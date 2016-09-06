Online Stream

Online Radio Stream of Launceston Community FM – City Park Radio

 

Or you can paste the stream URL into the media player you normally use for online streams. http://s2.stationplaylist.com:9400/listen.aac.m3u

 

If you have a mobile device connected to the internet, we also have a TuneIn page so you can listen through the free TuneIn App HERE. You can get Tunein for your mobile HERE.

  1. Fred Blazely says:
    September 6, 2016 at 9:36 am

    Great show Ben …every piece of music a surprise … from country to rock … loving Tuesday breakfast, what a mix of music.

  2. Mark says:
    August 27, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    Insightful coverage of local footy by the team.

  3. Nick McKinnon says:
    July 4, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    Great job every week by Warnie, Roy & Calvin. I love listening to their work every week!

    Nick

  4. Joseph Dawson says:
    July 4, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    I love the work Roy, Warnie and Calvin do every week. I tune in from Perth every week and it is highly entertaining.

  5. Wendy says:
    July 3, 2016 at 5:23 pm

    really lovely to hear city park giving coverage to girls football from Youngtown the other night… thank you to everyone who organised it …. positive role models in sport …. congratulations !!

  6. Shaun says:
    July 1, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Just loved being able to hear the Mornings With program this morning online…. really enjoyed hearing Luka Bloom with Fiona Joy Hawkins

  7. David Read says:
    June 24, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    Love your program Ken
    DavidR
    Harthill, Scotland

  8. Britt & Sam says:
    April 12, 2016 at 10:58 pm

    Golly gee, this young radio host Luke Newson (second Tuesday of every month, 10-12) is a superb example of how modern radio should be done! We predict a bright future ahead of him.

  9. Gary says:
    December 4, 2015 at 8:13 pm

    Remembering AW from his very successful State & Regional Development days, over a red and great music, great to hear you haven’t lost your voice or critical faculties; and that you’re still giving everyone in our communities so much life enjoyment!! Cheers AW

  10. Jim says:
    November 17, 2015 at 10:15 pm

    A great range of new music tonight .. just love the contrast between Conchillia and the Andrea Marr Band….. Interesting

  11. isaac says:
    November 3, 2015 at 11:27 pm

    You guys talk a bit aye. Wouldnt mind some music now
    Harrison says hello.

  12. Jim says:
    October 25, 2015 at 12:12 pm

    Really enjoyed the program this morning … A great assortment of music and information… really nice to hear another track by Helen Reddy instead of I am women or Delta Dawn…. and a smattering of Tassie artists as well .. particularly Tim Slater … Well done.

  13. Lin Farrington says:
    September 13, 2015 at 12:04 pm

    Loved “Sunday Assortment” today – Greg Murgatroyd presented an eclectic mix that reminded me of the ‘good ol’ days’ of Pirate Radio & listening to Radio Caroline, playing just to my generation. Mainstream radio has been hijacked by the younger generation and loved music that spoke to my generation. Good pick, Greg, looking forward to more of the same!

  14. Mike Cleaver says:
    July 22, 2015 at 6:28 pm

    I heard part of an interview with Colleen Hewett on Saturday re a new album and wud like to know if it can be accessed via your website I would like more information about her new album

    All the information you need is on Colleen’s website .. It’s in “BLACK and WHITE”
    http://www.colleenhewettofficial.com/

  15. Giuseppe Costanzo says:
    May 25, 2015 at 9:18 pm

    As a footy and Fantsy fan I love The Traders programme and I tune in every week from Perth.
    Keep up the good work gents.

  16. Michael Baxter says:
    May 25, 2015 at 8:56 pm

    Thanks City Park Radio for another Great afternoon listening to the Traders for their Podcast and the Hour leading up to with there Song playlists. You have some talented Boys there and I hope to be able to keep tuning in to hear them.
    Great work Warnie Roy & Calvin!!

  17. rUTH FOLLETT says:
    April 6, 2015 at 9:42 am

    Great job Deb.

  18. Fiona McLeod says:
    March 30, 2015 at 5:21 pm

    I’m on the Gold Coast, always tune in online Mon afternoon for 2 hours of Warnie Calvin and Roy, love them, they always make me laugh.

