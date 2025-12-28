January 2026

From the President …

Thank you to all our members and listeners, we hope you have had a good 2025. As you may have heard, next year is your community radio station’s 40th anniversary, and we are planning to celebrate big time.

We are looking for more volunteers in all areas across the station. You could be a presenter to join teams on existing programs, or you may have an idea for a new program. Our renowned radio museum requires guides to show our visitors around and to give them a tour of the station. The office would like an extra couple of hands to help with paperwork and answering the phone, nothing hi-tech at all. Someone with technical knowledge to help and assist with the general running of the equipment is very much needed. Full training is given for all of these roles.

Your commitment could be few hours a week or longer, it is up to you. It is an opportunity for you to give back to your community. Age is not a problem, we teenage presenters and others are in their eighties. Call me for a chat or to make an appointment to come and look around.

John Elcomb, 0428 955 008

Out and About with our MCU.

Our Multicultural Unit recently helped the community celebrate Christmas by broadcasting from the Brisbane St Mall. There were many nationalities who shared their own cultural Christmas celebrations, which brought a wonderful sense of how special the Season is around the world.

(Pic right:) Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood spoke to Ayu about his, and the council’s, Christmas plans.

We heard Christmas greetings said in Czech, Indonesian, Greek, Italian, Indian, Mexican, Swedish, Pakistani, English, Australian and Chinese.

Well done to Ayu, Pavel, Vivi, Luigi, Elena, Umi and Benhur.

Member’s BBQ

Another pleasant Sunday afternoon was had by those who attended our annual Member’s Christmas BBQ. So much delicious food – thank you to everyone who donated, and we’re also grateful to the cooks Pavel and Greg. We were entertained by local singer/guitarist Scott Haig – thank you Scott.

Congratulations to our raffle winners – Ayu, Karen, Harold, John, Aurelia, Craig and Maxine.

Donations

November was a good month for donations to CPR. We received a lovely letter from a teacher at Newstead Christian School, and her Grade 5/6 class had participated in a Business Enterprise Learning Project. They made a profit – well done, students! They then gifted our station $150, saying “We realise the importance of the work of CPR, and we always enjoy our visits each year when we come to broadcast the School’s Out program”.

We are grateful to the students of Newstead Christian School – thank you for supporting community radio in Launceston.

The station also received donations from the Launceston Walking Club, Kevin Goldfinch, Chris Ball, Ben Barwick and Harold Mullins.

Our dedicated Breakfast announcers received the lovely surprise of some CPR Raffle tickets, donated by a listener who wanted to say “thank you” for getting up so early all year.

Speaking of our raffle, we thank all those who donated items – Chris Ball, Michael Christian, Allegra Moore, Elizabeth Walters, Maxine Butwell, Linda Callister, Cripps, and Bruce from Your Tea Shop.

Vale Adrian Wood

Our hearts broke when we learned of Adrian’s passing after a long illness. His programs since joining CPR a decade ago had been many and varied, from daytime general music to Classical Encounters and Sounds of Stage and Screen.

His most enduring contribution will be the many guests he interviewed in The Hot Seat, all of which can still be heard on the Podcast Page at our website.

Reflections on 40 Years

Paving our way into History

After CPR moved into the City Park cottage in 1988, construction commenced on converting the old stables into studios. When the time came to connect the two buildings with a paved walkway, it was a good opportunity to raise some much-needed funds, and the “Buy-a-brick” project was created. The big day was 26th November, 1994 – it rained on the day, making it a damp affair – but many donors rolled up to help raise some dollars.

Let’s delve into the story behind some of the bricks that form this well-worn path.

Lootawinni – is a Tasmanian indigenous name for “Children”, and was a 30 minute children’s program that aired at 5pm Mondays from 1986 to 1988. Created by Susan Fitzgerald, the program had a team of enthusiastic presenters who gave poetry readings, told stories and entertained children of all ages. The program was recognised by the Community Broadcasting Foundation in December 1987, by accepting the Lootawinni program for national distribution. It was a huge accolade for Launceston’s new community radio station.

The program that our recently departed Life Member Noel Broomhall helped bring to broadcast is also featured in a paver. “One Planet, One People” was our weekly Bahai program that went for many years, and Noel was always on hand to provide content and present the program.

Music in the Park

The Launceston City Council presents another summer of Music in the City Park, with an exciting line-up of talented local musicians. And it’s free! Bring the whole family, and a picnic, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm at the City Park Rotunda.

The January performers will be:

• Sunday 4th – Blossom Quintet

• Sunday 11th – West Tamar Municipal Band, and St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band Inc.

• Sunday 18th – The Tassie Tenor

• Sunday 25th – Launceston City Band Inc.

In the event of inclement weather, Music in the Park may be cancelled. Check facebook.com/CityofLauncestonOfficial for on-the-day updates.

Next Management Committee meeting … Sunday January 18th, 10am.

Aspiring sports commentators – we want you !!

We would like to hear from anyone interested in joining our Sports Team for 2026. Send us a message through our website, or call the station during office hours – 6334 3344.

Management Committee 2025 / 2026

President: John Elcomb

Vice President : Chris Sayer

Secretary: Belinda Prance

Treasurer: Michael Christian

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Bruce Webb, Vivi Turbaninigsh.

SPONSORS

Please support our sponsors as they support your community station. If you are passing by their business, do pop in and say good day and thank you…….. click on the link below to find them.