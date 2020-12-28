January 2021

GO WEST YOUNG MAN

Spare a thought for Cameron Skirving. 2020 was going to be a great year before COVID intervened. The restrictions on gatherings put paid to his marriage to Angela. What to do?

Well, postpone the wedding for 12 months and just keep working.

While taking any casual job opportunities on offer, Cameron also raised the level of volunteer involvement with CPR.

You may have heard him on Breakfast, or Mornings with, Afternoons with, Late Night Lounge or perhaps Saturday Afternoon Mix or Bad Habits Good Tracks.

With so much practice, guess what?

Cameron got the call he has lived for, a full time paid gig.

They also said, ‘go west young man’ and present the breakfast show in Queenstown.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at City Park Radio for welcoming me and making me feel a part of the CPR family. You have all helped me to regain my passion for radio after three years of being away from it. I have had a great time, learnt heaps and made a lot of friends during my time at City Park Radio.”

What a Christmas present…. an invitation to go west, and he still plans to marry Angela in April.

Best of luck Cameron and Angela … see you back in Launceston one day.

A LETTER FROM Hon. Michael Ferguson MP

Dear President, Presenters and Volunteers,

I write to congratulate you on your success on winning 3 awards in the recent Community Broadcasting Association of Australia’s 2020 Community Radio Awards.

It is wonderful that your selfless contribution to the community has been recognised in this way.

Thank you for your commitment and congratulations once again.

As your local member of parliament, pleased do not hesitate to contact my office if there is anything I can assist with.

Please pass on my congratulations and wishes for a Merry Christmas to your dedicated team

Yours Sincerely…

DEFINITELY NO RELATION

There is a reason for Definitely No Relation.

It’s a new program set to hit the airwaves and internet this January on City Park Radio to encourage and connect with younger people.

The inspiration of our newest presenters Ben Barwick and Declan Pape, the show will be a vehicle to showcase new local music in Fresh Produce, an interesting and quirky Weird Three, Happenstance and the sharing of new independent music in Australia.

Declan and Ben will use their contacts in the local music scene to introduce a wider audience to the unexpected…. and perhaps play some of their own music.

There is now a definite reason to listen Wednesday evenings at 10 for Definitely No Relation….. tell everyone you know under 45 to tune in…… find them on facebook too

A SATURDAY OF CRICKET

It’s a fact of life – the balls get smaller in summer…. from the football and basketball of winter to the cricket ball of summer.

It’s fast and furious … T20 cricket and it’s on City Park Radio all on one day .. the 9th January

Our local team Greater Northern Raiders play host at UTAS Stadium to two southern teams.

The purpose of the Raiders is to provide cricketers from Northern and North-Western Tasmania with the choice and ability to play premier cricket and improve access to high performance training without having to move to Hobart or interstate.

So the 9th January (weather permitting), the Raiders get to showcase their talents to a home crowd.

Join Dave Mohr and his award winning sports team as they bring you not one, but two games on the day… firstly at 10.05am and then the third game from 4.25pm.

If you choose to go to UTAS, you can see all three games on the day, and also listen to the two radio broadcast games.

Dave loves his ball sport, especially when it’s local !!!

NOT JUST ANOTHER STORY

Each year at this time, City Park Radio features some of the finest radio makers from around Australia from the National Features and Documentary Series.

The NFDS calls for applications from interested program makers and the best are selected to develop their idea and documentary making skill.

This year eight producers from around Australia have created quarter-hour multifaceted stories captured in what has been a significant year for all of us.

From language and law to the state of aged care and homeschooling, the 2020 Series is as much about the year that was, as about what the future could be.

From “Mother Tongue” to “Mother Cluckers”, you can hear each one in the series around 1.30pm every Monday in the Long Lunch program from January 4.

City Park Radio will also feature double episodes during the holiday break with Schools Out – Thursdays at 4.30pm.

The series is curated and mentored by the Community Media Training Organisation with assistance from the CBAA and CBF.

MEETINGS

6th January – Programming 7pm

16th January – Management 9.30am

FAREWELL and THANK YOU, Rob Wells

Like any community organisation, City Park Radio relies on volunteers to continue its service to the community, and many of our volunteers have been at the station for its entire existence. One such volunteer recently presented his final program before moving interstate.

Rob Wells began presenting programs in the early 1980s when Launceston’s first community radio station was conducting test transmissions, and his entertaining and informative shows have continued right through until quite recently. Rob has been recognised for his many years of presenting by being granted Life Membership to the station.

He presented his final Reelin’ in the Years earlier this year before moving to West Australia. Before leaving the state, however, Rob sat in the Hot Seat and told many tales of the early days of City Park Radio. You can catch up on that program through our podcast page.

We wish Rob all the best and thank him for his loyal dedication to the Launceston community and our radio station.