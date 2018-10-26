Friends of FM – November 2018

HISTORY SNIPPETS OF TASMANIA

A new book “Historic Snippets of Tasmania’s Past” was launched recently at the City Park Radio. Written by Tasmanian historian and author, Reg. A. Watson, it was launched by Dr Frank Madill AM.

It is a collection of 64 short stories of the State’s heritage. Reg has a regular history spot on Hobart FM Radio which is aired three times a week. He has now recorded 80 stories which go State-wide. He has put a collection of these in book form.“There is a never ending source of stories,” said Reg. “I intend to have a Volume Two later in 2019”

Among the 64 stories are historical events, characters such as Errol Flynn and Bruce Goodluck, artists, convicts, bushrangers, buildings, Governors, churches and synagogues. There are stories highlighting our military past from The Anglo-Boer War to Vietnam and in between. A number of colonial artist are included such as Thomas Bock, Henry Mundy and Henry Gritten plus others.

Frank Madill is of course well known for his love of Tasmania and spoke highly of Reg’s contribution to our State’s heritage.

This is Reg’s 18th book, having his first book called Historic Tasmanian churches in Van Diemen’s Land published in 1975. His first article was published in October 1969 in the old Saturday Evening Mercury.

In his address Reg said, “In this industry one can write until one’s pen drops”.

‘Tales from Tassie’s history’ is heard three times a week on City Park Radio – Sunday Breakfast 7.20, Wednesday Long Lunch 12.30 and Friday Drivetime 6.20pm.

THE STORY OF CHARLOTTE



‘The Story of Charlotte’ is an acapella musical seeking to debunk the mythology that Charlotte Badger was Australia’s first female pirate.

Written by local author Jenna Carole, this production was performed and recorded our Studio D.

Writing for narrator and an all-female cast, Jenna says the idea for the show that Charlotte was a pirate was written in some history books but it is highly likely she wasn’t.

“That she was a pirate may not be a true, but Charlotte’s life is a bloody good story”

The Story of Charlotte is the very first public and radio performance for the narrator and cast….. Ric Kalesh, Barb Boulter, Franka Hughes and Mary Mace

It can be heard on Recreation Day Monday November 5 at 4pm on City Park Radio.

SOUNDS OF STAGE AND SCREEN

The Sounds of Stage & Screen replaced the long running Sound of Musicals program on City Park Radio at the beginning of 2018. The original Sunday morning program was presented almost single handedly by Paul Gerard for many years. Paul’s vast knowledge and appreciation of stage and screen musicals came to the fore every week. There was also an educational aspect to the program as Paul introduced listeners to “a lesser known musical” – one of his regular segments each week.

After Paul’s time the program continued in its original format for a few years until the change of name this year. In addition to focusing on music from West End and Broadway Shows the current presenters now play music from the big screen which includes original film scores, movie themes and incidental music. The program is as varied as the number of presenters. Some weeks the program is made up of popular numbers from well known musicals, other weeks it features 3 or 4 shows and a selection of songs from each are played. Sometimes a particular movie genre is the focus of the program – war movies and period dramas are a couple of recent examples. Programs in the making will feature some modern musicals from late 20th / early 21st century and music from some of the great movie theme composers – Ennio Morricone, John Barry, John Williams and others.

Sounds of Stage & Screen is a program for just about everyone. Tune in on Sundays from 2.00-3.00pm.

WE NEED YOUR HELP – VOLUNTEERS REQUIRED

An important method of raising funds for City Park Radio is the once a month BBQ held at Bunnings North. We are looking for additional volunteers to assist in this fundraising activity. You can greatly help by allocating two hours per month on the 2nd or 3rd Wednesday of the month from 8am to 4pm. The next BBQ will be held on 21st of November. We have also been invited by Bunning’s to do a Boxing Day BBQ which will be very busy, so the more helpers the better.

There are normally two volunteers required per shift to work with our master BBQ chef Chris Ball. You will be working with other volunteers, and get a chance to contribute to the station in a meaningful way. It is also a lot of fun !!

Please contact our BBQ co-ordinator Mike Conlon by phone on 0418 920 738 or via email to michael.conlon@bigpond.com if you can help.

SPECIAL GUEST ON DRIVETIME

Brian Carlton of LAFM (talk back host) graciously appeared on Dan Stephens Drivetime Program on Oct.17.

Brian co-hosted the entire show, contributing some of his favourite music, along with some background on why he liked it and why he was influenced by it.­­

Thanks Brian.

CITY PARK RADIO WINS TWO AWARDS

The 2018 Tasmanian Independent Country Music (TICMA) Awards were held on Saturday 13th October at the Princess Theatre, and City Park Radio proudly received two awards.

Our long time presenter Bill Housego was honoured with a personal TICMA Lifetime Radio Award for Outstanding Service to Country Music in Tasmania – congratulations Bill on this well-deserved recognition!!

In addition, the CPR Country Music unit received the TICMA award for the Most Popular Australian Content Show – well done to all the country music presenters for their contributions towards winning this award.

CENTENARY OF ARMISTICE

City Park Radio has joined forces with the Northern Midlands RSL Sub Branch to bring you coverage of Armistice Day events in Northern Tasmania.

City Park Radio will replay the Centenary of Armistice Concert being held in the Albert Hall on November 3. Our broadcast in full will happen on Saturday November 10 at 2pm. Many of our volunteers are also helping with the production and stage management of the concert.

and then on November 11th – if you cannot be there in person at the Longford Village Green for the Remembrance Day Service, City Park Radio will have live coverage from 10.45am on 103.7FM & 96.5FM and via our live online stream at www.cityparkradio.com/online-stream

Special thanks to Brian Watson for organising and driving these events.

LEST WE FORGET