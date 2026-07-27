August, 2026

2026 Annual General Meeting

Mark it on your calendar – 11am, 29th August, 2026

To be held in the Wizard Room at Boags Brewery, William St, directly opposite the Boags Visitor’s Centre. If there is no on-street parking available, there is suggested parking at the Gasworks Carpark in Willis St (behind Hog’s Breath restaurant), and over the bridge at the Inveresk Carpark.

Join us as we review another great year of Community Radio, and look forward to the next. There’ll also be some important business to attend to on the day, as there will be some Management Committee positions requiring member’s input. Our Constitution says that half of the Committee must be renewed each year, to provide continuity and progress within the station. The positions open for this year will be Vice President, Secretary, and three 2-year General Committee positions. There will also be a one-year position for Treasurer, and a one-year General Committee position.

Please consider contributing to your Community Radio station.

Members with CPR committee experience can apply for Executive positions. Any member can apply for General Committee.

Nomination forms are available from the Office (Monday – Friday, 10am – 3pm). All nominations must be received by 22nd August,

What does it mean to be on the Management Committee?

Our station must comply with conditions set by our own Constitution, governance policies and Standing Orders (all of which can be found on our website). These guiding documents must be reviewed, and amended when required, by the Management Committee.

There are also other regulatory bodies in the Federal sphere that must be heeded. The station’s financial affairs must be responsibly managed, with funding secured through grants, sponsorship and general fundraising. The future of CPR and forward planning must be behind all decisions. Standards in management and broadcasting must be maintained, with improvement always at the forefront.

The Management Committee meets monthly. An agenda with meeting documents is distributed to all committee members for perusal and consideration before the meeting.

Bus Stop Films

CPR were delighted to host a group from the Launceston chapter of this amazing inclusive filmmaking organisation (pictured right). Bus Stop Films is a disability led non-profit group that create films celebrating inclusion and creativity. The group were fascinated by our studios and museum, and the afternoon concluded with a recorded interview with each participant (available as a podcast on our website). They were all excited to have their voices heard on the radio.

Paving ou r way to history

Another paver from the historic walk between the cottage and the studio, shows the name of a very special founding member of the station. Mike Warren traditionally presented the final program of our Test Transmissions in the early 1980s, and made important contributions to the station’s early days. His sudden death in a motorcycle accident in 1982 was a shock to everyone, and it’s fitting that he is still remembered today with a memorial paver in our garden.

Another first …

Our Sports Team recently added another new broadcast venue to the already extensive list, when they called the representative game between the NTFA and SFL at the historic NTCA ground in Launceston. The team perfectly captured the tension of what was a fantastic competitive game, with the Southeners claiming victory.

Nancye Hayes int erview

You can hear a very special interview with one of this country’s most distinguished theatre performers Nancye Hayes. Held during the recent Australian Musical Theatre Festival, Nancye spoke live with our very own Rose Cooper via video in front of a live audience. The chat is fun, entertaining and heart-warming, with charming anecdotes from six decades onstage.

Hear it on Monday 3rd August, after the 4pm news.

Management Committee, 2025/2026

President: John Elcomb Vice President : Chris Sayer

Secretary: Belinda Prance Treasurer: Vacant

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Vivi Turbaninigsh. Richard Barker, Jodie Maurer.

Meetings … in Studio D

Management Committee: Sunday August 22nd, 10am.

Program Committee: August 5th, 7pm