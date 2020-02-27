March 2020

CITY PARK RADIO MUSEUM

The radio museum has a lot of quality memorabilia on display in the front rooms of the City Park Cottage with items that date back to

the start of the last century.

There is a wonderful array of mantle and floor radios plus stereograms and portable transistor radios – there’s even a portable radio/television

receiver.

With so much on offer, management has agreed for an overflow of items to be displayed in the office.

Along with the purchases, a small stereo system has been purchased for the museum main room to allow the replay of snippets and sound from the glory days of radio past.

As ever, the Radio Museum coordinators are looking for guides to take tours. If you have a few hours to spare on a regular basis, they would like to hear from you. Half a day is better

than nothing

With these improvements, and the big crowds out and about in summer, management will also be suggesting the Museum opens on weekends (closing for two days midweek) during daylight

saving.

Please let us know if you can help out in any way in our great museum.

HARMONY DAY 2020

Harmony Day is a day to celebrate Australian multiculturalism, based on the successful integration of migrants into our community.

The celebration is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background, united by a set of core Australian values. as indeed are part of our core values at City Park Radio.

Join us on Saturday 21st March to celebrate the cultural diversity in Launceston, Tasmania.

City Park Radio will be at Inveresk to meet and greet people as well as support our multicultural presenters as they broadcast their program live between 12 noon and 2pm.

Come and join us and be part of the celebrations.

LOST A POST-IT NOTE?

This was found in one of our faulty studio CD players. To retrieve please contact Technical.

CD Players at City Park Radio

Sometimes you may hear we are having troubles with our CD players but sometimes it is not what our presenters lead you to believe.

Our technical volunteers do a wonderful keeping the discs spinning but the last thing we expected to see in the CD mechanism is a presenter’s sticky note like the

one we found recently. It prevented the machine from loading and playing.

P.S. Yes … much to the amusement of younger people, we still use CD Players and Turntables at City Park Radio

IS THERE A DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE

The library of podcasts available through the City Park Radio website continues to grow, with the recent addition of “Medical Mysteries”.

The first series of Dr Frank Madill’s popular radio show was aired late last year, with 12 episodes featuring someone famous from history and each with a mysterious medical condition or story.

The 2nd series is in production, but in the meantime, you can hear the first series again through the podcast page at our website.

The podcast button is in the header of our homepage – cityparkradio.com

MEETINGS

7th PUBLIC Program Meeting – 10am Studio D

Monthly program meeting follows

7th INDUCTION Training – 1pm

14th MANAGEMENT Meeting 9.30am

OUTSIDE BROADCASTS

20th – Balfour Burn – “fun” runs – frequent crosses into Drivetime 5-7pm

21st – Harmony Day – 12noon – 2pm

SPONSORS

If you know any local businesses keen to get their message out on the radio … City Park radio has some very competitive spnsorship packages

Pass your contacts and leads onto Shirley 6334 7429