  19. Bernie Barnwell says:
    August 25, 2014 at 9:59 pm

    I am at Caiguna, on the Nullarbor, with no radio coverage or tv, but beaut internet reception thanks to Telstra, who have towers at all roadhouses on the Nullarbor. Too bad if you have another Telco.

    Well Done Telstra.

    I tried to get CPR whilst in Canada recently but couldn’t but nice to hear good old aussie voices again.

    I will be back in Longford on 6th November, for my summer holidays.

    enjoy listening to most music, but especially Ken Brooks.

    cheers Bernie

  20. Amanda says:
    June 6, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    Love Ken Brooks – Hi Ken, always listening to you at work now via the online radio stream. Fabulous station – love City Park Radio.

  21. Margaret Gibson-Court says:
    May 18, 2014 at 3:11 pm

    Had fun looking around while on holidays, would be good to volunteer, but I am now back in Perth. I come from Launceston so will probably back there again.

  22. ken and julie kirkman says:
    May 12, 2014 at 5:05 pm

    Listening to you at the moment on the Nullabor. Cheers from a City Park radio member. Keep up the great music

  23. margie says:
    March 22, 2014 at 10:03 pm

    oi evening Benny boy!!!! it me from Wychie

  24. John Brotton says:
    March 8, 2014 at 11:04 pm

    Good evening,

    It was nice to listen to songs from the 60s, 70’s and 80’s with Ben this evening. It brought back some great memories,Please convey my thanks to him Kind Regards

  25. will says:
    January 22, 2014 at 7:53 pm

    Who was the person presenting Drive tonight .. what a great mix of music from all eras … fantastic … and excellent to hear some of the sounds of African music after 7 – Well Done CPR

  26. Jeff warden says:
    November 30, 2013 at 5:07 pm

    Love the Saturday songs Dave!!!

  27. Jillian Patane says:
    November 17, 2013 at 5:22 pm

    Thanks for putting me on to this Luigi. Oh now that is you I am listening to. Happy afternoon.

  28. Llewellyn Jones says:
    October 8, 2013 at 12:40 pm

    Hi,

    I am current chairperson and co founder of 5GTRFM 100.1 Mount Gambier South Australia,

    Have been listening to your station?

    The reason is that I and my family will be moving to Launceston Area and will love to become members.

    Both myself and my son Dyllan ( 16 years ) do programs at this station. I do breakfast on Thursdays and Sundays and Dyllan does Pepsi Drive on Mondays We both have CUF 20107 Certificate II in Creative Industries (Media) and would love to present at your station

    The move won’t be until the new year

    Would love to keep in contact

    Llew Jones

  29. Grant says:
    September 21, 2013 at 3:43 pm

    Grant from Adelaide. Loving the TSL grand final broadcast!

  30. Hazey says:
    September 21, 2013 at 3:25 pm

    GDay Matty and Mr Triff,

    Hazey listening in from Timor-Leste here!

    GO DOGGIES!

  31. Arie Moraal says:
    August 17, 2013 at 11:43 pm

    Great programming! Love the tunes!!!

  32. George Toepfer says:
    August 2, 2013 at 5:06 pm

    Drive time in Hobart should be as good as City Park Radio in Lonnie
    Go Paul!!! you legend
    Long time friend = George
    Ejjoyable to listen too – show should be Statewide

  33. Charles Hazelwood says:
    July 31, 2013 at 11:26 am

    whenm I PASTE the URL into WMP says cannot find it

    • CityPark says:
      August 23, 2013 at 3:06 pm

      no need to paste the URL … just clicking on the link on the home page should take you to the stream … and if windows media player is your default … it should automatically open

  34. Victory League Round 14: Kingborough Lions vs Devonport Strikers – LIVE AUDIO | THE BACK POST says:
    July 6, 2013 at 2:05 pm

    […] You can also tune in to the live audio stream from the City vs Warriors game up north here. […]

  35. Dan Johnson says:
    April 27, 2013 at 12:48 am

    WHAT A FANTASTIC JOB
    HATS OFF TO WHOEVER PUT TOGETHER THE BALCOMBE BARRACKS PROGRAM
    THOROUGHLY ENJOYED IT

