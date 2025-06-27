July 2025

MEMBERSHIPS ARE NOW DUE for 2025/2026 – $55pa July-June

Volunteers are reminded it is a station requirement to be financial.

The small membership fee goes a small way to paying all the licence fees, APRA/AMCOS/PPCA fees, rates & power, and insurance policies required to maintain the operations of City Park Radio.

A reminder to all financial members, it costs no extra to volunteer at your community station.

City Park RADIO MUSEUM

To allow volunteer guides to have their annual holiday, the Radio Museum is CLOSED for July. The office will still take bookings for tours during July.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

It will be held Saturday 30th August 2025 at 11am.

The Launceston Tramsheds conference room at Invermay has been booked ….

Financial members are reminded to nominate or be nominated by two financial members for positions on the committee …

Currently there will be three executive positions and three two year general committee positions needing nominations.

Nominations close 7days before the AGM. Nomination forms available from the office.

SPONSORSHIP

Recently we farewelled a long time sponsor of City Park Radio … Community Care Tasmania has supported CPR for the last eight years and was the primary sponsor of Readings from The Examiner. CCT are currently reviewing their marketing strategies and hopefully CPR will be part of their plan in the future.

We appreciate all the support our many sponsors provide. It enables the work of our volunteers and community radio in Northern Tasmania. Please support them as they support us…. Least of all, pop into their shops and thank them personally.

A new business taking out a 12 month package on CPR is the new MyMac shop in George Street. Sam Jennings has asked to remind everyone .. As a fully Apple Authorised Service Provider and Reseller, he offers:

Genuine Apple products, accessories and advice

Trade in options and recycling facilities available for your old devices

Help with setup, updates, email, photos, passwords, and more

Accredited repairs and servicing with Apple genuine parts

Personalised one-on-one training to help you feel confident using your device

No call centres. No guesswork. Just real people, ready to help you get the most from your Mac, iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch—with patience and care.

Come in for a chat—we’re here when you need us.

RADIO IS FUN

You never know who might pop in for a chat.

Recently former television newsreader and bike rider Peter Gee and his offsider Adrian Smith dropped by to talk Yacht Rock.

They were promoting a special fundraising night at the Royal Oak on July 19th with their band “Baby Come Tack”.

For their northern debut, they’ve dedicated all proceeds to the Vinnies Winter Appeal.

Who knows, you might see our Fiona Brown there … singing along loudly and perhaps amazing you with her fantastic moves on the dance floor.

Meetings

Saturday July 12th – Bunnings BBQ

Sunday July 20th – Management Meeting 10am

CBAA CONFERENCE

Our management committee has extended our deadline for Expressions of Interest from members to attend the conference in Hobart.

Two registrations have been arranged. The committee will be looking for nominees who can return after the conference with practical and workable ideas that can easily be implemented at City Park Radio.

The CPR deadline is now 18th July and CPR will decide on the 20th who our delegates will be.