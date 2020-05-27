June 2020

For CITY PARK RADIO – LESS is MORE: a homegrown podcast

Looking for value in life…

What happens when a “mainlander” escapes to Tasmania and looks to connect with local food producers, furniture makers and secondhand gurus. It’s a remarkable journey….

Join Suzanne Derry as she explores how value, connection and community shape Launceston’s sustainability efforts, and learns that “Less is More”.

Hear this six part series each week on Thursday’s Long Lunch program starting June 4,

or binge now on our podcast page https://cityparkradio.com/our-podcast/#lessismore

https://www.facebook.com/Less-is-More-a-homegrown-podcast-105098210885459/

This six part series was funded via the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

MULTICULTURAL PROGRAMS

From June 1st, some of your favourite programs are changing timeslots.

The Afghan Youth Program will now be heard on the 1st, 3rd & 5th Monday at 7pm

The Filipino program is moving to 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 12noon to allow a new weekly Nepalese program on Wednesdays at 7pm

The Spaniush program will be heard on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Mondays each month at 8pm

A new Czech program is starting on Tuesdays at 7pm and will alternate fortnightly with the German program

Cafe Italiano will move to 2nd & 4th Saturdays at the new time of 1pm

BOOK READING – BOLLYGUM

During May, City Park Radio recorded and mastered a reading of “Bollygum” for Scotch Oakburn College.

It will be a resource for their junior school teaching and the recording is set for broadcast on City Park Radio at a later date.

A tale of precious places and treasured friends.

Amongst our forests and woodlands there are untouched pockets where time stands still.

This is a story of one such place and the creatures that dwell in its valley.

This is the story of Bollygum. . . Gary Fleming

COVID and the Community

City Park Radio is still assisting the community during this time, helping out whenever we can.

Measuring out our studio D, we have been able to maintain our normal programs like the Hot Seat, Readings from the Examiner and The Geeks Review.

We’ve also been able to help the Bridgenorth Football Club start and maintain a 10 week podcast “Parrot Park Radio”.

They are a club with a big heart, and tall stories and they are counting down their top ten players … and in their 5th program managed to get their No.1 ticket holder onto the program, none less than the Prime Minister.

Listen in on their youtube channel each week …. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl_Qg5NUceEYynsbLW2BMFA

CPR OFFICE & MUSEUM

Our office volunteers are heading back into the office on a full time basis from June 15th … on their usual rosters of Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3pm.

Of course all the social and physical distancing rules still apply and the numbers of people who can be simultaneously be in the office at the same time is limited. So please keep your distance and assist our volunteers to keep safe and keep the office open.

The management committee considered re-opening the museum. After considering factors such as physical distancing, tourism from interstate, and the size of the museum room, it was agreed the museum will remain closed until September.

Also, the physical size of our broadcast studios restrict it to two people only at any one time, therefore we cannot accommodate visitor tours into the studios.

Management will review the prevailing conditions again in August.

2020 COMMUNITY RADIO AWARDS!

The last twelve months has had its challenges and with these great challenges come amazing innovation and community connection. Community stations continue to be the lifeblood of communities – sharing public health and emergency information and fundraising for many local services as well as creating amazing content.

At City Park Radio we’ve created many special programs including A Mysterious Tale of the Tasmanian Tiger, Health Speak, Less is More and Medical Mysteries. We’ve also produced local stories and music with Jenna Carole (Charlotte Badger, Eliza, Mother Dear Mother and Speaking Musically), Carols By Candlelight and a special Anzac Day Service. Then there is Lion Goats and The Misadventures of Agnetha Deveaux and of course our local sports broadcasts and live music broadcasts.

The CBAA awards celebrate the achievements, the achievements of volunteers, of innovation, perseverance, and community champions. There are 30 categories – and Adrian Wood is keen to nominate City Park Radio for some of them. Entries close July 17.

Please give Adrian some ideas about the best program you’ve heard — have a look at the categories and criteria… https://www.cbaa.org.au/sites/default/files/media/2020-Awards-Entrants_Guide.pdf

MEETINGS

The quarterly Public meeting scheduled for June 6th has been cancelled. When COVID restrictions are eased, we hope to resume our Public meetings in September.

6th – Sponsorship sub-committee 10am

6th – Programming meeting 11am

6th – Induction training 1pm (numbers limited)

20th – Management meeting 9.30am

