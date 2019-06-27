Friends of FM – July 2019

THE BREAKKY CREW

Have you ever wondered what the City Park Radio Breakfast Presenters looked like ?

Well, for the first time they have gathered together these intrepid early risers for a group photo , so.that our listeners can see for themselves whether the face matches the voice they hear each morning from 6am.

In the photo above, we have in the front row seated L-R, Howard Kaplan (Thursdays) and Mike Conlon (Wednesdays & Fridays)

In the back row L-R we have, Graeme Harris (alternate Mondays), Steven Weeks (Sundays), Ben Wetselaar (Tuesdays) and Allan Andersen (Saturdays and alternate Mondays)

Interestingly four of the presenters were all born in the same year (now what could that be?). (Ed.1897 ?)

Each of these presenters have their own unique style of presenting, and a range of music played.

But all are very dedicated to our listeners having a great start to the day.

Note: missing is Paul Dubois – The relief and late notice fill-in Breakfast presenter.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING – 31st August 2019

Time is fast approaching to nominate to be on the next management committee.

Each year at least half the committee is elected for two years .. and now it’s time to think what you can do to take City Park Radio into the next decade.

Your enthusiasm is infectious and will certainly give station hope as it moves forward.

Nominations will be called in early August for President, Treasurer, 3x2year & 1x1yr committee positions.

You need to be a financial member but it is not necessary to be an active volunteer, (Obviously you’ll become active by being on the committee).

Want to know more, contact the president, Jim Jacob.

If you are definitely wanting to join the committee, talk to Jim about attending the CBAA conference later in the year.

MEMBERSHIPS

2019/2020 memberships are now due … especially if you are a volunteer.

The only cost to be a volunteer at City Park Radio is to be a financial member. .. yes all volunteers are on a equal footing at City Park Radio !

It is still $45 annually to be a member…. and then if you are able, you can volunteer in one or many areas of the operations at the station.

If you are already one of the many who have already re-subscribed, thank you. That’s the spirit of listener funded community radio.

And if you have renewed before June 30, a little surprise might land in your mailbox.

THE HOT SEAT

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Talking about a hot seat – be part of the EOFY rush and get your tickets to our fundraiser “Christmas in July”.

We’ll have to close off the bookings soon so we put the elves to work on the tables.

Your $50 per person will get you a good meal, good music and perhaps some interesting (dirty) dancing.

There’ll be a raffle and some mighty fine prizes.

BUY NOW and DON’T MISS OUT – limited tickets still available for a little longer at the office.

SPORTING BROADCASTS

6th – 1.25pm – TSL – North Launceston v Glenorchy

6th – 6.15pm – NBL1 – Tornadoes v Kilsyth

13th – 10.40am – NAB League – Tasmania Devils v Eastern Rangers

20th – 1.55pm – TSL – Launceston v Lauderdale

20th – 6.15pm – NBL1 – Tornadoes v Waverley

27th – 9.25am NAB League – Tasmania Devils v Sandringham

DIARY DATES

3rd – Program Meeting 7pm

6th – Presenter Skills Workshop 10am

13th – Strategic Planning workshop 10am

13th – Chrissy in July 6.30pm

20th – Management Meeting 9.30am

SPONSORS

Want to sponsor City Park Radio – Contact Shirley – 6334 7249

