July 2020

CPR APPRECIATION

Mike Dunphy recently had retiring Chief Executive Officer of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce, Neil Grose, as a guest on his Long Lunch program. In Neil’s final spot in his role, he had this to say about our radio station …

“One of Launceston’s great institutions is City Park Radio, and long may it thrive. The work that you do here is core to that. We must always treasure CPR and this work.

You’d be surprised at how many people do actually listen to it, and you look at some of the rough heads around the place …. you think “Good Lord if he can do some stuff here then anyone can”.

It’s amazing what’s done here and Launceston probably doesn’t realise what a great treasure we have here”

Everyone at City Park Radio thank Neil for his kind words, and wish him all the best for his new role at the Meander Valley Council.

CITY PARK RADIO and COVID 19

Tassie is a special place and most of us have been playing ball especially everyone at City Park Radio. It’s been marvellous that we have maintained our programs for the companionship and enjoyment by listeners. We have had so many great calls, texts and cards thanking us for keeping on and giving some fantastic entertainment.

City Park Radio has been following the rules even when some people think it’s codswallop.

State Government COVID Health & Safety Rules now insist all businesses must have a formal COVID safety plan in place. All the necessary physical and social distancing rules still apply, along with a detailed plan of minimum standards and measures to operate safely in a covid world.

Basically your committee has prepared and endorsed a plan that has been the norm for the last three months. The Safety Plan has been posted on our notice boards, and all volunteers should make themselves aware of the requirements and the limits (restrictions) that still apply.

We are getting pretty good at this … so… stay safe, keep your distance, wash your hands and if feeling unwell stay away and get tested.

Ed. with the easing of some restrictions, management will review the plan on an ongoing basis

LOCAL SPORT BROADCASTS

Local sport is set for a comeback on City Park Radio.

While the Tornadoes wait for next season, the Tasmanian State League is set to resume footy on July 11.

With thanks to Andrew Doyle and his team at the Telstra stores, Dave Mohr and his team will be at our match of the day each Saturday through to the finals in October.

Don’t panic if they appear to be shouting, they’ll be keeping their 1.5 metre social distance.

Most broadcasts will be on a Saturday afternoon, with one on a Wednesday evening, another on Sunday afternoon and the Grand Finals slated for Sunday 18th October.

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Time is fast approaching for the AGM … as always, it is the last Saturday in August.

I know what you are thinking … those good people are doing a mighty fine job, what can I offer?

A lot ! … new perspectives and new ideas are just two qualities a good management committee needs.

Two executive members (Vice-President and Secretary) and four committee members have their terms ending this year and it is your chance for selection/election. This really is your chance !

Nomination forms will be available from mid-July with nominations closing mid-August.

COMMUNITY RADIO NETWORK

While City Park Radio prides itself on presenting locally produced programs by local presenters, the station also broadcasts programs from the Community Radio Network (CRN).

The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia provides the CRN to community radio stations around the country to share some of the sector’s best news, talk, music and entertainment programs.

Community stations that subscribe to the service can choose exactly what they’d like to use and when, and so City Park Radio augments our own local content with specific programs of national relevance – such as Arts Alive (Mondays at 4pm), Primary Perspectives (Tuesdays at 4pm), Science Diffusion Radio (Wednesdays 4pm) and Jazz Made in Australia (Sundays at 10am). These programs provide news, information and music programs not generated or produced locally on City Park Radio.

We also use the CRN for taking us from midnight til dawn to help us sustain our service to Northern Tasmania.

CPR recently provided an Anzac Day service to the CRN, The Health Speak? series and the local COVID specials – all broadcast nationally, so you should feel proud that your station is also contributing to the CRN.

