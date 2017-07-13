City Park Radio’s Radio Museum in Launceston

Enjoy the incredible ambience of our magnificent heritage cottage location, with some the oldest wisteria vines in Australia. Marvel at the wonderful exhibits in our historical radio museum, and experience live broadcasting from the updated stables studios.













Museum Opening hours:

Monday to Friday 10am – 2pm

Open to the public.

For booking a tour phone – 6334 3344

Or email – cityparkradio@cityparkradio.com.au

Tour Times: Tours operate 5 days-Mon to Fri, duration approx 1 hour.

Pre-arranged groups by prior negotiation.

Location: City Park Radio is located just inside the main gates of City Park, corner of Cameron and Tamar Streets, Launceston

Cost: Gold coin donations, children free.

The City Park Radio Museum consists of over 50 Radios, dating back from the early 30’s, including:-

Astor’s – Mickey Astor’s – Strom Burg Carlson – Chrysler – Phillips – AWA – HMV – Hot Point … and many more

The City Park Radio Museum is located at the front entrance of the City Park Cottage, just inside the main gate of City Park on Tamar Street.

The Cottage is over 100 years old, and was originally the Park Caretakers Cottage.



A visit to our cottage will also enable you to see the oldest wisteria tree in Australia (165 years old).

During 2004,the museum received an update with new shelving, display cases, lighting and signage. This fit-out has been made possible by a generous grant from the Tasmanian Community Fund.

The Management Committee and all the Volunteers of City Park Radio gratefully acknowledge this valuable assistance.

The articles on display have been donated or provided on-loan by various benefactors to whom we are also very grateful.