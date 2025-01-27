February 2025

SHAPING THE FUTURE of CITY PARK RADIO

Are you passionate about the direction of our volunteer efforts? Want to have a say in how we grow and to make an impact?

Join us for a special meeting to discuss the future of City Park Radio—a chance to share ideas, propose new initiatives, and collaborate on exciting upcoming projects.

Date SUNDAY 23rd February 2025.

Time: 1.00pm

Location: The Boathouse, Lindsay Street, Launceston.

Agenda:

Overview of current volunteer initiatives

Open discussion on key challenges (succession) and opportunities

Brainstorming new projects and strategies

How you can get more involved in shaping our future

This meeting is open to all members & volunteers, current and prospective!

Your voice matters in shaping the vision and success of our community.

Don’t miss out on this chance to make a real difference! Together, we can create a long term adaptive future for our organisation and the community we serve.

ADDITIONAL FUNDING for COMMUNITY BROADCASTING

Community broadcasting organisations are set to benefit from an extra $27 million of grant funding over the next three years as a result of an announcement from the Federal Government.

New funding includes:

$15 million over three years for the Community Broadcasting Program and $12 million over three years for Indigenous Broadcasting and Media Program

The CBAA has welcomed the funding after it was found that existing programs have not been funded to keep pace with rising costs nor respond to the contemporary challenges and needs of broadcasters.

This new funding will ease that pressure on the existing grant funding programs that are struggling to meet the demand from local stations and the communities they serve.

ED. To access any of this funding, there is a competitive and rigorous grants application process conducted through the Community Broadcasting Foundation. Even though City Park Radio management strives to keep the station self-sufficient and maintain a solid foundation to operate into the future, we appreciate to opportunity to be able to apply for this funding to strengthen our operations and protect our viability into the future. City Park Radio also would like to thank the Australian Government for continuing to recognise and support community broadcasting.

AN IDEA FOR A SPECIAL PROGRAM

Do you have an idea for a great program that will engage the community and assist develop your skills as a producer/presenter of interesting programs.

The Community Broadcasting Foundation has opened applications for Round 1 of its 2025/26 grants.

Funding is available for Content, Specialist Radio Programming, and Development & Operations projects, supporting stations in amplifying diverse voices, producing targeted programming, and building resilience.

Speak to the programing sub committee to develop your idea and apply for funding to cover the costs of production.

There is a deal of work that must go into an application before the deadline, so the time to start is now. You never know, but your program may also end up on the national community radio network. Applications close 4 March 2025.

CHEMISTRY UNBOXED

This new short series is set to take you into a world of the known and perhaps lesser known or unknown.

Let Dennis Klumpp take you on a voyage through the wonders of the chemical cosmos.

Each week, he’ll try to ‘unravel the mysteries of the cosmic symphony to the secrets of the natural world’.

Dennis hopes it will be an explanation to the chemistries of the elements in compounds, plants and animals.

This short series will be heard on Thursdays 1.30pm on City Park Radio.

pic. must be a photo of Dennis in his younger days.

Agnetha Deveaux – Royce Pentaghast

Royce Pentaghast was approached by online magazine ‘Bold Journey’ after being recommended by one of his lead actors who was also interview by them. This is part of the article written and posted by Bold Journey on our Royce.

I’ve been volunteering and working at City Park Radio in Launceston, Tasmania since 2017, producing my own and other people’s radio productions. My main project, The Misadventures of Agnetha Deveaux (An-yetta De-vo) is an original fantasy mystery series following the titular elf detective. The easiest way to describe the setting would be Lord of the Rings crossed with Sherlock Holmes; a world of magic, with humans, elves, dwarves and orks, but in a more Victorian London-like setting, with factories, steam trains, and changing attitudes. I also infused a bit of Australian flavour into the story and characters.

It’s a bit naughty at times, a bit tongue in cheek, with Agnetha saying and doing things many people wish they could get away with. The series tackles stories like murder mysteries, hauntings, monsters, with a blend of comedy and drama.

The cast is made up of local Tasmanian actors and has since expanded to include actors from across Australia, as well as Britain, America, Norway, and the Czech Republic. New edits of the first three seasons are being uploaded to my YouTube channel, and hopefully streaming with all new artworks and animations by myself, and a fourth season, expanding to focus on other characters in this world, is airing in early 2025.

Looking back, what do you think were the three qualities, skills, or areas of knowledge that were most impactful in your journey? What advice do you have for folks who are early in their journey in terms of how they can best develop or improve on these?

There’s technical skills of course, using recording equipment and later going into the edit, stitching together different takes, sometimes made over a year apart, to tell a cohesive story. Communication of ideas and directing has improved from the early years. Some actors want more guidance in direction and others just want a sense of what they should be feeling.

Some need someone to bounce off, others can read in isolation and be bang on the money. The communication of ideas goes towards storytelling too, as a radio play you’re an entirely audio based production, you can use narration, dialogue or sound effects to communicate a setting or action.

I also think working to make the performers comfortable is something I’ve improved on. One actor who initially had smaller, quieter parts went on to be more confident and play a loud, gregarious villain role. I had to get to that loud level myself, to play into the silly character and he then felt comfortable enough to take it beyond, and it’s the same for quieter, more sensitive moments with other actors too.

What do you do when you feel overwhelmed? Any advice or strategies?

Juggling the responsibilities of writer, director, editor, and promoter, wrangling a cast of dozens of actors, many in totally different time zones, it’s a lot to take on. I think putting it aside for a bit to focus on some other project, whether drawing, crafting, or planning can free my mind a bit to come back later with a fresh perspective.

I’m also very visual and designing the characters or concepts helps me to better communicate or picture an idea I might be stuck on.

Sausage Sizzles at Bunnings

Our world is empty without you

You will know that our monthly sausage sizzle at Bunnings, Invermay is a major fund raiser for CPR which helps us continue to serve our community.

We are looking for more volunteers / presenters to join the team.

You do not have to be on the roster every month, you can help as often as you like.

It’s only two and a half hours a shift and you will be helping CPR to serve our community.

Please call: John Elcomb on 0428 955 008.

Our Digital Mastering requires assistance

Appraisal without acquisition is just wishful thinking.

Acquisitions without preservation is just hoarding.

Preservation without access is just stockpiling.

Digital archiving is protection.

We need someone with an eye for detail to operate our archiving service.

One or two volunteers with at least one day a week to spare will help preserve our listeners memories digitally

If you can help, let the office know – (clipboard supplied)

DIARY DATES

5th – Programming 5.15pm

6th – new local series “Chemistry Unboxed” Thursdays at 1.30pm

13th – World Radio Day

16th – Management Meeting 10am

23rd – FUTURE of City Park Radio – 1pm – Boathouse, Launceston.