January 2024

TRAVELS WITH MY SUITCASE

Travelling can become an obsession, as can music.

Put the two together and it’s a recipe for adventure.

Before COVID hit, Teresea Beck-Swindale took off to Europe in search of fabulous music and ‘instrumental’ characters on the world stage.

As you would expect, a musician on the road travels with an ear to the ground and an eye for interesting connections.

Tales of suitcases, sculptures and seasoned characters collide in this compendium of discoveries across Tasmania on to southern Europe and back.

The result is a book and eight tracks of original music, some written to complement the various anecdotes in the book.

It’s a travelogue memoir with lyrics and jottings from a community artist with the sub-plot, There is no Planet B.

City Park Radio is proud to partner with Teresa to bring you this audio story to the airwaves.

On Thursdays in January & February at 4pm, City Park Radio will serialise and broadcast this Tasmanian produced audio feature by Teresa Beck-Swindale.

** If you find you can’t wait to find out more each week, you are invited to get your own book and album from teresabeckswindale.com.au

NEW PROGRAM – Listening Through The Lens

Rob Dickens and Jim Jacob have produced an on line music based music magazine since 2013, promoting alt. country, blues, bluegrass, folk, americana, rock, gospel and soul.

Our contributors review music, lead music tours, host radio shows and take some of the best images you will ever see.

We will be sponsoring the show and initially focusing on new releases.

Our travels have taken us from Bluesfest Byron Bay to Americana Fest Nashvile TN, Veranda Music Festival Evandale to The Rosine Barn Kentucky, attending local gigs where we find them and take “a road less travelled” approach to our treks.

The program will commence 28th of January 2024 5-6pm and continue on the last Sunday of each month.

…and discover our world of music at listeningthroughthelens.com

Christmas Celebrations at City Park Radio

Some of the CPR members came together to enjoy the festivities of the season with a quiet BBQ in the grounds of City Park Cottage.

It was a wonderful way to thank everyone for all the contributions made over the past year and, as always, our Christmas brings a surprise.

By request from a couple of members, there was no live music this year.

Instead, everyone who attended went into a draw for a mystery Christmas box …. and and our newest member, Nathaniel, drew the winner (drum roll)…… Harley Young …. then some consolation prizes – a Christmas Cake going to Allan Andersen and a Christmas pudding to Mike Dunphy.

A good time was had by all.

Which reminds us – the next BBQ Fundraiser at Bunnings North Launceston will be

Saturday 13th January from 9am-4pm

MCU celebrates Christmas with a special program

As mentioned in last newsletter, our cultural programs were taking to the garden for a special outside broadcast to celebrate the festive season. Passer-bys were treated to christmas sweets and cajoled by the delightful Ayu to talk about their special memories of Christmas.

MEETINGS

10th – Programming Meeting- 7pm

20th – Management Meeting – 9.30am.

These meetings are open to members – it is a courtesy to request with the chair to attend, and advise of any matters you want to raise at these meetings.

REELIN’ in the YEARS

For the past three and a half decades, Reelin’ in the Years has played predominately music from the 60s and 70s.

At the recent Public Programming Meeting, a small change to that format was officially endorsed … it’s now Reelin’ in the Years – music from the 50s to the 80s.

We had occasionally played music from the 50s as that was the decade when rock & roll began, but we hadn’t ventured past 1979 unless it was relevant to an artist from the 60s & 70s.

But the 80s ended 34 years ago, so the team felt we should embrace that decade as well!

The emphasis will still be on 60s and 70s music but now the program will be able to expand into the 80s!

So, from January 2024, City Park Radio listeners can hear music across 4 decades on Reelin’ in the Years! Tune in every Saturday from 5pm.

John Wilson celebrates 80 big ones

Several milestones were reached in 2023 … with members living long and prospering, including John Wilson.

His country music presenting colleagues took him to lunch … who knows what the wheelie walker is for ?