December 2020

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS

City P ark Radio has found success at this year’s CBAA awards being a finalist in four categories and picking up three gongs for our efforts in 2019/2020.

What an achievement. Congratulations to all our volunteers, who in their own small way, contribute to the success of City Park Radio.

Of course special mention must go to Penny Terry for the first series of Health Speak? which was an initiative of City Park Radio, to David Mohr for his coordination and broadcast of local sport in Northern Tasmania. … and also to Luigi Romanelli and all of City Park Radio for engaging with our ethnic and multicultural community.

We all agree that this recognition has been a long time coming, but richly deserved for the time and effort we all put into City Park Radio.

As Graeme Harris is always commenting, “for a small community station, City Park Radio punches above its weight” …. or did he say “punches above its waist”.

Well done everyone.

Season’s Greetings to all our members, volunteers and listeners – without your support we couldn’t do what we do.

LIGHT A CANDLE

Matt and Maggie Gower dropped in on Paul Dubois to promote a great local initiative to raise funds for ACT for KIDS.

Together with others like Matthew Garwood, Nathalie Gower and Tim Gambles , a host of local singers got together to create a special Christmas Song . Light a Candle.

All proceeds are heading to ACT for Kids who raise awareness and assist children and families affected by abuse and domestic violence.

City Park Radio supports this venture and encourage you to get your copy of the song from Avenue Records in Brisbane Street Launceston. The recording will also be available at Invermay News, 63 Invermay Road.

IS IT ON, OR IS IT OFF – 96.5

In recent weeks, we need to be forgiven if you have had trouble with 96.5 FM.

Even a good community station is prone to some wanton and petty vandalism.

On at least three occasions in November, persons unknown had cut holes in the perimeter safety fence, smashed open the power switchboard and turned off all the circuit breakers.

They have smashed the door handle to the hut … and more recently severed all the earthing.

The matter has been reported to the police and also the Launceston City Council.

Our fencing guru, Les Martin came to the rescue and repaired the fences …. and not to be outdone Maureen decided to mow the grass.

and special thanks to David Bailey…. just when he starts on something else, needs to drop tools and head off to the translator site.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

City Park Radio has been broadcasting hundreds of different to an appreciative audience for more than 30 years.

A look through the archives shows just what a diverse and interesting list of programs we have featured over the years.

The station had a bundle of different ROCK programs, and one of the most interesting was “The THEO THUNDER SHOW”..

It was the brainchild of Chris Brooks. This weekly program featured contemporary rock music with Christian lyrics and gospel messages.

It was heard on Wednesday nights and ran from July 1989 until September 1996, and always had an enthusiastic listener base.

Several presenters sat in the chair over those seven years.

VALE MARCUS BOWER

City Park Radio recently broadcast edited highlights of the Celebration for Marcus Bower held at the Princess Theatre.

Marcus sadly passed away in October after a long illness. He was a well respected member of the Tasmanian Theatre community here in Launceston.

There were many people from around Australia who could not attend the event due to travel restrictions, so we were very proud to liaise with Princess Theatre staff to record the event.

The entire event can now be found on our podcast page under the Community Stories tab.

VALE GARY CLEVELAND AM

Just up the road from City Park Radio is Design Tasmania.

Established in the mid 1970’s, this was the vision of Gary Cleveland to put Launceston on the map for excellence and promotion of Tasmanian design.

He was a driving force in curating the Tasmanian Wood Collection showcasing and touring craftsmanship of Tasmanian artisans.

Recently, Design Tasmania, family and friends remembered the legacy of Gary’s contribution to Launceston and wood design.

The service will be broadcast on City Park Radio Nov 30, with the podcast also available on the Community Stories tab on our podcast page

DATE CLAIMERS

December 5 – PUBLIC program meeting 10am

December 5 – Induction Training – 1pm

December 19 – Management Meeting 9.30am

December 19 – CPR Christmas Celebration 12.30pm

for members and partners (BYO bubbles)

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

December 7 – Meet Bill Carney – a talk given to friends of Theatre North 4pm

December 25 – Christmas Carols – in conjunction with Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise – 9am

donations to The Examiner empty Stocking Appeal would be appreciated

SPONSORS

Our sponsorship is now being handled by Blue Straits Sales & Marketing 0438 530 000

Shirley Lee is still a point of contact at City Park Radio 6334 7429