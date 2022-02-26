March 2022

READINGS FROM THE EXAMINER

March 12 marks the 180th anniversary of the day The Examiner was first published in Launceston.

What started as a weekly newspaper, then twice, and then three times a week, eventually settled as an ongoing daily publication from 1877.

The paper was found by James Aitkenhead, with Rev John West its first editorial writer.

John West used his pulpit and the editorials to campaign on many social issues standing up for what was right and proper against the British Empire.

The Reverend West wrote the leading article in the first edition of The Examiner attacking convict transportation and its detrimental effect on building a respectable, sound and prosperous society

That will be the basis of the 34th John West Lecture to be given by Alison Alexander on March 3 at UTAS.

In the meantime, you can hear local news stories from the local paper in ‘Readings From The Examiner’ at 9.30am Monday to Friday on City Park Radio.

We thank The Examiner for their cooperation with the program, and congratulate them on their 180 years in Launceston.

A LISTENER’s LETTER

Dear City Park,

I missed the survey so here’s a few facts.

I’m 75, love the old rock and roll music of my teenage years. Listen mostly early morning till lunch at home or in the car.

Love all the presenters, thank them so much for all the time they put in.

I believe City Park is a vital cog in our lives.

For house bound people there is good diversity.

Looking forward to a great 2022.

Thank you all for all the entertainment you have provided during COVID, much appreciated. Cynthia.

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY – March 8

IWD is a day to recognise how far we’ve come towards gender equality, and also how far we have left to go. Back in 1911, only eight countries allowed women to vote and equal pay for equal work was unheard of – if women were allowed to work at all.

While women once faced restrictions on when and where they worked, they’re now running corporations. In countries such as Australia women have rights our grandmothers could only have dreamed about, but women still don’t have complete equality.

City Park Radio has some special programs organized to recognize the amazing contributions women make to our society.

Vaughan Gipson is devoting his “Reelin In The Years” program on March 5 entirely to great women musicians.

Then a concert on Sunday 6th March from 2.30pm featuring Steph Chitty live from the garden at City Park Radio.

And on International Womens Day, join Deb Wilson throughout the day across our programs as she chats with women from our own community.

COMMUNITY PODCAST CORNER

Local Member, Bridget Archer, looks over the City Park Radio podcast corner as Chris Ball shows Jodie Lowe and Nick Groer the finer points of editing an audio file.

Jodie Lowe is working on a podcast series called “See Me – Stories of Ability”, focusing on challenges and achievement in our local community.

The podcast corner was made possible with a Stronger Communities Grant from the Federal Government.

“See Me… ‘ is supported by a grant from the Community Broadcasting Foundation

Perhaps you have an idea for a podcast series …. contact the station for more information and support.

UMI COOKS UP A WOK-ing GOOD TIME

In our latest venture, City Park Radio is taking some steps to introduce new people from the community to community radio.

To whet their appetites, Umi Quor cooked a variety of dishes to taste.

Of course conversation turned to the role of community radio, and Jim handed out membership forms.

Big thank you to Umi for a great Sunday afternoon Indonesian cooking lesson.

SPORT BROADCASTS

This year our coverage will feature home games in the NBL1 with the Launceston Tornadoes, and the Tasmanian State League with Launceston & North Launceston.

The first game for coverage is on Saturday 26th March from Windsor Park with Launceston playing North Hobart. Broadcast begins 1.55pm.

Our basketball coverage begins in April when the Tornadoes begin the season once again against the Hobart Lady Chargers – the usual first round clash at home.

Welcome back Dave Mohr and his team of volunteers to the sporting mic for 2022.

