December 2024

CHRISTMAS BANTER

As we head towards 40 years of licensed broadcasting, City Park Radio is always in awe of the magnificent efforts by the many, many volunteers who have given their heart to put soul into community radio in Launceston.

As each year passes, we lose one or two, but we gain one or two and as usual there is always room for more members and volunteers.

It is the volunteers who give City Park Radio the character and style the listeners love. They know there is a person in the studio behind the microphone informing and entertaining them.

It sounds like the same old message year after year, but we do value the contributions of our members and volunteers and wish each and everyone the best for this festive season and the new year ahead.

Merry Christmas, and a very happy new year to all.

AWARDS FOR CITY PARK RADIO

At the recent awards night, The Tasmanian Independent Country Music Awards (TICMA) extended their appreciation and thanks to the Management Committee of City Park Radio.

City Park Radio was one of the businesses to donate an Award and ours was allocated to one of the “Legend Inductees”- won by Murray Higgs

City Park Radio’s own Garry Pengelly was another “Legend Inductee”.

Congratulations and a trophy was also awarded to Paul Dubois – “Lifetime Radio Award” – for Paul’s contribution of nearly 60 years of service to radio….. no doubt for playing a local country music track or two.

The station awarded a certificate of appreciation for the Country Muster program and its contribution to Australian Country Music.

NATIONAL RADIO NEWS

Recently, the CBAA suddenly (without warning) dropped the weekend NRN news bulletins. Initially we were told it was because of a staff shortage, then we were told there had been a consultation process among 20 or so journalists and a decision was made to replace the bulletin with a magazine type program. Now we noticed it is not produced by NRN, but by the CRN.

Confused ?

Well, your committee is too !

We have consistently relayed the message that our listeners want a weekend news service. We signed up for 84 news bulletins a week and have prepaid for that privilege.

The latest advice from the CBAA is that weekend news bulletins will resume in a couple of weeks….. now that will be the best good news if it happens.

WOOLMERS OB

City Park Radio journeyed out to Woolmers Estate at Longford to broadcast the Long Lunch program on November 21, to talk to the roses and preview the 2024 Festival of The Roses …. here are some pictures taken by Ella May.

Join us in the Brisbane Street Mall for our next Outside Broadcast at 12noon on Sat Dec 21 as your multicultural presenters bring you a very special program for Christmas.

HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED WHY ?

While community radio focusses on their local community … and search hard for the sponsorship dollar to help cover the costs of broadcasting … have you wondered why there is very little federal government advertising on community radio? This story from the BRadio Network helps to explain…

“When we first started the network, we commenced presentations to prospective major advertising agencies and Government to secure some of their national spend, and we continually came up against the same issue – the major advertising agencies said they only use radio stations that are surveyed by GfK.

When the Commonwealth Government Department of Finance introduced us to UM, the media buyer that has the contract for the Government’s advertising procurement, UM said the same thing – they only use radio stations that are surveyed by GfK.

Not to be deterred, we approached GfK to see if our stations could be included in surveys, only to be told that their contract with commercial radio precluded them from working with us. Knowing that community radio is surveyed by McNair yellowSquares, we convinced the Government to accept their surveys, and they duly advised UM of the decision.

UM naturally wanted survey information on individual stations, (but we were not) able to gain access to these surveys, so we decided we had to do it ourselves.

(After a lot of research) we blended the information, and using our statistical analysis, we came up with figures that closely match GfK surveys. We then approached UM, explained our methodology, and they accepted our methodology and agreed to include us on the Government roster, although qualifying they would not guarantee us business.”

DIARY DATES

7th Public Program Meeting 11am

14th Bunnings BBQ 9am-4pm

15th Management Meeting 10am

15th Members Christmas BBQ 12.30pm

21st MCU Christmas OB – Brisbane Street Mall 12noon – 2pm

25-27th Office & RADIO MUSEUM Closed

SPORTS BROADCASTS

1st CRICKET – Greater Northern Rangers T20 games 10.04am & 4.30pm (weather permitting)

VERANDAH FESTIVAL

A feast of music and musicians at Evandale captured by Jim Jacob over the weekend of Nov 23/24.

