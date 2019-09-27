Friends of FM – October 2019

CITY PARK RADIO DOING OUR BIT

Earlier this year, a day-long music festival was held along the North-west Coast at Turner’s Beach, featuring several Tasmanian artists. One such artist was Claire Anne Taylor, who travelled down from her home near Wynyard to play, and she impressed everybody with her set of original songs from her new album “All the Words”.

Claire Anne was very pleased to learn that City Park Radio had received her new album as part of the monthly AMRAP mailout, and that we were playing it on-air. She was extremely grateful that her music was being heard on Launceston radio. Other local artists who also impressed that afternoon were Pete Cornelius and Sheyana, who have both recently released new albums that are being played on City Park Radio.

Both performers were also very grateful for the exposure that our station was providing.

City Park Radio is proud to be able to play an important role in promoting the music of local artists and doing our bit for the Tasmanian music industry.

STOP PRESS – CITY PARK RADIO WINS AWARD

2019 Joseph Coulter Media Awards

BEST RADIO FEATURE TO AIR

‘Carrick Cup Day Coverage’ – Duncan Dornauf, David Mohr – City Park Radio City Park Radio covered the Carrick Cup Pacing day earlier this year with live crosses to the races and featured interviews and commentary throughout our programs during the afternoon. Graeme Harris who was thrown in at the last moment to host Saturday Afternoon Mix, then the Reelin’ In The Years, and Rock Show continued the crosses. It was our first broadcast of local harness racing and our online coverage achieved favourable reaction as well. A huge thank you to David and Duncan, and congratulations. DOWNLOAD October snail mail newsletter

“MEDICAL MYSTERIES – Ancient and Modern” with Dr Frank Madill

Recently retired General Practitioner, and former Member of State Parliament, Dr Frank Madill has always been fascinated by the medical stories of famous people in history.

Dr Frank is working with City Park Radio to present a series of programs that will delve into the background of some fascinating characters in history, including their medical conditions. He also looks at how those conditions relate to the present day.

Was the Russian monk Rasputin really a hypnotist? What was the real reason for Napoleon’s death?

Did Henry VIII have the rare hereditary condition McLeod’s Syndrome? Why was Abraham Lincoln so tall? Was Edward Jenner really the Father of Immunology?

Did Joan of Arc have epilepsy?

Listen out for Dr Frank Madill’s “Medical Mysteries – Ancient and Modern”, coming soon to the airwaves of Launceston through Wednesday’s Long Lunch Program on City Park Radio.

WHO SAID RADIO WAS DEAD

James Cridland is a radio futurologist and while he doesn’t like cockroaches he thinks radio, just like the cockroach, is really hard to get rid of.

Looking at some long term research in the UK with a properly nationwide sample going since 1999 in much the same form, James discovered fascinating figures regarding the amount of people in the UK listening to radio. In 1999, 89% of the UK were listening to radio at least once every week. In 2019, twenty years later, the figure remains 89%.

We’ve seen incredible change in the last twenty years – wifi, smart phones, digital online services, streaming, Spotify, iTunes, podcasts – change that should, of course, have meant the death of radio.

But the amount of time that radio listeners are listening to the radio per week is falling, and we can probably expect it to continue to do so, but to have lost less than 10% in twenty years is nothing short of astonishing.

Some will point to the population getting older; others will point out a more severe drop in younger audiences. But all this misses the point – that, overall, radio is surprisingly resistant to any attempt to kill it.

Read more at: https://www.radioinfo.com.au/news/cockroaches © Radioinfo.com.au

SENIORS WEEK

This year’s over-arching Seniors Week theme is “Connections”, with a particular emphasis on the many and various connections that occur in communities and neighbourhoods.

On Saturday October 19, City Park Radio will open the doors to the public to connect listeners and presenters, and discover the connections community radio has within Launceston.

Between 12 noon and 4pm, take a moment to have a cuppa and tour the museum and reconnect with the magic of wireless.

For more information and a list of other events ... https://www.cotatas.org.au/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/09/Seniors-Week-Program-2019-WEB.pdf

Note from Ella Dixon CEO MRC to the AGM

On behalf of the Migrant Resource Centre North, can I pass on sincere thanks to everyone at City Park Radio for the terrific working relationships we have with you.

Your ongoing support and assistance is much appreciated.

On a personal note, can I express how much I enjoy listening to the station. I particularly like the weekday morning programs! It’s lovely to listen to truly local content and great music.

BECOME A MEMBER – City Park Radio – 103.7 & 96.5 FM

Not a member of the station … or have forgotten to renew your membership?

City Park Radio is a listener supported community radio station and we are encouraging you with a beaut prize courtesy of our sponsor HOTEL COLONIAL & THREE STEPS ON GEORGE.

The rules are simple …. every person who is a financial member of the station as at October 31st will go into the draw with one chance to win the special prize.

Membership is still $45 a year (July-June) and as well as showing your support for the volunteers giving their time at the station, you can be a volunteer too.

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE 2019 – 2020

Jim Jacob President, Chris Sayer Vice President Sheila Hoban Secretary, Chris Ball Treasurer & Public Officer

Committee – Bruce Webb, Elizabeth Walters, Howard Kaplan, Adrian Wood, Peter Stecenko

Post Script — Mike Conlon was appointed to the casual committee vacancy at the management meeting 21/9/19.

LAFF – Latin American Film Festival

Once again, our presenter Elena Chagoya is organising to bring this film festival to Launceston 25 October – 7 November 2019

The Embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru & Uruguay have partnered for 15th consecutive year, with a selection of 14 unique films representing Latin America at its finest.

The Latin American film festival is a great multi-cultural opportunity to promote and enhance understanding of contemporary Latin American art and culture and connect with CALD and main stream communities. The festival also receives very generous support of the Australian Government through the Council on Australia Latin America Relations (COALAR) and Tasmanian organisations as City Park Radio, Spanish Multicultural Radio Program , The Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival BOFA, Launceston Film Society, the Vandiemen Project & Maritime College students association.

LAFF is a not-for-profit event, and all screenings are ABSOLUTELY FREE entry at the Australian Maritime College’s auditorium.

Check these social media pages for more information on dates, films and session times.

DIARY NOTES

6th – 2am – Daylight Savings begin (clocks forward 1hr)

6th – 1pm – “Live to Air Broadcast” Pioneer Lobby Albert Hall – Tasmanian Poetry Festival

9th – 7pm – Program Meeting

10th – Launceston Show Day

19th – 9.30am – Management Meeting

19th – Seniors Week afternoon

……….Bunnings BBQ – 9th, 16th, 23rd.

