April 2022

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY – April 30

International Jazz Day raises awareness in the international community of the virtues of jazz as a force for peace, unity, dialogue and enhanced cooperation among people, as well as an educational tool. Many governments, civil society organizations, educational institutions, and private citizens currently engaged in the promotion of jazz music embrace the opportunity to foster greater appreciation not only for the music but also for the contribution it can make to building more inclusive societies. This important international art form is celebrated for respecting for human rights and human dignity, eradicating discrimination, promoting freedom of expression and diversity, fostering gender equality, and reinforcing the role of youth for social change.

As the great Nina Simone said, “Jazz is not just music, it is a way of life, it is a way of being, a way of thinking”. The story of Jazz is written into the quest for human dignity, democracy and civil rights. It has given strength to the struggle against discrimination and racism.

The Launceston Jazz Club is celebrating International Jazz day with a host of special concerts on April 30 at The Boat House near Riverbend park. Stay tuned to City Park Radio for your chance to go to one of those shows as our guest.

CITY PARK RADIO STREAM

Times are a changing … just like daylight saving … time now to re-adjust your PC or smart device to continue listening online.

Your management committee has decided to change stream providers. Our new provider offers more capacity and more concurrent listeners at a more affordable price to us.

The best thing to do is to delete any current favourites, shortcuts, bookmarks, and cache for our online stream and then go back online to cityparkradio.com/online-stream and re-install all that goodness you love.

Coming soon – a new community radio listener app … stay tuned to City Park Radio – we’ll tell you when it’s all fired up and ready to download. Just another way to source the happiness of your community station

Note: the old streaming service will operate for another month at the bottom of the online page on the website … but be warned, it WILL disappear.

DAYLIGHT SAVING

Sunday April 3rd …

3am becomes 2am as Tassie Daylight Saving ends ….

If you are still not sure, the clocks go back one hour

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

Once again in partnership with Friends of Theatre North, City Park Radio is bringing to the airwaves “Conversations With Friends” for 2022.

These conversations are insightful, fun and fascinating. First up, it’s a chat with a stalwart of the Deloraine Dramatic Society – Patricia Woods.

From almost the first day of moving to Deloraine, Patricia has been at the heart of Society’s productions, most notably organizing the Deloraine Festivals of One Act Plays.

Listen to this Conversation with Friends on Monday 4th April – 4pm. It will be available shortly after as a podcast on the City Park Radio website.

HOORAY FOR LOCAL SPORT

2nd – TSL Launceston v Glenorchy 1.55pm

9th TSL Nth Launceston v Clarence 1.55pm

15th TSL Launceston v Nth Launceston 1.55pm

23rd TSL Launceston v Clarence 1.55pm

NBL1 Tornadoes v Hobart Chargers 6.15pm

30th TSL Nth Launceston v Nth Hobart 12.55pm

NBL1 Tornadoes v Keilor Thunder 6.15pm

MEETINGS

Program Meeting

Wednesday 7th April – 7pm

Management

Saturday 23th April – 9.30am

TRAINING – Date Claimers

The following training courses will be available in May. Places are limited so please register your interest in attending ASAP. Training is an important part of City Park Radio’s future so please consider attending.

Saturday 21st May – Station Tech for the Non-Technical with Ian Crouch 10am-4pm

If you’re not “tech” inclined, this can leave you feeling in over your head. This session aims to help you find out what you don’t know, and leave you knowing just enough. It covers phones, studios, transmitters, OBs, air conditioning, and a heap more.

Saturday 28th May – Advanced Presentation with Clint Berdshaw 10am-4pm

Take that step further to hone in on your Presentation skills.

Gain skills in self-critiquing, preparing the perfect script, knowing microphone types, and getting busy with fun warm-up exercises.

GARDEN SESSIONS at CITY PARK RADIO

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

SPONSORS

Say g’day when you visit our sponsors