December 2023

OUR NEWEST PRESENTERS

The Programming Sub-Committee wishes to congratulate our newest on-air presenters Bethany, Terenz and Myshayla on making it through their induction training and becoming part of our wonderful station!

Tune it to hear their programs when you can…. Bethany on Monday Drivetime, Myshayla on Tuesday Drivetime and Terenz presenting the Filipino Program on the 1st & 3rd Saturdays.

If you’re interested in becoming a presenter, contact the PSC and we’ll lead you through the process; especially if you have an idea for a brand new show! It is a fun and rewarding experience, and we’d love you to be a part of it.

Ho Ho Ho! It’s into the garden we go !

Join the multicultural presenters in a Christmas outside broadcast on Saturday, 23rd December 2023 at 12noon until 2pm.

It will be just outside the CPR Radio Museum.

Come along, share your stories for Christmas or speak to the presenters!

Merry Christmas. Selamat Hari Natal. С Рождеством. Buon Natale.

Veselé Vánoce. Maligayang Pasko. Frohe Weihnachten. मेरी क्रिसमस. Veselé Vianoce. Feliz Navidad.

WHO NEEDS RADIO

Nothing has made the case for retaining AM and FM radio better than the recent OPTUS outage.

In a house with two smart phones, an iPad two smart TVs and two computers. None of them worked. Not a sound, not a picture, not a tweet or an X, a Tic or a Toc, a call or a text. Nothing.

It was a truly strange feeling as we realised how addicted some of us have become utterly reliant on digital technology.

Then we got in the car and to our great relief, the radio came on with the ignition – not that digital stuff streamed through CarPlay or Android Auto, it was the real honest to goodness classic FM radio.

Late model cars may have a state of the art infotainment system but some still have AM and FM capabilities. The OPTUS outage should put to rest any further debate about whether terrestrial radio has a place on the modern dashboard or in your home. It is an absolute necessity!

Peter Saxon

NEW AUSTRALIAN MUSIC on CITY PARK RADIO

This is a message we received after we played Shannon Smith’s new track ‘Dance The Night Away’ on the Long Lunch program…

“Once again, I just wanted to say thanks so much for supporting original local music! I would be scared to think where Australian music and artists would be without community and Community Radio! I’ve been lucky enough to have a couple of friends who are Community Radio presenters, and I see how much they give of themselves to their show, to artists and to the community. And you’re all volunteers! So yes, thank you for doing what you do, it makes a big difference to so many!”

And another response to our general music programs – Kimberley sent a message on Facebook – heard a track on Afternoons W and didn’t quite get the name of the track or female singing … her best tip – oh! it was just before the 3o’clock news. On checking, it wasn’t Donna Summer and MacArthur Park but the track before – Brisbane group The Kindly Ravens with Learn to Stay. Kimberley’s reaction “Omg Thank You so much !!! That’s the one! Learn to Stay ❤

CBAA Awards 2023

Congratulations to all our finalists in this years CBAA awards.

It was an outstanding effort to beat the pack and make it to the finals. Our entries were in an impressive field of contenders for the main prize.

It wasn’t our year, but all our entrants won a prize …from City Park Radio, a donated gift box of chocolates and good wishes as a way of showing appreciation for their efforts.

COMMUNICATION IS PARAMOUNT

Overreliance on short form digital communication, such as texting and social media, can lead to miscommunication and misunderstandings.

There are some simple ways to improve communication skills.

Listen….and listen again

Always factor in the people with whom you are communicating.

In face-to-face situations, body language matters

Check that email before you hit send. And check it again.

Be concise. Be specific. Spell the message out in unequivocal terms.

Sometimes it’s better to pick up the phone.

Think before you speak. Don’t say the first thing that comes to mind.

Where possible, in verbal communications maintain a positive attitude and smile.

Effective communication is a vital skill in both personal and professional relationships. In radio, it is at the very heart of what we do. Unfortunately, the same issues surrounding poor communication that have been around for thousands of years are still with us, despite the wealth of communication platforms that exist in 2023.

Dr. Andrew Grove, a former CEO of Intel Corporation says: “How well we communicate is not determined by how well we say things, but by how well we are understood.”

David Kidd, BPR – from part of an article that appeared in RadioInfo.

MEETINGS

2nd December – ***Bunnings BBQ fundraiser – North Launceston 9am-4pm

9th December – Public Program Meeting – Studio D – 11am

9th December – Induction & Refresher Training – Studio D – 1pm

16th December – Management Meeting – Studio D – 9.30am

16th December – CPR Volunteer BBQ – gardens – 12.30pm

23rd December – MCU Christmas outside broadcast – City Park Cottage garden – 12noon -2pm

*** We need volunteers for our BBQ fundraisers …. if you are a member and would like to help, please phone the station with your contact details. We work 2.5hour shifts, and in 2024 our allotted BBQ’s are mostly the second SATURDAY of the month (March – second Sunday).

SPORT

City Park Radio will be covering The Greater Northern Raiders T20 games at UTAS stadium on Saturday 16th December.

It’s local cricket and it’s slowly becoming a tradition for City Park Radio to provide live commentary of the games.

David Mohr will describe all the action live – Our local team’s first game starts at 10am and its second at 4.30pm.

If you can’t make it to the ground, listen in on the radio.

YOUR SPONSORS

