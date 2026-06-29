July, 2026

We remember a dedicated volunteer, and friend

It is with sadness to tell you that our immediate Past President, James Jacob, has died.

Jim joined City Park Radio more than ten years ago to explore and learn something different in retirement. Presenting radio programs was not his first desire, but to learn about community radio and contribute to a community group. He soon came to understand the subtleties between commercial radio advertising and community radio sponsorship

It wasn’t long before he joined the Management Committee and subsequently became Vice-President.

Jim stepped up to the role of President after a resignation, a role members elected him to on three occasions over the next six years. He stood down from all involvement with the station at last year’s AGM, nine months ago.

Jim was keen to improve the standard and the content of City Park Radio and its involvement in the community. He was also keen to focus on the here and now…. as well as the future. It wasn’t long before he was cajoled out of his comfort zone, and in early 2017 he nervously dipped his toe into presenting on-air. Not only general music programs with Drivetime, Mornings and Afternoons With and Radio Nowhere, but also creating programs such as The Folk Project, Listening Through The Lens, The Juke Joint (see the graphic he created, below) or the Garden Sessions with local musicians playing in the cottage grounds.

It was Jim who organised the production, recording and first radio broadcast of I, Nostradamus – a rock musical co-written by long-time resident of Launceston and family friend, Paul Blest.

Jim also initiated Side 1, Track 1 as a way of upskilling presenters to be able present a feature program and for them to get more experience at recording and editing in our audio software Audacity. This program has returned this year – a legacy to its creator.

Listening to a program presented by Jim was a real adventure in music. A wide variety of music with an emphasis on new material and he championed the cause of new Australian music too. According to Jim there was more to Australian music than John Farnham or Slim Dusty…. and of course, it was well known the Bee Gees went back home to England.

And in those ten years, Jim was the “unofficial” City Park Radio photographer. Who can forget the colourful snaps of participants in Launceston’s Harmony Day, or the exquisite shots of music gigs in Northern Tasmania, or our volunteers enjoying the annual BBQ at the station.

In the last six years or so, Jim had many visits to the Holman Clinic, and his treatments meant a few days away from City Park Radio, but he would always return to the fray and fight another day.

Throughout all of this, his determination to see City Park Radio as a viable and reputable community station, a station with high standards and good community engagement was undeniable.

Ten years on committee, nine years presenting, seven years as President.

Vale James Jacob

The Night Train leaves the Station

After 290 episodes, Vaughan Gipson’s weekly tribute to Blues, SKA, RnB, and Soul has ceased. First airing on 5th November 2020, The Night Train has entertained and informed us every Thursday night. It’s not easy to be the sole presenter for a weekly program, but Vaughan has done so with dedication and enthusiasm.

Thank you VG – it’s been a great ride.

Man agement Committee news

Bruce Webb has resigned from the Management Committee, with immediate effect. In Bruce’s words, the winds of change are strongly blowing his way, which means it is time to move onto other challenging endeavours. We thank Bruce for his service to the Committee and CPR over many years and he’ll still be around and popping in for a cup of ‘Tea’ from time to time.

In the next couple of months until the AGM, Jodie Maurer has been co-opted onto the Management Committee. Jodie is the current Museum Coordinator and is also involved in other areas around CPR.

Speaking of the museum: it will be closed for winter until July 13th. During the Museum closure, the cottage Office will reduce their hours, opening from 9am until 1pm.

New Look Thursday nights

With the Night Train doing its final run, it opens up the opportunity for Rob Foggo’s theme-based program “Bad Habits, Good Tracks” to move into the earlier timeslot of 8pm, followed by a new program on City Park Radio, “The Celtic Seisiun”. Presented by Amy Dillon, you’ll hear music from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Isle of Man, Brittany, Galicia and beyond.

Tune in to “The Celtic Seisiun” on Thursday nights at 9pm.

Multicultural Conference

CPR was represented at the recent National Ethnic Multicultural Broadcast Council (NEMBC) Conference by Luigi Romanelli and Umi Quor, held in Brisbane. Congratulations to Terenz Batac on his re-election to the Youth Committee. Terenz gives our station an important direct connection to youth-focused sector discussions.

In other news, NEMBC has announced that it will become Multicultural Voices Australia (MVA).

Pictured here at the Conference gala dinner is Terenz, Umi and Luigi with incoming Multicultural Voices Australia President Irene Blaydon-Tavutavu, Sonia Parra from Hobart FM and outgoing NEMBC president Juan Pablo Legaspi .

A special thank you …

An appreciative listener surprised our breakfast team by paying their membership fees for next year. It was to say “thank you” for the many early mornings and reliable programs by a dedicated team, giving a warm and friendly voice every morning, to wake up to every day.

Reminder: memberships are due for 2025/26. It’s still $55.