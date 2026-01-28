February 2026

April 7th, 1986

This is a date to be remembered, the day that City Park Radio began regular licensed broadcasting. I’m sure you know by now that we are celebrating our forty years over the coming months. Back in those days our call sign was 7LTN-FM, when FM was very new for Launceston at the time. See our original logo here.

The initial broadcast schedule was limited, featuring a breakfast show til 8:30am, going off-air during weekdays, and then a Drive-time show from 5pm and different programs going into the evening. Some of those very first presenters are still broadcasting with us today, and they’ve seen many changes in that time, especially in this age of digital technology.

Did you know that also in 1986, Launceston hosted the first ever Special Olympic Australian National Games, which was a major sporting event? This was alongside the inaugural TFL statewide AFL season which included North Launceston and South Launceston.

We are looking for your memories of our first 40 years. Are you a former presenter (we know of a number who are still around the area and interstate)? Do you have a favourite program from the past, or a presenter, or a story – we would love to hear from you. Maybe some old photos?

Contact us here at CPR through our website or call us on 6334 3344 during office hours.

Save the date : 14th of April

for our 40th Anniversary celebration… details in the next newsletter

A recent meeting of the Management Committee officially launched the “Clear Waves Project”, seizing the opportunity in City Park Radio’s 40th anniversary year to revitalise and re-energise the station. In a few weeks we will be in a position to commence meetings with people who would like to take on roles to help organise our anniversary year activities, as well as a broad range of other roles within the station. Keep an eye out for further notices – on-air or our website and social media – for advertised volunteer positions. We will publish the list in the next newsletter but urgent positions may be filled in the meantime.

It will be a Happy New Year for all our members …

2026 is going to be a big year for City Park Radio.

A big thank you …

Aurelia Wilkins and her Cafe Italiano program retired from the airwaves after 14 years on City Park Radio. Aurelia is beginning another chapter in life and we wish her well. Thank you Aurelia, you are what community radio is all about. You can hear Aurelia reminiscing about her times and involvement in community radio on the Community Stories podcast page on our website.

Our Monday morning “Readings” presenters were gifted a lovely end-of-year surprise with a cake made by Peter’s wife. It’s always nice when our volunteers receive some gratitude for what they do in the community

New presenters in training

We are excited – and you should be too – because some new voices will be coming from your radio in 2026. We have several aspiring presenters currently in training. With new presenters comes fresh ideas, different and interesting choices in music, and a new enthusiasm for community radio.

However, your enthusiasm is still required to make our station even greater, because the more people we have involved, the better our radio station becomes. Get in touch through our website, or call us during office hours on 6334 3344.

Reflections on 40 Years

Paving our way into History

Here are some more inscriptions on the cottage-to-studio path, that provide an insight into the story of our past 40 years.

The “Theo Thunder Show” was a Christian rock program that ran from 1986 for ten years. It aired on a Wednesday night, after moving from the more traditional Sunday nights, and had a mix of presenters over its lifetime. The music was Rock, sometimes Hard Rock, but the emphasis was always on the message. We would love to have the Theo Thunder show return – get in touch if you feel inspired.



And also here is an interesting paver … does anyone know who “E.D.B.” might have been?

World Radio Day

February 13th is World Radio Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO in 2011. They say that “radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard. Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organisations and operations.”

And we wholeheartedly agree with all of that.

Management Committee 2025 / 2026

President: John Elcomb

Vice President : Chris Sayer

Secretary: Belinda Prance

Treasurer: Michael Christian

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Bruce Webb, Vivi Turbaninigsh, Kathy Lyon, Richard Barker.

Next Management meeting: February 15th, 10am.

