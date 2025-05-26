June 2025

STUDIO REFURBISHMENT

Studio B has been updated with a new tabletop, mixing console and carpet. All completed within the allocated week.

A huge thank you to Jim Parish from Hobart FM for assisting and getting it together. There are some small minor adjustments still being made and a small job to provide talent headphones yet to happen.

The few presenters who came to the training days on 17th & 18th remarked how similar it was to the old desk, and reasonably easy to operate.

The new Studio B console has been in service from 19th May.

To finish the overhaul, Studio A will now be decommissioned on 29th June after Classical Encounters with all programs then emanating from Studio B….

and hopefully both studios will back in service a week later on 7th July.

Until then, presenters will continue to familiarise themselves, and often use, the new Arrakis console in Studio B

The new consoles were purchased, in part, via a grant through the Community Broadcasting Foundation

and for the trivia minded amongst us …. this console was installed on the very day the old consoles were purchased 30 years ago.

Pictures – Jim Jacob.

COMMUNITY RADIO CONFERENCE

The CBAA Conference is always a great opportunity to meet hundreds of community broadcasters from across Australia, learn from their experiences, and collaborate to address common challenges and new opportunities.

Attendees will gain new insights from leading industry experts to support your station’s development, programming, technical and business operations.

All in all, it’s a great opportunity to connect, learn, collaborate and celebrate the vital role of community media in Australia

The 2025 CBAA Conference will take place in our home state in Hobart from 23–25 October.

If you are interested attending as a representative of City Park Radio, please contact your President, Jim Jacob before June 15. (you can also register independently at your own expense)

As usual, there are the CBAA Awards too. Great recognition for your work over the past 12 months. If you think there is a program or person that should be nominated .. check out the criteria in the awards booklet at https://shorturl.at/NKxqo Award nominations Close 20 July 2025.

MEMBERSHIPS DUE

As usual, memberships are now due.

It is still $55 pa July-June. You can pay in various ways .. cash, cheque or credit card in person, or by direct deposit straight into the City Park Radio account. (details on our website)

If you already have your membership through to June 2026, thank you!

And don’t forget … you can donate to City Park Radio at any time via the DONATE button on the City Park Radio home page … anything over $2 is tax deductible and your receipt is emailed immediately to you.

MEETINGS

15th June – Management 10am

A number of committee positions will become vacant at the AGM – 30th August. Now is the time to attend our usual committee meetings to familiarise yourself with committee procedures and the CPR constitution prior to your nomination. There will be three executive positions and at least three committee positions to fill.

Diary Dates

5th June – World Environment Day

9th June – King’s Birthday PH

21st June – Winter Solstice

21st June – Bunnings BBQ Invermay 9am-4pm

24th June – International Fairy Day

25th June – Global Beatles Day

COUNTRY MUSIC LUNCH

Five CM presenters gathered for lunch to celebrate two presenters birthdays … Maureen Martin & Garry Pengelly