April 2021

DONATE NOW

Have you discovered where the “DONATE NOW” button on the City Park Radio website takes you.

It’s a quick and easy access to donate from the comfort of your own radio listening room using your credit card.

It is the best way to acknowledge and support the station and volunteers who entertain you every day…. and your donation assists in maintaining the equipment and operations that make it all possible.

Any donation over $2 is tax deductible … and your receipt is available immediately.

Of course, we love the personal contact with our members and listeners and you can still visit the station during office hours with your cash donations.

THERE ARE MORE THAN VOLUNTEER GEMS IN THE MUSEUM

The STC Bantam A5130 – another Radio Museum Gem

Made by Standard Telephones and Cables Pty Ltd in Sydney in 1952. These were available in a variety of colours including walnut, ivory, speckled pink and this, now rare, speckled green. It contains five valves and runs on 240volts.

Like many of our radios it has six tuned circuits which show the radio stations state by state. Tasmania was sometimes grouped with New Zealand. 7HO and 7HT two Hobart stations still on air, now FM, are highlighted on this radio.

Come to the City Park Radio museum any day between 10am and 2pm to view this and many other radios and record players. Our guide will give you a brief history of some of the exhibits, the radio station and take you into the studios to see a live working radio station.

And don’t forget, you too can become a City Park Radio guide …. just call the station during our office hours M-F 9.30 to 3pm.

ANZAC DAY – 25th April.

.

GET PSYCHED

A MOST INTERESTING WAY TO UNDERSTAND MENTAL HEALTH

You need to get this series into your ears and have these stories in your mind, forever. It’s for or anyone who hangs out with young people and wants to help out with their mental health, or those needing to understand issues affecting young people today.

Created by headspace Launceston, it’s real stories from young people who talk about the real stuff and the ‘feels’ stuff and then whack that next to the ‘deal’ stuff from mental health clinicians who help us make sense of mental health.

There are six episodes made by our friends at Healthy Tasmania – Hear the series on City Park Radio from Wednesday 7th April at 4.30pm.

LOCAL SPORTS

During the off season, David Mohr has been on a recruiting drive.

Always on the lookout for more volunteer sports broadcasters, David will be trialling some new callers and boundary riders in the coming weeks.

Our local sports coverage is focused on our northern teams in the Tasmanian State League, as well as the home games for the Launceston Tornadoes. If the roster permits, there could be some coverage of the Tassie Devils home games in AFL U18 NAB League.

Just as City Park Radio provides programs for various sectors of our community, we are also proud to provide live coverage to our sporting community here in Launceston.

Diary Note

Sunday 4th APRIL 2021

Daylight saving ends at 3am

Wind clocks back an hour

CMTO PATHWAYS

City Park Ra dio encourages professional development of our volunteers by running training courses led by approved trainers. Basic knowledge on how to conduct interviews will enhance program content and involve more of the community in the station.

As well, training was also given on how to provide constructive feedback and evaluation of current programs, and how new programs may be developed within the station guidelines and promise of performance.

We appreciate that Sam Ikin gave up his weekend to come north and lead us through discussion and education as well as excellent examples to inspire us to better things.

Two more courses are slated for May 15/16 for the station … Marketing & Project Management…. the station is keen to skill more people to take our community station onto better things. See you then.

PS Flying toffee is a part of this training with Sam.

Meetings

7th Programming Meeting 7pm

11th Bunnings BBQ 9am – 4pm

17th Management Meeting 9.30am

SPORT

2nd TSL Nth Launceston v Launceston 6.25pm

10th TSL Nth Launceston v Nth Hobart 1.55pm

17th TSL Launceston v Tigers 1.55pm

24th NBL1 Tornadoes v Ballarat 6.15pm

HARMONY DAY 2021

City Park Radio was pleased to showcase our community with a live broadcast from Civic Square. Our Jim Jacob took some amazing photos during the afternoon and evening — please enjoy.

OUR SPONSORS

Support these businesses as they support City Park Radio