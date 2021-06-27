July 2021

CITY PARK RADIO RECEIVES GRANT MONEY

Your management committee has been successful in attracting some grant funding.

The federal government through Bridget Archer has provided $15k for a community podcast corner in our Studio D. Michael Ferguson has honoured his election commitment for $19k toward better lighting in Studio D, more outside broadcast equipment and a standby transmitter.

Meanwhile the Community Broadcasting Foundation has accepted our proposal for 3 year funding to support our operation & transmission costs (45k over three years). The aim is to enable us to focus on good governance and community engagement. It was also granted because of our commitment to ethnic broadcasting. In a separate grant, the CBF acknowledged our multicultural programs with $9.3k of support to meet some of their program expenses.

Your management committee needs a pat on the back for a job well done.

MEMBERSHIP FEES

A reminder – the membership rate will become $55 from July 1. All current members can renew before June 30 for just $50.

And remember, our presenters and volunteers are required to be financial members of the station.

CITY PARK RADIO SUPPORTS PEACE in the Valley

The Tamar Valley Peace Festival is being held again this year from 1st to 7th August. There will a variety of community projects that will promote peace not just here but around the world.

City Park Radio is devoting two hours to the festival and will discuss, preview and highlight community involvement on Saturday 31st July from 12noon to 2pm.

Umi Quor & Luigi Romanelli will host the organisers and participants in the studio and have special moments from that morning’s Harvest Market.

Additionally, City Park Radio hopes to record any special address during the week for future broadcast.

For more details – Tamar Valley Peace Festival

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING – 28 August 11am

Time to decide to get involved

Nominations required for President and Treasurer (2yr) Secretary (1yr), and also 3 x 2 year vacancies.

Forms will be available from August … as usual two financial members nominate a financial member (that member also accepts the nomination)

Terms concluding this year Jim Jacob, Chris Ball, Sheila Hoban, Elizabeth Walters, Bruce Webb, Nick Groer and Deb Wilson. Of course, you can always try to re-nominate these people.

Nominations close 21 August.

FACTS FROM THE MUSEUM

Back in 1936 when the RMS Queen Mary went on her maiden voyage the cabins were fitted with STC A250 mantle radios which were described as being:-

Rich in tone

Distinctive in appearance

Bringing you lasting satisfaction and enjoyment

In total the radios added 17 tons of radio apparatus to the weight of the ship.

Just in time for the Queen’s coronation in 1953 the Hotpoint M75MA was available for 21 Guineas. It was heralded as their new revolutionary portable that kept you connected.

It truly was a lightweight portable by the standards in those days at ten and half pounds. It offered crystal clear tone and had volume to spare. The Hotpoint was available in a lustrous shatter-proof polystyrene ivory case or in brown You could have got your hands on one for a low deposit and easy terms.

Just two of the radios to view in the City Park Radio Museum.

The Radio Museum is usually open Mon-Fri 10am-2pm – group tours by appointment.

CONVERSATIONS with LOCALS

In partnership with Theatre North, we present another of their conversations, this time with one of Launceston’s most well-known and well-loved theatre identities – Margaret East OAM.

Margaret’s association with the Launceston Competitions stretch back to 1947 when she was dressed in full Highland Dancing gear and photographed at the Competitions ‘for fun’. Margaret competed in Highland Dancing sections from 8 years of age.

Margaret remembers the heyday of the competitions at the National Theatre, the various halls and performance spaces and the subsequent move to the Princess and Earl Arts Centre

Margaret has borne witness to some incredible changes in the northern Tasmanian theatre scene and has seen many young performers going on to carve out a living with their artistic skills.

You are invited to meet Margaret East on air and online Monday 12 July at 4pm

Pic. Margaret East w Stuart Loone

MEETINGS

July 7 – Programming 7pm

July 17 – Management 9.30am

SPORTS DIARY

3rd NBL1 Tornadoes v Geelong 6.15pm

10th TSL Launceston v Nth Launceston 1.55pm

17th TSL Nth Launceston v Clarence 1.55pm

17th NBL1 Tornadoes v Waverley 5.45pm

31st TSL Launceston v Nth Hobart 1.55pm

SENIORS WEEK Oct

Watch this space – volunteers will be needed for City Park Radio activities during Seniors Week