September 2025

Digging in for DAB+

City Park Radio continues to campaign for free to air DAB+ digital radio to be extended to Northern Tasmania.

Community radio is for the people and there is no reasonable excuse why this ‘newish’ radio platform should not be part of our daily lives.

Recently, representatives from City Park Radio, WAY-FM and Print Radio Tasmania heard about the immense possibilities that DAB+ could provide.

On a brief overnight visit to Launceston, Nick Piggott Deputy-Chair of DAB+ Europe described the opportunities both for the listener and businesses.

This multi-channel radio service will deliver a suite of services to radios at home and in the car. Most, if not all, new cars will have DAB+.

Certainly, DAB+ is available on most modern portable radios for the home, garden and the beach.

Your community stations in Northern Tasmania are ready to go digital. Our codecs have been installed at the studios for more than 12 months and program is streaming out in readiness.

We were able to demonstrate to Alina from Launceston Chamber of Commerce, Madi from City of Launceston and Troy & Kristin from Jess Teesdale MP’s office the value of DAB+, and how this very cost-efficient broadcast system will complement existing services.

A DAB+ service could deliver better marketing opportunities for businesses and lift community engagement for existing stations.

The offices of Jess Teesdale MP & Rebecca White MP are in the process of organising a meeting with ACMA.

Watch this space!

THANK YOU JIM

As most people know, Jim Jacob is separating from City Park Radio after his last program of Listening through the Lens on August 31.

Jim became Vice-President in 2017 and has served as President for most of the years after that.

Jim has strived to take City Park Radio into the future, developing several programs and providing other program opportunities for our presenters to develop their recording & editing skills. He also took on air-checking programs to ensure they were meeting their program briefs.

He introduced The Juke Joint, Listening Through The Lens & Side 1 Track 1 to recent program schedules.

For Jim, it hasn’t been just about him, but the whole of City Park Radio….. striving to raise the bar for teamwork and to achieve more community engagement.

Who can forget the idea of our garden concerts… inviting musicians and their friends into City Park Radio.

Thank you Jim for your decade at City Park Radio…. we wish you well and keep our eyes peeled for more of your fabulous photography.

REMINDER – Annual General Meeting 30th August 11am – Launceston Tramsheds Function Centre

HEADING TOWARDS 2026

City Park Radio is on the road forward and we have two surveys continuing for a few weeks to gather feedback and ideas, starting with a focus on the 40th Anniversary Year. STATION COMMUNITY SURVEY COMMUNITY/STAKEHOLDER SURVEY

Events are under development now.

The CPR Memorabilia Vault and

The recruitment and training project ’40 Voices’ (this will produce a series of 2 minute items for broadcast during the latter half of the 40 th Anniversary year)

Anniversary year) A Ruby Tuesday celebration (this may involve cake)

The call is out now for anyone with CPR memorabilia to bring it to the station for digitising (we just need a copy) … and anyone interested in the “40 Voices” project.

In the near future, steps will be taken to build (or rebuild) an organizational structure within the station that will support the ongoing operations of the station.

More will be revealed following the AGM on Saturday 30th August … stay on for a devonshire tea or coffee, have a chat and become involved.

MARINER’S MUSE

Who hasn’t got a good story of the sea?

As part of the Tassie Scallop Fiesta at Bridport, a panel of four speakers was assembled to relate their tales of involvement with the sea.

Mike Stevens extolled the virtues of a recreational fishing life, having a spent a lifetime studying the subject and going fishing in some unusual places.

Rodney Treloggen is a former St Helen’s based cray boat skipper and rock lobster fishermen’s association supremo, while Tasmanian Katrina Beams is now a lead navigator aboard the Antarctic research vessel RSV Nuyina.

Andrew Hart and The Hook Line and Sinker program clocked up 25 years on air earlier this year and after losing his loyal side-kick Nick Duigan to politics, Andrew now has some great stories to tell of madcap adventures with the show.

Hear the Mariners Muse over two weeks in the Arts Alive timeslot .. Monday 1st & 8th September at 4pm.

GOOD SPORTS

6 & 7 – 1.55pm NTFA finals series

13 – 1.55pm NTFA Preliminary Final

20 – 1.25pm NTFAW & 3.25pm NTFA Grand Finals

SPONSORS

As we head into the finals of the football, it’s timely to remind everyone of the great support of our sponsors who brought the outside broadcasts to you … ELGAS Tasmania, Bucky Motors, Bru Coffee Hut …. and this year we also acknowledge the support of AFL Tasmania for their contribution supporting City Park Radio for coverage the NTFA streaming match of the day.