August 2025

The Memorabilia Vault. Have you items of memorabilia and special memories of our station? Hold that thought! Better still, dig them out or write them down. We can’t store your materials but we CAN set up a digital Vault to keep a record and help us plan for the Anniversary. Do you have expertise setting up a Digital Vault? Contact the Reference Group and be part of The CPR Memorabilia Vault Task Group.



Program Segments Have you research, production or interview skills to help to record and curate a snazzy CPR MEMORIES archive of station stories? As we approach the 40th anniversary, we will be harvesting stories from The Vault, as well as reaching into the community for stories. Help us set up the Quality Content Task Group.

You may get a call in the lead up to the first PROJECT X GATHERING at the AGM on the 30th August if the Reference Group needs a hand, which it will!

We need YOU to get this show on the road! We look forward to a fun and interesting year with you.

Feel free to contact The Project Reference Group now with any great ideas, offers or help – Chris Ball, Anne Fitzgerald, Sheila Hoban and Chris Sayer…..

Find out more at the AGM at the Tramsheds Function Centre 30th August. … HERE’S YOUR INVITATION !

CONSTITUTION PROPOSAL

Under the provisions of Clause 9.1, a group of 10 financial members has petitioned management for a general meeting of members to repeal Clause 14.8 of the constitution.

14.8 No member elected to the management committee shall serve more than six (6) consecutive years.

They noted the open and good governance of the board over the last 20 years to advertise and call for nominations each and every time a position expired or became vacant. Nominations were always open to all financial members to nominate or be nominated. In recent times with the overall reduction in people volunteering, this clause is an impediment to members retaining effective management of the station.

Management has advised those members, the motion to delete Clause 14.8 will be an order of business for the AGM on 30th August.

NOMINATIONS

Nominations for six positions on the committee close on August 24th.

All nominations must be proposed by two financial members and the financial nominee needs to accept the nomination.

President Secretary and Treasurer positions will be vacant as will three 2 year committee positions.

Nomination forms are available in the office during business hours …. Office staff can double check the financial status of nominees and nominators.

CITY PARK RADIO STUDIOS

The on-air studios renovation project proceeded with little disruption to operations.

Studio B was first to have a new desk installed and put into service. This allowed presenters a few weeks to familiarize themselves and transition to the new studio.

Six weeks later Studio A was gutted and a new tabletop and carpet installed before the new console was put in place.

In the coming weeks, the little fiddly cosmetic bits will be finessed….. you know the stuff … hiding cables, smart labelling etc.

A big shout out to Jim Parish from Hobart FM who assisted with the “technical” aspects while Jim Jacob and Chris Ball made the perfect gophers.

Local businesses Choices Flooring replaced the studio carpet while Aspire Joinery replaced the table stops in both studios.

City Park Radio acknowledges the grant we received via The Community Broadcasting Foundation to assist funding the purchase of the new radio consoles.

CONGRATULATIONS

Management Committee received three EOI’s for two places to attend the CBAA conference this year.

The committee selected Ayu Rohmana and Vivi Turbaninsih to be funded to attend the conference in October.

The committee is confident they will return with some great ideas specifically suited to City Park Radio to consider.

Ayu has also submitted 3 entries for the 2025 CBAA awards. Best of luck !!!

DIARY DATES

Saturday August 2 – Bunnings Invermay BBQ 9am-4pm

Sunday August 17 – Management Meeting 10am

Saturday August 30 – Annual General Meeting 11am followed by the launch and naming of Project X HERE’S YOUR INVITATION

OUR SPONSORS

Let them know you heard their announcements on City Park Radio – just the other week a listener enquired about a sponsor they heard some months ago … we found the contact phone number … we hope they also mention they heard it on City Park Radio.