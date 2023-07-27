August 2023

CITY PARK RADIO and RIVERSIDE LIONS

Welcome to one of our newest members.

The Lions Club of Riverside is strengthening its ties with the local community and as a club recently decided to be a member of City Park Radio.

The Club is committed to serve its local community and has many programs that contribute to the well being of people and organisations in our regions, including Fight Kid’s Cancer and their Child Eye Health Diagnostic Service.

Fundraising through BBQs and Christmas Cakes & Puds provide the resources for the Lions to put back into the community.

The Lions Club recognized City Park Radio with a donation of $1500 for the service we provide to the community, the companionship, the news and information and the entertainment for all sectors of our community. Their gift has been received with thanks for the continued operations of the station.

Don’t forget to thank any Riverside Lion you meet …. And they are not hard to find … every Friday at the Bunnings BBQ, North Launceston.

Pic L-R Tony Bennett, Kevin Styles & Bob Gillow.

LUCKY DIP – A HOT NIGHT IN JULY

There were some lucky members who renewed their membership before June 30.

Are you one of the 69 people who were current members as of 1st July?

If so, you were part of a select group.

A secret draw took place … known only to three people … where all those names went onto tickets for an extra special draw.

One of our members received gift double passes to the Neil Diamond tribute show, to do what they liked with them. They were donated and a draw was chosen of current members. Five members – Maxine, Betty, Greg, Stephen & Dianne all received an unexpected & pleasant surprise.

So, if you are a member and enjoying the station and volunteering, you’ll never know what extra surprises could come your way.

NB – all CPR volunteers, including presenters, have until August 31 to maintain their financial status by renewing their membership.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As an incorporated community organization, we hold an annual general meeting to report on our progress and plans for the future. It’s another opportunity for the community to engage with your management community.

Your AGM is being held as usual on the last Saturday in August – this year on the 26th August at 11am in the Hotel Grand Chancellor Cameron Street, Launceston.

It’s an opportunity to review how the organization is managing the finances and prospects for the coming year.

Under our constitution, at least half of the committee retires and nominations are called for those positions. This year, President, Treasurer and 3x 2yr committee positions. Because of a recent resignation, this year there is a 1yr vacancy to fill that position.

Nominations must be with the Secretary before 12noon on the 19th August.

BUNNINGS BBQ HELPERS WANTED

This BBQ is great fundraiser for City Park Radio and we are thankful to Bunnings for this opportunity. It’s a fun couple of hours for teams of four to get together and do a little something for City Park Radio….. BUT we need more volunteers.

You could be an active volunteer of the station or a great member of the station with a few hours to spare on the first Saturday of the month. We would appreciate your help.

Phone the roster coordinator John Elcomb 0428 955 008 and negotiate which 2-3 hour shift would suit you … and offer to stay longer if you want.

A LOCAL RECITAL by SARAH CABROL-DOUAT

Sarah was born in Launceston where she first studied piano with her mother. At the age of 12 she received a state music scholarship and it was then decided that she should continue her studies with Eric Mitchell in Hobart. At 15, Sarah received a Queen’s Trust Award to continue her studies at the Moscow Central Music School.

From there, it was the Moscow State Conservatory, then studies in Frieberg, Paris and then the Royal College of Music in London.

Sarah regularly gives concerts in Europe, both as a soloist and a chamber musician. She has performed in such venues as Steinway and Sons and St. Martin in the Fields in London, with the Duisburg Orchestra (Germany) and as part of the International Festival of Mantua (Italy). Paris has been her home since 2003.

In early July, Sarah gave a recital at the Pilgrim Church in Launceston with works by Beethoven, Mozart and Chopin. Hear it in Arts Alive – Monday 7th August at 4pm.

NIC GROER

We cannot show his face ….. and not because he is a qualified dentist.

He has left the building for another radio career.

Far from publicising where you might hear him, we wish him all the best and so pleased City Park Radio has been able to give Nic the opportunity to develop his radio skills.

PRESENTERS WANTED

Bad Habits Good Tracks – Thursdays 10pm – contact Rob Foggo

The Long Lunch – Weekdays 12 noon – contact Sandy Thow

Readings from The Examiner – Weekdays 9.30am – contact Ron Camplin

Drivetime – Mondays & Tuesdays 5pm – contact programming

Meetings

2nd Programming – 7pm

19th Management – 9.30am

19th Multicultural – 10.30am

26th AGM – 11am

SPORTS Broadcasts

5th 1.55pm TSL – Launceston v Clarence

12th 1.55pm NTFA – Sth Launceston v Bracknell

19th 1.55pm TSL – Nth Launceston v Tigers

26th 1.55pm TSL – Launceston v Lauderdale

30th 6.30pm NBL – JackJumpers pre-season game

A Special Day in August – International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on 9 August each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues. The international community also recognizes that special measures are required to protect their rights and maintain their distinct cultures and way of life.