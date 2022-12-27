January 2023

To all our members and volunteers

Happy New Year – 2023

MORE WAYS TO LISTEN TO CITY PARK RADIO

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Listeners can now tune into their favourite community radio station City Park Radio while on the go,

through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Compatible vehicles will recognise Community Radio Plus and appear through the Apple CarPlay dash or Android

Auto Dash allowing users to enjoy a seamless listening experience between their car and mobile phone.

Amazon Alexa & SONOS

Listeners can discover Community Radio Plus via Amazon Alexa and Sonos devices, making it easier than ever for

listeners to hear City Park Radio.

Sonos owners can find the station in the Community Radio Plus music service in the Sonos app. However, Amazon

Alexa speakers do require a secure audio stream to work.

CHRISTMAS CHEER

Members gathered to enjoy some festive cheer and camaraderie recently … Members contributed salads and sweets while the station provided the BBQ and drinks. The Blues Dusters provided the music which attracted curious onlookers and new arrivals from PNG. Being community, we welcomed them to Launceston by sharing our lunch. (Photos – Jim Jacob)

Winners of the City Park Radio Christmas Raffle were

1 Y86 Tamara

2 E51 Harold Mullins

3 J38 James Devlin

4 F97 D. Cassidy

5 Elena Chagoya

6 E45 Harold Mullins

7 Pat Corkery

BOXING DAY LISTENER 50

Listeners sent in their top 20 tunes for John Elcomb to select the top 50 to broadcast Boxing Day afternoon.

As you can see, there weren’t too many surprises, and no Mike Oldfield and Tubular Bells (apparently way too long to play), nor Ravel’s Bolero. Use the orange link to download your copy.

1 Hey Jude – Beatles 3.59

2 Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen 5.58

3 Waterloo – ABBA 2.48

4 In The Ghetto – Elvis Presley 3.13

5 The Sound Of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel 3.05

6 Imagine –John Lennon 3.05

7 Hotel California – Eagles 7.12

8 Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond 4.06

9 What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong 2.19

10 You’re The Voice – John Farnham 5.02

11 Hallelujah – K D Lang 5.08

12 How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees 3.54

13 Sailing – Rod Stewart 5.27

14 The Real Thing – Russell Morris 4.36

15 Friday On My Mind – Easybeats 2.43

16 Angie – Rolling Stones 3.29

17 Georgy Girl – The Seekers 2.22

18 Copperhead Road – Steve Earle 4.30

19 Sultans Of Swing – Dire Straits 5.49

20 Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen 4.31

21 Candle In The Wind – Elton John 3.49

22 Proud Mary – Creedence Clearwater Revival 3.08

23 Good Vibrations – Beach Boys 3.35

24 Albatross – Fleetwood Mac 3.04

25 Living On A Player – Bon Jovi 4.11

26 Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin 8.02

27 Pinball Wizard – The Who 3.02

28 Private Dancer – Tina Turner 7.13

29 Khe Sanh – Cold Chisel 4.12

30 Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton 4.36

31 Peggy Sue – Buddy Holly 2.30

32 Blowin’ In The Wind – Bob Dylan 2.48

33 Coat Of Many Colors – Dolly Parton 3.04

34 My Way – Frank Sinatra 4.36

35 Unchained Melody – Righteous Brothers 3.40

36 Life On Mars – David Bowie 3.50

37 Oh Pretty Woman – Roy Orbison 2.58

38 Beds Are Burning – Midnight Oil 4.16

39 Who Made Who – AC/DC 3.27

40 Truly Madly Deeply – Savage Garden 4.39

41 I Still Call Australia Home – Peter Allen 3.57

42 Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow – Carole King 4.12

43 How To Make Gravy – Paul Kelly 4.29

44 Down Under – Men at Work 3.32

45 Another Brick In The Wall – Pink Floyd 3.59

46 Sunday Morning Coming Down – Kris Kristofferson 4.31

47 Physical – Olivia Newton John 3.41

48 Piano Man – Billy Joel 5.38

49 Under The Milky Way – The Church 4.51

50 Eagle Rock – Daddy Cool 4.11

Community Radio given more surety

‘The Broadcasting Services Amendment (Community Radio) Bill 2022 will provide greater certainty and clarity for community broadcasting licensing processes. It will support listener access to high-quality and diverse community radio services as well as provide regulatory flexibility for the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

The first measure in the bill will amend the Broadcasting Services Act 1992 and clarify that the renewal process for community radio licences is not a competitive process. While this has always been the policy intent of the act, it has not been explicitly stated. This measure clarifies that, when the ACMA is considering a renewal application, it will only consider the current radio service and not a proposed new radio service.

