April, 2026

40th Anniversary Week Celebrations

City Park Radio is gearing up for its big Anniversary Week. The aspirant station, 7LTN-FM, emerged from over eight years of hard work as a fully licenced broadcaster on 14th April 1986. Our 40 year journey since is a credit to many people and organisations.

On Monday April 13th, the Launceston City Council will hold a Civic Reception at the Town Hall to acknowledge the milestone.

Then on Tuesday the 14th April … we party! Our Anniversary Year will kick off with a Volunteers Celebration at the City Park Cottage.

Our valued members will be included in a Spring event … there’ll be more announcements to follow. It’s going to be a fabulous year on our favourite community radio station, City Park Radio.

Project Clear Waves

Our 10am Saturday morning gatherings are proving to be enjoyable, interesting and productive.

Themes so far included Training and Induction, Station Spaces, the Radio Museum, Internal Communications, and Activity Areas at the station and how they’re bearing up. Leading up to Easter we’re focusing on the Anniversary Celebrations, and on 11th April the Yarn will bring fresh eyes to Programming.

Come along, but be warned: it’s a honey trap for new volunteers! Welcome to those who have joined the team on the air and behind the scenes.

Let us know if you can feel a shift in the good vibes coming through the radio.

CPR Volunteer Newsletter – Workers Weekly

With so much happening this year, the Yarn concerning station Internal Communications recommended the publishing of a weekly internal newsletter.

No sooner said than done! Issue 1 was in the mail within four days. Great work! Drop into the station for a copy if you’re a curious member. The office is open from 10am til 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Harmony Day

Harmony Day 2026 was held on 15th March, and what a fantastic celebration it was, as City Park Radio’s Multicultural Unit (MCU) went live to air with an outside broadcast from Civic Square in Central Launceston

It was wonderful to see so many cultures, stories, and smiles come together in one place. Some of the special moments were when Luigi Romanelli (L’Ora Italiana program) interviewed Thaala Dance Academy, and Con (from our new Greek program The Hellenic Hour) interviewed Fatin Belly Dance. Member of Parliament Prof. George Razay spoke with MCU presenters Ayu (Club Indonesia), Pavel (Contemporary Czech), Benhur (Indian Dhamaka) and Vivi (Across the Ocean).

These moments truly show that Culture Connects Us All. Thank you to everyone who visited our booth, shared your stories, and wrote beautiful messages on our Harmony postcards.

Here’s another paver from the historic walk from the cottage to the studio.

Kevin Henricks was one of the Telecom technicians who were integral to getting those first broadcasts to air. In fact, the very first Test Transmission (and Launceston’s first FM broadcast) was conducted out of Kevin’s garage in Youngtown, in February, 1980.

We tragically lost Kevin in 1987 after a sudden illness, but wouldn’t he be so proud to see the station he helped create still be operating 46 years after giving over his garage to a bunch of amateur radio enthusiasts.

Want to help boost the station?

We love our members! And in this Anniversary Year we’d love you to spread the word about the importance of members to our community radio station.

If we can swell our membership base, we reach more people who champion our station in the community. We are so lucky to have this local institution, and we want everyone to know it’s here for you – for us all.

Membership and donations information can be found on the website at cityparkradio.com

THINKING OF VOLUNTEERING?

There’s never been a better time to join the City Park Radio workforce.

Our President John Elcomb has taken on the crucial role of Volunteer Coordinator for a 6 month Pilot Project as we hone our induction pathway for new workers.

John wants to hear about your skills and passions so he can help you find a role in the team that will fit like a glove. Give John a call to get the ball rolling.

Think beyond presenting if that seems daunting – we need pretty much all the skills behind the scenes as we turbo charge our volunteer powered radio station!

New Greek program

Our newest Multicultural program The Hellenic Hour premiered in March. The guys had a ball and their enthusiasm was infectious. Welcome Con, Michael and Panos …

We were a part of history

It was an historic day in Tasmanian football at North Hobart Oval on Saturday March 21st, when the Tasmania Devils took on Coburg at the North Hobart ground. The Devils had had an impressive pre-season and had put together a strong list of players to do battle against one of the traditional clubs of the VFL in front of a sell-out crowd of 11 thousand spectators at the home of southern football.

Dave Mohr and the team called all the action of the Devils debut, and 17 point win, on an important day in Tassie sport.

SPECIAL – The WYOY Stillhouse Frolic

Tasmania’s New Holland Honey Eaters have been around for nearly as long as City Park radio has been broadcasting.

NHNE is a string band specialising in traditional roots music of the south-eastern United States.

Last year we heard their “On The Air” performance, and this year it is the “WYOY Stillhouse Frolic”*.

Stan & Rebecca Gottschalk and Steve & Jane Ray imagine a Saturday night in 1938 of a live weekly radio show on station radio WYOY in Appalachia.

You’ll hear songs of that period, real sponsors advertisements for Chevrolet cars, corny jokes and the occasional sound effect …. a barrel of home grown radio fun.

Before the actual show begins, The NHHE will tell you stories and play more of the music of those days to set the scene for what is to come.

Hear it Friday 3rd April from 10am on City Park Radio

(*recorded live at St Catherines Hall Norwood, 14th March)

SPECIAL – 38th John West Memorial Lecture – Brad Williams – Archeologist

Reverend John West, the son of a London shoemaker, had the benefit of a literary education before accepting missionary service to Van Diemen’s Land. Widely respected and popular, Rev. West became one of the Launceston’s leading citizens and made many important contributions to the colony. He is notable for his association with The Examiner newspaper, founded by fellow Congregationalists, James Aikenhead and Jonathon Waddell with the first edition published on 12 March 1842. Through his writings in the newspaper, West contributed much to the debate on political, educational, religious and cultural issues of the day.

In this year’s John West Memorial Lecture, Brad Williams provides an overview of his teams work with the former Queenborough Cemetery exhumations and reburials 2024-25, and uncovering the stories of history sometimes forgotten. The project involved the exhumation of nearly two thousand individuals from the cemetery, resulting in the identification of 90% of those exhumed, their reburial and commemoration.

Listen live on Monday 6th April at 4pm on City Park Radio … or check out our podcast page for the full recording on the following day.

Management Committee 2025/2026

President: John Elcomb

Vice President : Chris Sayer

Secretary: Belinda Prance

Treasurer: Vacant

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Bruce Webb, Vivi Turbaninigsh. Richard Barker

It was with regret that your Management Committee accepted the resignation of Michael Christian as Treasurer. We thank Micheal for his hard work and diligent attention to our finances. This means that the position of Treasurer is vacant, and we would be keen to hear from anyone who may be interested. We have a contingency plan in the interim until the position is filled.

Reminder – 25th April – 11am – This year’s main Anzac Day service from the Launceston Cenotaph.