June, 2026

It’s that time of year ….

Paying membership to City Park Radio shows your appreciation of the broad choice of programs on offer. It also demonstrates your appreciation and support of the huge volunteer effort that operates your community station 24/7.

Membership goes part way to financing all the legal requirements of licences and various insurances that are required to run a volunteer radio station. Membership also affords you the opportunity to volunteer at no extra cost.

Membership of City Park Radio runs from July to June, so now is the time to renew your membership. It is still $55 per annum and you can pay by a variety of means …. either by cash, cheque or credit card during office hours (Mon – Fri, 10am til 3pm), or by direct deposit to our bank account (details on our website), or our friendly office staff can take an EFTPOS transaction over the phone.

One last request …. please let the office know of any changes to your contact details.

Thank you for your support.

DONATIONS

Donations are also another vital source of funds for a community radio station. As another financial year comes to a close, if you are looking to make a last minute tax deductible donation, visit our homepage (www.cityparkradio.com) and just click on the DONATE NOW button… make a donation and receive your receipt immediately. Every little bit counts !!!

Could You Help Us?

Could you help your community radio station a little more? Do you have skills that are not being used by us? It’s not just about presenting programs – there are many more elements to keeping City Park Radio at the top. Alternatively you may want to learn a new skill?

We are looking for a Treasurer, and people with technical knowledge, and museum guides – and there may be roles we haven’t even thought of yet. A number for programs are looking for more presenters. Do you have a few spare hours to present another program?

Put your hand and give it a go. Contact John Elcomb or Chris Sayer for an informal chat.

Our Program Policy

Our presenters are reminded that we have a Program Policy that is based on our Promise of Performance and the principles of Community Radio. An important part of this policy is our commitment to promote and broadcast a minimum of 30% of Australian produced, recorded, composed or performed music in general programs.

However, our motivation for playing Australian music is not just to appease our own policy. We should also be mindful of supporting local artists and musicians, because our programs can emphasise Australian music to our listeners and in doing so, we can support this very important sector of the arts and culture industry.

You can find our Program Policy at the bottom of the front page of our website.

Out and about – Local Radio in our community

Franklin House

The Australian Heritage Festival in Tasmania was a good reason to broadcast a Long Lunch program from Franklin House in Launceston. Chris Sayer spoke to House guides Kevin and Sharon who told us all about the history of the house and its surroundings, and the valuable lessons that are learned by school groups that come thorough the house.

The equipment was set up beneath the pergola in the beautiful Franklin backyard, as the stately 180 year old oak tree was shedding its autumnal leaves. Chris took the Outside Broadcast to its ultimate definition.

Brisbane St Mall

Shirl helped Launceston Central celebrate their “Love Launnie” campaign by broadcasting her Country Muster program from the middle of the city CBD. She interviewed various people, including the Mayor (pictured right), while also playing her typical brand of great country music. She was also approached by many of her fans and regular listeners, who just happened to be strolling through town.

Volunteering Ta smania Symposium

It’s rare that Launceston gets to host the statewide Symposium for Tasmania’s peak body for volunteering, so the 14th of May was a big day for the hundreds who attended, and we were delighted to be invited.

During the 2 hour Long Lunch program, Chris Sayer spoke to many exhibitors, delegates and guests about the many aspects of creating an inclusive community through volunteering.

Everything from environmental working bees to Aged Care to phone apps to foster carers – our listeners learned of the many ways that they can volunteer to help make our region a better place.

Lest We Forget

City Park Radio was proud to broadcast the ANZAC Day ceremony live from the Launceston Cenotaph. Another example of our commitment to connect with our community.

Making the Most of our Facilities

Over the ANZAC D ay weekend, Angus Probert recorded the drum track for local group LUNEWARD’s new single to be released later in the year.

City Park Radio is proud to be associated with, and offer support for new local and emerging talent, and Angus delighted in the opportunity to use our Studio D (pictured below).

Cameron Johnson from Sound House recorded the track and some guitar tracks under some trying circumstances … a rather noisy equipment room emitting what turned out to be a continuous whiney alarm.

The station received a tidy donation for our community engagement.

Paving our way into history

Here’s another paver from the historic walk between the cottage and the studios, and this one is appropriate for our 40th year of broadcasting.

Mike Warren was a founding member of the station, coming to us when a student at the former TCAE (now UTAS at Newnham), and he would participate in our first Test Transmissions when he always presented the final program of the Test, and finish with Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”. The station continued that tradition at the end of every day until we began overnight satellite programs in 1994.

Our world was turned upside down in 1982 when Mike passed away following a motorcycle accident, and our week-long Test Transmission in September 1982 was dedicated to his memory.

The station’s archive “The Vault” contains a recording of Mike’s final show on 7LTN FM. It remains a treasure for us.

Meetings …

Management Committee: Sunday June 21st, 10am

Public Programming meeting: Sunday June 14th, 11am, followed by Induction Training.

Management Committee 2025/2026

President: John Elcomb

Vice President : Chris Sayer

Secretary: Belinda Prance

Treasurer: Vacant

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Bruce Webb, Vivi Turbaninigsh. Richard Barker