February 2024

Special presentation:

I, NOSTRADAMUS – Sunday 4th February 5pm

The story unfolds through a series of original songs, integral to the script, that reflect both the joys and the sad and sombre moments of life; they range from a dramatic monologue set to music through plaintive ballads, duets, full-on rock songs and choral pieces, all of which trace a life in transition.

I, Nostradamus encompasses a love story, the ravages of the bubonic plague, environmental issues, a new romance for Nostradamus, peace versus war, humorous interludes, courtesy of The fool, that act as a counterbalance to the more sombre issues, fate versus self-determination and a self-affirming look at how wisdom lies in so-called “ordinary” people. Anachronistic, dark, challenging, humorous, contemporary, but with an affectionate nod to earlier musicals of this genre: it is all of these. With considerable potential for all aspects of a stage production, this is a dynamic and affecting story waiting to be told. Paul Blest, 2020.

The story and music was a life long project by long time resident of Launceston, Paul Blest.

Many people will remember Paul as a wonderful educator, and member of the bands Tansy’s Fancy & Flight of Fancy.

Luckily last year, City Park Radio assisted Paul with his dream to hear the dialogue matched with the recorded music and we thank Royce Pentaghast and his team for putting it together. We know Paul was keen to know it would be broadcast on radio.

Sunday 4th February at 5pm … on air and online at cityparkradio.com

BIG PLANS FOR CITY PARK RADIO

Last year the CMTO re-launched their THINK BIG Introduction to Fundraising online training and mentoring program.

Seven participants completed the program including one registered from City Park Radio. They were supported by industry mentors including Evrim Sen, Ren Cuttriss and Phil Ruck – all of whom are extremely experienced within the community broadcasting sector.

The 12 week program consisted of fortnightly webinars and online readings on topics relating to community media income generation, specifically topics like sponsorship, grants, events, fundraising, and marketing.

In addition to being matched with an industry mentor, participants worked in small groups to complete activities and relate the learnings to their own station context.

Some of these activities included reviewing media kits, practicing a grant application, completing an event risk assessment, and creating a project timeline for a fundraising campaign.

City Park Radio is surprised that time has been spent developing ideas for your station. Your management committee is waiting for the report/s to see the fabulous opportunities for City Park Radio including fundraising and sponsorship campaigns we might be able to progress..

GUIDING CITY PARK RADIO INTO 2024

Would you like to become a Museum Tour Guide at City Park Radio Museum and our Live Studios?

City Park Radio Museum and Studios are excited to invite passionate individuals to join our great team as volunteer tour guides.

As a volunteer, you will have the unique opportunity to share the rich history and engaging stories of our museum with visitors from Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Our museum showcases an extensive collection of historical radio artifacts, and broadcasting details, and offers insights into the history of radio and indeed City Park.

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals who are eager to contribute their time and knowledge to enhance our visitors’ experience. Full training will be given.

If you have a few hours a day to spare, once a week or fortnight, contact our office for further information on 6334 3344.

In fact, if you, or you know anyone who would like to volunteer in the museum, as a presenter, admin, sponsorship, technical or just help with our Bunnings BBQ – phone the office 6334 3344.

Listener Numbers Grow in a Boost for Community Radio

The CBAA has announced the release of Community Radio Listener Survey (CRLS) data for the second half of last year.

In the latest wave, we saw community radio listenership reach 4.93 million among Australians aged 15+ each week.

This is an increase of 4.7% over the last wave and a figure equalling almost a quarter of the population.

Hopefully City Park Radio can obtain the specific information for Tasmania soon.

For the Diary

Sat 10th February – Bunnings BBQ – North Launceston 9am-4pm

Wed 14th February – Programming Meeting 6pm

Sat 17th February – Management Meeting 9.30am

WORLD RADIO DAY – 13th February

Looking Forward to Radio’s Next Century – from UNESCO

The opportunity provided by the 100-year-plus milestone of Radio begs to be trumpeted at full volume. The century is an occasion to proudly celebrate the medium’s extensive virtues and ongoing potency. It comes at an opportune time, as Radio – though statistically popular and enormously trusted by the public – faces increased challenges to audience and revenue numbers from digital platforms, pervasive social media, digital and generational divides, the headwinds of censorship and, for some media, stifling consolidation-induced debt as well as economic hardships exacerbated by a soft advertising market. 2024 highlights: The indelible history of Radio and its powerful impact upon news, drama, music, sports …

The ongoing utilitarian value of Radio as a relatively free and portable public safety net during emergencies and power outages brought on by natural and human-made disasters such as storms, earthquakes, floods, heat, wildfires, accidents and warfare.

The continuing democratic value of Radio to serve as a grassroots catalyst for connectedness within underserved groups including immigrant, religious, minority and poverty-stricken populations; and as an instantaneous bellwether of public opinion expressed through the auspices of free speech in the public space. It is a remarkable achievement for a major mass communications medium to continue its relevancy past 100 years and still be a force for freedom of expression, joy and knowledge. As we proudly tell its story, let’s welcome Radio’s future in the next century.