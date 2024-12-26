January 2025

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year

Fundraising for City Park Radio..

A small band of volunteers meet every month to raise funds for the operations of City Park Radio …

It can be rather intense business tracking orders and serving sausages and drinks at Bunnings Invermay.

So far this financial year, we have raised over $11k for the operations of City Park Radio…. And that’s about 10% of the money needed to pay the running costs of the station.

If sausages had wings they would fly off the bbq ….

But they need help to take off … and we are always looking for extra helpers ……

Contact the office if you can assist ..

Our next fundraising BBQ is scheduled for Saturday 11th January … 9am -4pm

CHRISTMAS BBQ & Raffle

Members family friends and volunteers gathered for the usual Christmas get together on December 15 and we know how to party … the weather was good, the company great, the food excellent and conversation scintillating and enough pavlova left over for Chris to eat all week.

The raffle was drawn

1st prize – a great hamper gathered by Michael Christian, Elizabeth Walters, Maxine Butwell, Maureen Martin. – F34 Heather

2nd prize – a big hamper made by Michael Christian, Elizabeth Walters, Maxine Butwell. – C55 Kylie

3rd prize – Gift Box – Your Tea Shop – Bruce Webb – S16 Lyn

4th prize – IGA Grocery card – Becks Hardware – S21 Vicki

5th Prize – Lions Christmas cake – E18purple William

6th Prize – Lions Christmas pudding – E82white *Christine Mills

7th Prize – Consolation $5 (purchase of raffle ticket) – C20 *Chris Sayer

1st-3rd prizes also included a double ticket to Sunday Festivale (donated by Chris Ball)

Photos …. Linda Callister

WHY OH WHY

We often wonder what drives some people to cause unnecessary damage to other people’s property especially if it belongs to a not for profit community group.

Recently, your volunteers had to drop what they were doing to attend to damage at your translator site at Rocherlea.

Vandals had pulled and smashed the gate open and proceeded to destroy the locked door to the transmission hut. The broken gate lock was found 15 metres from the gate, and grass cutting equipment, keys, and extension cords from inside the hut went missing.

We thank Telstra for reporting to us on the Monday and Tas Police for attending on Wednesday…..yes we waited three days on site for the police.

Huge thanks to Les Martin who made temporary repairs to the fences and gates on Monday … and then after the police had visited, removed the door to his workshop for extensive repairs.

All locks were changed and the power switchboard door was repaired and re-keyed.

We can only imagine how much more it would cost for repair without dedicated volunteers offering to assist.

Golden Guitars 25 January

After a hiatus, the Golden Guitars return to City Park Radio. Kevin Walsh from Good Morning Country will be there again for the evening and it will be broadcast by CBAA on CRN.

The GG’s celebrate recording excellence and showcases the cream of Australian country music artists, and the songs that have left their mark on the fans throughout the past 12 months.

Will Tassie’s Wolfe Brothers take home some more Golden Guitars.

Saturday 25th January from 7pm.

PROGRAM CHANGES for January

We have heard that Race Matters, while important to discuss the issues, some of the language and the ”campaiging” did not sit well in the timeslot for family listening.

We’ve heard the concerns so City Park Radio is updating our Wednesday afternoon schedule to explore the Earth and Heaven with two other community radio programs Earth Matters and Space Nuts.

This change will happen from Wednesday January 8

Fridays… Side 1 Track 1 comes to an end. The program was developed with an idea that all presenters could share an album of choice while improving their recording and production skills. We thank those presenters who took the time to participate. Now the time slot is free for another regular program.

City Park Radio has had a request or two for “Let The Bands Play”.

A music program of military bands, brass bands and concert bands from worldwide sources, together with biographical comments regarding composers, conductors, bands and interesting historical events relating to much of the music. Gordon McKenzie says, “although I put a lot of effort into my program and I believe in both the program and the music I present, I place no expectations upon people, that they should listen. I prefer that the overall presentation quality and choice of music be the attraction, as this will ensure their continuing support of Let The Bands Play”.

It seems this program will be a good fit for Friday night nostalgia and lead nicely into Souvenirs. LTBP will start on January 3 at 7pm.

…. and don’t forget to download the Community Radio Plus App to your smart device and take City Park Radio wherever you go ….whatever you do.

MCU Christmas OB

Our multicultural programs took their special Christmas program to the Brisbane Street Mall on December 21st.

Usually this annual program has emanated from the front lawn of the cottage or the verandah of the cottage but this year Andrea Green and her team organised a vantage point just outside of Myer Launceston.

There, they met and greeted passers-by and to interview several guest including the The Mayor of Launceston…. and captured the feeling of Christmas from around the world right here in Launceston.

Congratulations to everyone involved. Photos: Jim Jacob.

MEETINGS

8th January – Program Meeting 5pm

19th January – Management Meeting 10am

Note – RADIO MUSEUM CLOSED – 28 Jan – 3 Feb — to allow access to City Park for Festivale organisers.

PONSORS

Your Tea Shop