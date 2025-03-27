April 2025

DAB+ Radio is the future

City Park Radio recently met with the Member for Bass, Bridget Archer, to discuss and garner support for the expansion of digital radio services to Northern Tasmania.

We are hoping Ms Archer will be able to make representations to the Minister of Communications to advance and facilitate the immediate introduction of DAB+ radio for all of Northern Tasmania and not just a few suburbs of Launceston.

Radio fosters a connection with the audience that no other media can replicate.

With all new cars now able to receive DAB+, we need to be on that platform too.

All stations in our area need to take advantage of this transmission platform to make radio stronger and more accessible to everyone … and it needs to be wide area across Northern Tasmania with OUR local radio stations, just as Hobart has their stations on DAB+.

HARMONY DAY OB

The Multicultural Unit team joined the Harmony Week Launch on March 16, 2025, at Civic Square in Launceston. This year’s Harmony Day theme was all about inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for everyone. People from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate the taste of Harmony. The event had an impressive turnout of around 500 attendees, including key speakers like the Acting Mayor of Launceston, Cr Alan Harris, Chair of the Multicultural Council of Tasmania Jade Li, Bridget Archer MP, and other prominent community members. The celebration was filled with vibrant dancing, delicious food, and the joy of meeting various communities.

It was an honor to be invited to the Harmony Week Launch at Civic Square. Our station had an outside broadcast replacing the Classical Encounters program from 12 to 2 pm. Representing the CPR Multicultural Unit were Vivi (Across the Ocean), Ayu (Club Indonesia), Pavel (Contemporary Czech), Ben (Indian Dhamaka), and Luigi (Italian program). We conducted interviews with key community members, including Acting Mayor Alan Harris, Amr Elsayed from World Street Eats, and performers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Burma, and Sri Lanka, as well as the general public around the square. The event was truly wonderful, featuring captivating dance performances from 12 different countries.

Thanks to Vivi’s and Ben’s idea, our stall was beautifully decorated with world flags and a map, which attracted many visitors to show where they come from. By the end of the event, we had welcomed visitors from around four continents: Europe, America, Asia, and Australia, including New Zealand, which was quite remarkable.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Multicultural Council of Tasmania for inviting City Park Radio. We look forward to joining them again next year.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS – Connecting with our community

31st March in the Arts Alive timeslot 4.04pm.

The 37th John West Memorial Lecture hosted by the Launceston History Society – Guest lecturer Professor Hamish Maxwell-Stewart.

In the early 1830s there were a series of strikes, go slows, mass escapes and attacks on overseers in Notman’s gang tasked with completing a road just south of Launceston. Collectively, these formed one of the largest protest actions by convicts in Australia.

3rd April – Thursdays ongoing 4.04pm – The Misadventures of Agnetha Deveaux

Royce Pentaghast brings you new production and new series of the elf detective – Agnetha Deveaux. An old style fantasy radio serial with a modern, yet mystical, twist. It is wholly written, produced and presented here in Northern Tasmania.

7th April in the Arts Alive timeslot 4.04pm

Cinq et Sept – a special conversation by the Friends of Theatre North – Theatrical Hot Takes – at the Earl Arts Centre. A panel discussion on issues currently impacting theatre making locally, nationally, and globally. Panel members include Grace Roberts (IO Performance), Asher Warren (UTAS Senior Lecturer in Theatre), James Harrison (writer, director, WAAPA tutor), Michael Edgar (actor), and Gabrielle Adkins (actor, writer)

11th April – SPORTS Broadcasts resume with coverage of NTFA football and Launceston Tornadoes home games – most matches being on Friday night or Saturdays – check the schedule for exact broadcast times. Proudly sponsored again this year by ELGAS — with many thanks to Raoul Cooley for supporting local sport on the radio, online and on the web.

25th April – 11am – This year’s main Anzac Day service from the Launceston Cenotaph.

MEMBERSHIP 25/26 – $55

At the March Management meeting, the committee agreed to maintain the 2025/2026 membership rate at the current level….. at around $1 a week.

It was discussed that the membership rate is still lower than it was back in 1986 … the only difference these days is GST. (non-existent in 1986)

Meetings

2nd April – Program Meeting 5.35pm

27th April – Management Meeting 10am

DAYLIGHT SAVING for 20242025 ends at 3am Sunday 6th April … enjoy the sleep in…