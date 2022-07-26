August 2022

A CLASSICAL ENCOUNTER

Recently Launceston had the opportunity to hear one of its own in concert.

On a visit back to Launceston in June, Sarah Cabrol-Douat presented a free piano recital of Bach, Hayden, Beethoven and Brahms pieces.

Having grown up in Tasmania, Sarah has lived and worked in Paris since 2003. She has been a professor of piano at the La Piana music school of Paris since 2005.

Sarah regularly gives concerts in Europe, both as a soloist and a chamber musician in venues such as Steinway & Sons and St Martins-in-the-Fields in London.

When home on holidays, Sarah loves to entertain the city with a recital.

This year City Park Radio was there to record the concert, and will replay the recording during Classical Encounters on Sunday 21st August … tune in around 12.30pm to hear the sound of the piano.

AGM – 27 August – 11am

Time to decide to get involved.

City Park Radio is operated by its members and volunteers and the station is open to everyone to have a go at managing your community radio station. New and fresh input will always breathe life into the station.

Do you know members with skills and a yearning to add more to the community

Nominations are called for Vice-President and Secretary for 2 years apiece … and also 3 x 2 year general committee positions.

Nomination forms are now available at the office … and as usual, two financial members nominate a member (that member also needs to accept their nomination)

Terms concluding this year, Sheila Hoban, Chris Sayer, Adrian Wood, Marcus O’Keefe, John Elcomb.

Of course, you can always try to re-nominate these people.

Nominations close 20st August

This year’s AGM will be held at the Tramsheds Function Centre, Invermay.

MOVIE FUNDRAISER – 1st August

CITY’s VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED

City Of Launceston recognised the city’s volunteers with a special lunch and entertainment.. and City Park Radio sent along a couple of members to test the food … it was OK, everyone survived and met other people doing wonderful work in our community

Pictured above from R to L – Cr. Danny Gibson, Sheila Hoban, Ron Camplin, Shirley Lee, Chris Ball, Mike Conlon and Jim Jacob

QUEEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC

Maureen & Les Martin had the privilege of going to the Country Club for the “Festival Of Voices – Tasmanian Songbook” – A celebration of Contemporary Tasmanian songs & songwriters, “Songs by us, for us & about us”.

Tassie’s “Queen Of Country Music” – Jean Stafford was one of the entertainers. On her first appearance, she sang “Someday I’ll Bring Home The Roses”.

When she finished she called for Maureen Martin from City Park Radio to come up to the stage & then presented Maureen with the beautiful flowers for all that she has done for Jean (Stafford & Wayne Appleby).

Perhaps we should have titled this story “Two Queens of Country Music”

MUSEUM MUSINGS

A Brief History Of The Car Radio

The first true car radios were not introduced until the 1930’s. Motorola offered one of the first which retailed for around $130. An entire Model T Ford would have cost you about $350 at the time. As with most things they dropped in price over the following two decades.

In 1952 Blaupunkt in Germany sold the first AM/FM radio for cars, all were AM only before that. Chrysler tried putting a record player in their top end cars, it didn’t last long.

The 1960’s saw the introduction of both eight-track tapes and stereos. The eight-tracks days were numbered in the 1970’s by the compact cassette. Early units were hard on tapes, everybody remembers the sinking feeling associated with the player ‘eating’ a precious tape.

CD players became popular in the 1990’s and at the turn of the century car radios gained the ability to interface with phones and other devices via Bluetooth.

What next?

The City Park Radio Museum re-opens Monday 1st August after its July hibernation.

MEETINGS

Monday 1st Movie Fundraiser 6.30pm

Wednesday 3rd Program Meeting 7pm

Saturday 20th Management Meeting 9.30am

Saturday 27th Annual General Meeting 11am (Tramsheds Function Centre)

SPORT

Saturday 13th – TSL Launceston v Tigers 1.55pm

