August 2024

SPECIAL BROADCAST – A STORY OF RAGTIME

The New Holland Honey Eaters (Stan Gottschalk, Rebecca Gottschalk, Steve Ray and Jane Ray) have been performing together since 1988.

The Honey Eaters specialise in traditional music from the south-eastern United States – including Anglo-Celtic and Afro-American traditional music, minstrelsy, ragtime, Tin Pan Alley tunes and songs, through to swing and blues.

“Theme concerts” are a major part of The New Holland Honey Eaters’ contribution to music festivals. Their ‘on-stage documentary’ highlights the diverse style of southern American music by setting them in their social/historical context. These performances incorporate music, slides, field recordings and theatre.

In July, they staged “Got More Trouble Than I Can Stand”: The Story of Ragtime.

Follow the evolution of “ragged” music through the centuries, and a potted history of the era by sampling and playing the music of the generation.

City Park Radio is pleased to broadcast this special performance on Sunday 18th August at 5pm in the Juke Joint timeslot and The Liffey Lounge Room will return the following Sunday.

THE LIFFEY LOUNGE ROOM

Chris and Dave love their music and they are completely at home on the verandah with a microphone and headphones musing over music while staring at the Liffey countryside.

And on occasion they’ll venture out from the verandah to hear and talk live music.

Recently they paid the car registration and took a trip to see Tassie’s own Claire Anne Taylor.

Claire Anne has been on the road this year to promote and play tracks from her third studio album “Giving It Away”.

Without giving too much away, you can hear Chris & Dave chat with Claire Anne Taylor in the Liffey Lounge Room, Sunday 4th August at 6pm

LUCKY MEMBERS

Being a member of City Park Radio not only shows your support and appreciation for your local community radio station but also support for the many who also volunteer in a myriad of roles at the station.

By way of a thank you, a special draw took place of all members who had renewed their membership by June 30 this year.

In order of the draw, these members were offered a double pass to see the Joe Cocker Experience at the Princess Theatre. Shirley Lee, Rosemary Grose, Adrian Wood, Allan Andersen, David Mohr, Rob Foggo, Susie Stanesby, Muriel Rollins and Terry Whiteley.

Thank you to every member who pledged their ongoing support and renewed their membership.

And a reminder, being a financial member allows you to volunteer, to vote at the AGM and to accept a nomination for the management committee…… and as a member, you never know what extra little surprise may come your way.

MYSTERY & MAYHEM AT CITY PARK RADIO

“Magic and mystery returns to City Park Radio with The Misadventures of Agnetha Deveaux (An-yetta De-vo).

The original radio series was produced for City Park Radio in 2017 by our member Royce Pentaghast, featuring actors from Launceston and across Australia, and later the whole world.

The series follows a crime fighting elf woman who solves mysteries and fights monsters with magic and bad attitude.

Royce writes the stories, edits the scripts, wrangles the voices including his own and then packages it all up for broadcast. A truly magnificent effort and something City Park Radio is very proud to be part of.

A finalist at the 2023 CBAA awards, the Misadventures will air again in an all new updated form starting on Thursday August 1 at 4pm, and continues every Thursday into 2025.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO

Management is often asked about the cost of broadcasting.

With radio broadcasting there are many fees, including performance and copyright provisions.

For City Park Radio, three companies in Australia regulate the music we are allowed to broadcast and stream. There’s Australian Performing Rights Association (APRA), Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA).

All three also regulate what we can podcast, although the PPCA is quite restrictive over what can be podcast and includes time limits for “audio on demand”.

These organisations support the recording artists, composers and recording labels….. the “owners”.

These licences do not include music from streaming services such as Amazon, YouTube, Apple, Spotify etc. These streaming services have their own restrictive copyright conditions which include a prohibition to broadcast.

Being a member of the CBAA provides a discount for some of these licences, while City Park Radio still needs to find about five thousand dollars a year to allow our presenters to continue to legally play recorded music on the station.

MOVEMENT MATTERS

Be listening to Wednesday’s Long Lunch program for a new segment called “Movement Matters”.

Martin O’Toole is a fully certified Health and Fitness instructor and he will be talking to Chris Sayer about how you can live a more fulfilling life through better movement.

Getting your joints active is a good way to keep arthritis at bay and improve your day-to-day life. Martin will bring some non-strenuous but important activities for everyone to benefit from, with a different focus each week.

So be listening each Wednesday around 1:30pm for “Movement Matters”, and get your joints moving for a better life.

DIARY DATES

It’s the big one for the year

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING is being held at the BOATHOUSE in Lindsay Street INVERMAY (opposite Bunnings) – SATURDAY 31st August at 11am.

Arrive early and buy yourself a drink at the Boat House coffee shop and wander through for the AGM.

This meeting will be followed immediately with the PUBLIC PROGRAM MEETING and the selection for the programming sub-committee for 2024/2025

4th August – BUNNINGS INVERMAY BBQ 9am-4pm

7th August – Program Sub Committee – 5.30pm

17th August – Management Meeting – 9.30am

18th August – Vietnam Veterans Day

24th August – Nominations Close for AGM

31st August – Annual General Meeting – 11am

SPORT

3rd – TSL North Hobart v North Launceston 1.55 pm

10th TSL North Launceston v Glenorchy 12.55pm

24th TSL Launceston v Lauderdale 1.55pm

27th NBL – JackJumpers at Elphin Sports Centre 5.55pm

31st TSL – Glenorchy v Launceston 1.55pm

SPONSORS

Michael Christian has volunteered to be our sponsorship officer and already has been out and about meeting and greeting many businesses spreading the word about City Park Radio. It is starting to look promising that more local businesses will be supporting the station into the future.

These are the current sponsors of City Park Radio … when you pass by, drop in and say thank you .. and consider them for your next purchase.