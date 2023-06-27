July 2023

NAIDOC WEEK 2-9 JULY

KINGS BIRTHDAY HONOURS for Hot Seat guests

This year’s King’s Birthday honours list, announced in June, saw Order of Australia medals awarded to three local people who have featured in City Park Radio’s interview program, “The Hot Seat”.

Jeff Hockley has been involved in the local arts scene for a long time, was awarded an OAM for his service to community theatre.

Terese Binns from the Launceston Historical Society received an AOM for her service to veterans, and to the community.

The former member for Rosevears in the Legislative Council, Kerry Finch, received his AOM for services to Parliament of Tasmania and to the community. Harking back to Kerry’s early days on ABC local radio, you can hear “Kerry Finch’s Tasmanians” every Thursday around 1.30pm during our Long Lunch program.

Each of these local Tasmanians have given extraordinary service to the community, and City Park Radio congratulates them on receiving their well-deserved awards.

You can hear each of their Hot Seat programs on the “Podcasts” page at our website at www.cityparkradio.com.

MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL IS NOW

City Park Radio is owned and operated by its members, and as a financial member it allows you to nominate for any of the committees at the station and attend meetings.

You can also volunteer in a variety of other roles. You can be trained to be in the office, a guide in our museum, be involved in digital mastering, your interest maybe IT or Technical, or be trained to be a presenter – all at no extra cost.

With rising costs, inflation and the largest CPI increase in many years, your management committee is keeping the annual membership at $55.

Our members and volunteers are asked to renew their membership as soon as possible.

Pay your membership by cash, cheque or EFTPOS in the office … or by direct deposit to Launceston Community FM Group at CBA 067 003 2804 7328

MEET ME AT THE MOVIES

The third series of Baby Boomers Guide To Life has come to an end on City Park Radio.

With no indication of a 4th series, City Park Radio has chosen to schedule another excellent community radio program.

Meet Me At The Movies isn’t just about a movie, it’s also about the narrative of the actors, directors and composers with soundtracks, weaving through their stories.

Pictures and music have been a natural combination since sound was first added to moving images in 1927 Whether a film is a tear-jerking drama, an action-packed thriller, a side-splitting comedy or a roaring romance, the right soundtrack at the right moment impacts a scene.

The legendary film critic Roger Ebert described movies as “… a machine that generates empathy.” Some movies can change the way we see the world, like the 2004 movie The Day After Tomorrow, which helped increase climate change awareness”.

Maggie Morgan loves the back stories to movies, actors, producers, composers, painters, authors and more. Digging deep into the research you find such great gems of interest that you may never had heard of before.

Hear those stories on Meet Me At The Movies – Sundays at 11am on City Park Radio.

DIARY DATES

1ST BUNNINGS NORTH LAUNCESTON BBQ

5TH PROGRAMMING MEETING 7.00pm

15th MANAGEMENT MEETING 9.30AM

21ST NATIONAL LAMINGTON DAY – YUM.

CAN DRIVE

The 2023 Zest Can Drive is on again this year and City Park Radio has chosen to assist in collecting can and dry food for the Can Drive to benefit the Launceston Benevolent Society. The Society is there for many in our community doing it tough and helping many with food and groceries.

It’s your opportunity to help and our members and listeners are encouraged to support the can drive by dropping off all non-perishable food to our office in the City Park Cottage during our business hours 9.30am-3pm. before July 31.

Donations can be anything from cans to cereals, from soups to pasta. It could even be jelly crystals, UHT milk to go with the cereal and after all a can or jar of fruit would be great too. Anything that is non-perishable !!

Find out more at candrive.com.au …. or just swing by our studios after you shop and drop a few extra purchases as a donation to the CanDrive.

SPORTS BROADCASTS

1st AFL – TASMANIA vs QUEENSLAND 2.00-5.00pm

7th NBL1 – TORNADOES vs KEILOR THUNDER 5.45-7.30PM

8th TSL – LAUNCESTON vs LAUDERDALE 1.55-4.50PM

8th NBL1 – TORNADOES vs Mt GAMBIER PIONEERS 5.55PM – 7.30PM

22nd TSL – LAUNCESTON vs NORTH LAUNCESTON 1.55-4.50PM

