April 2024

SPECIAL – The 36 th JOHN WEST LECTURE

A Good Riddance: The Inception of Criminal Deportation in Colonial Australia

Over the past decade, many Australians have become familiar with the concept of criminal deportation. Since December 2014, more than 3,000 people have been deported from Australia, with around 60% being returned to Aotearoa New Zealand.

But criminal deportation has a long history in the former Australian colonies. However, unknown to most present-day Australians, hundreds of formerly free people were deported from mainland colonies to Van Diemen’s Land (Tasmania) as well as from within our island.

Some of these people were men, women, and children who had arrived free in the Australian colonies. Others, including both colonial and Aboriginal people, were born free here. What they all had in common was freedom prior to their colonial convictions and sentences to transportation.

Associate Professor Kristyn Harman will examine the lives of some of these formerly free people who were criminally deported to, or within, Van Diemen’s Land in the 19th century; as well as the wider socio-legal contexts that facilitated their deportation from early modern England to present-day Australia.

Presented by arrangement with the Launceston Historical Society

MEMBERS GIVEAWAY

City Park Radio Members have the opportunity to enjoy a special concert at the Princess Theatre at a show called “Spirit of the ANZACS” on 30th April.

The show uses stories and songs of WWII and the Vietnam War, and packages them with poignancy and some laughter.

There’ll be songs of Dame Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters, Bob Dylan, Normie Rowe, John Denver, Mamma Cass and many more.

All our members have to do is to listen for the competition call out on air April 22-26 for your chance to win.

Now, it will be a good show and you should enjoy it with someone else … so each winner will get a double pass to see the show ….. don’t forget our phone number … 6334 3344

(if you don’t want to leave it to chance – you can get your own tickets through the Princess Theatre box office)

MEMBERSHIP

Here’s the wrap! You are a winner again !

Your management committee has kept the membership fee for 2024/2025 the same as in previous years.

While everything is going up in price, your membership of City Park Radio is staying the same.

At just over a dollar a week, it’s probably the best value for money at the moment.

With any community group, it’s the supporters that count the most.

And if you also decide to volunteer, there is no extra cost for training or programs you may want to present. The station covers all the other expenses such as insurances, licence fees and other broadcast fees such as APRA/AMCOS/PPCA.

Membership contributes in part to the running cost of the station. To give an example, the total income from membership would barely pay the power bill.

When you think back to 1986, the standard yearly membership was $52, Now, nearly 40 years on, it’s just $55 pa – and so the winners are still our members.

So, for all new members and renewing members … from 1st April the membership fee remains the same and the office can process your membership by credit card, cash or cheque.

SEE ME – Stories of Ability

This CPR podcast series produced by Jodie Lowe was a finalist in the CBAA awards last year.

Since the series was made, there has been another discussion with Avery McDougall delving into community attitudes.

What are your perceptions about people with varying levels of ability and the unintended impacts those uninformed actions, comments and words might have.

Some people will find the conversation revealing and confronting, while it may leave others with a new perspective on life.

This special podcast episode is already on our podcast page and is being broadcast on radio for the first time on Monday 15th April at 4pm.

PROGRAMMING SUB COMMITTEE

There have been two retirements from the committee and the call is out for expressions of interest.

At the March programming meeting two people agreed to join the sub-committee with other EOI’s still to be pursued.

Currently Jim Jacob, Chris Sayer and Adrian Wood have been joined by Andrea Green and Chris Ball.

One important decision was to re-affirm the station’s programming policy….. The sub-committee will meet monthly and meetings are open to all members, presenters and volunteers.

The usual courtesy prevails – let the committee know you intend to attend.

If you have any business you want to raise, please email the details first to the chair.

NEXT meeting is PUBLIC & PROGRAM MEETING Saturday 6th April at 11am.

DAIRY DATES

6th – Public Program Meeting – 11am

7th – Daylight Saving ends – 3am (wind clocks back)

13th – Bunnings BBQ 9am-4pm

18th – International Amateur Radio Day

20th – Management Meeting – 9.30am

25th – ANZAC Day

SPORTS BROADCASTS

6th – 1.55pm TSL Launceston v Kingborough

6th – 5.55pm NBL1 Tornadoes v Hobart Chargers

12th – 5.55pm NBL1 Tornadoes v Waverley Falcons

13th – 1.55pm TSL North Launceston v North Hobart

20th – 12.55pm TSL North Launceston v Glenorchy

26th – 5.25pm NBL1 Tornadoes v Casey Cavaliers

27th – 1.55pm TSL North Launceston v Clarence

OUTSIDE BROADCASTS

University Of Tasmania C&S day (Invermay Campus) – March 1.

What an experience we had at University of Tasmania Invermay C&S day with our OB. Thanks to all involved, we had a great afternoon.

Harmony Week Launch – Outside Broadcast – March 17

Qurratu A’yunin Rohmana (Ayu) CPR and Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood

Congratulations to all involved in the broadcast , there were great interviews and fantastic community involvement.

PROGRAM REVIEWS

Two items added to the City Park Radio Program Review check list

News Presentation

No cueing pips to be included.

Program Highlights

Next program and presenter be introduced close to change over.

For the full check list, presenters can download the document here to use for self assessment.

When you least expect it, the PSC may review your presentation using this document.

Launceston Ukulele Jamboree 2024

The Launceston Ukulele Jamboree was held from the 21st to the 24th of March across a number of different venues in town with a wide range of artists entertaining concert goers and aficionados of the “small” guitar-like instrument.

We caught up with sisters Dixie and Ronnette Chandelle, also known as the “Ukumamas”, on Saturday Afternoon Mix.

SPONSORS

We are proud of the local businesses that support our community station.