With this amendment, the government is providing greater security and certainty to existing licensees. This will ensure existing community radio broadcasters can plan for future programming and infrastructure needs with greater certainty. However, this amendment is not intended to affect the ACMA’s ability to refuse to renew a licence if it is found the current licensee is not providing a radio service that meets general community needs. As such, Australians will continue to have access to quality radio programming that reflects their interests.

RULE OF THUMB returns for Series 3

The difficulties faced by women as they navigate the family law system has been laid bare in a series by Women’s Legal Service Tasmania in conjunction with Healthy Tasmania and broadcast on City Park Radio.

The podcast is called Rule of Thumb and it highlights the challenges woman face when they come into contact with the legal system in Australia.

The podcast features conversations from women with experience of the system, lawyers who assist and represent women, and counsellors who provide them with support.

While the series was made to offer listeners an insight into the difficulties and inequalities women face in legal procedure, it also almost acts as a guide should a woman ever have to navigate her way through the complexities of the family law system.

Hear it on City Park Radio, Wednesdays at 4.30pm from January 4

PROGRAM CHANGES – January

Wednesdays 10pm

Definitely NO Relation expands. Ben & Declan are adding new segments to their program and it will run an extra hour through to 1am.

Saturdays 9pm

The Long Play moves to an earlier timeslot. With the Metal Show no longer viable at 9pm, Ben Barwick is taking over the 9-10pm time slot with The Long Play.

Sundays

With the Host Seat moving into recess, City Park Radio is scheduling the award winning CRN program Baby Boomers Guide to Life at 11am. Lex Marinos & Little Pattie address things like ageism, independent living set-ups, residential aged care issues, retirement, money matters, divorce, scams, and so much more!

Fridays 4pm

City Park Radio is adding another program to the line-up. It is no secret the station would like a local indigenous program. In the meantime, the national program “Let’s Talk” is a weekly digest of First Nation issues, discussion and story-telling.

Fridays 7pm

The Dance Show timeslot has become vacant. The programming committee has elected to take CRN program live from the satellite. Pop Heads.

Jane Arakawa enters Pop Heads Musicologist Roddy Lee’s Vault of Vinyl to go back to a time and place that becomes the theme of the program.

MEDICAL MYSTERIES Series 5

Dr Frank Madill has been pouring through his history books and has written a new series of mysteries old and new.

Hear it Lunch time Mondays at 1.30pm and repeated again in Drivetime Thursdays at 6.30pm.

The HOT SEAT takes a break

After nearly five years of The Hot Seat exploring the lives of people from the Launceston community, the program will be taking a break in the New Year.

The program began its current Sunday morning timeslot (with a repeat on Friday afternoons) in early 2017, and since then more than 200 people have sat in The Hot Seat, all of them having a connection with northern Tasmania, even though some of them are currently living interstate or even overseas.

However the intention will be to bring the program back at a later date. The pause will provide presenters with the opportunity to take a break and take stock of potential future guests and presenters. If you think you’d like to present interviews on your local community station (we will train you), get in touch with us.

Don’t forget that previous Hot Seat programs can be heard as podcasts through our website. It remains as a treasure trove of stories and interesting anecdotes with a focus on our local community. We are grateful all those who have given their time to share their experiences and favourite music.

MEETINGS

January 1st – Bunnings BBQ 9am-4pm

January 4th – Program Meeting 7pm

January 21st – Management Meeting 9.30am

SPORT T20 Cricket

Saturday 7th

10.04am Greater Northern Raiders v South Hobart/Sandy Bay

4.30pm Greater Northern Raiders v Kingborough