look forward to you making contact when you arrive in Launceston….
Grant from Adelaide. Loving the TSL grand final broadcast!
GDay Matty and Mr Triff,
Hazey listening in from Timor-Leste here!
GO DOGGIES!
Great programming! Love the tunes!!!
Drive time in Hobart should be as good as City Park Radio in Lonnie
Go Paul!!! you legend
Long time friend = George
Ejjoyable to listen too – show should be Statewide
whenm I PASTE the URL into WMP says cannot find it
no need to paste the URL … just clicking on the link on the home page should take you to the stream … and if windows media player is your default … it should automatically open
[…] You can also tune in to the live audio stream from the City vs Warriors game up north here. […]
WHAT A FANTASTIC JOB
HATS OFF TO WHOEVER PUT TOGETHER THE BALCOMBE BARRACKS PROGRAM
THOROUGHLY ENJOYED IT