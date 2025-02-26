March 2025

SPECIAL MEETING REPORT

City Park Radio held a special meeting on 23rd February to discuss the future of your community station.

38 people heard the future is all about volunteers… why we need more, why we need more people to step to the mark, how we might attract more people to engage and participate and how to reach those people. One or three people cannot continue doing all the work without moving forward.

Currently, under our constitution, three executive members cannot accept a nomination at our next AGM and so it has become essential to think about the future.

There are many areas within City Park Radio requiring support and ideas ranged from new posters with QR codes, better use of social media, using personal contacts, and best of all word of mouth to family and friends…. social events in the cottage garden to perhaps an in-house band of members who play a musical instrument.

Mention was made of the current facebook campaign to attract volunteers …..showing signs of good engagement and sharing the post resulting in several strong EOI’s to visit and find out how they could contribute. The accompanying photo is Your Tea Shop’s effort to help promote City Park Radio. (Thank you, Bruce)

There was a suggestion to amend the constitution. This could be done if members thought it was necessary. The meeting was told that (any 10 financial) members at any time could petition the Management Committee to hold a Special General Meeting to change the constitution

It was asked why volunteers need to be members of the station. People volunteer at other organisations and don’t have to pay an annual membership fee. As an incorporated body, members are involved in the management of the station. There could be a non-member option to consider for only volunteers where all members and non-paying volunteers all sign and abide by the same set of policies and rules, but those non-members would have no voting rights at meetings of City Park Radio.

Many other suggestions were aired including being encouraging of prospective volunteers and staying positive moving forward.

What we plan and what we do should be targeted for the audience intended. Our outside broadcasts must be designed for the right audience in the right place to attract a desired outcome.

Lastly, our 40th Anniversary of licenced broadcasting occurs in April next year. From the floor of the meeting a dozen people expressed interest in being part of the planning sub-committee.

The move to improve is on.

Your management committee undertakes to review and consider all points raised at their next meeting and make decisions for the future…. one maybe will be to set up a meeting with people interested in pursuing some sort of celebration in April next year.

The future is also in your hands. All ideas will be considered by your management team … more input means a better future.

MEDICAL MYSTERIES RETURNS

Just when you though all mysteries have been solved, Dr Frank Madill AM is back with a new series of Medical Mysteries.

Each week, Dr Frank delves into history and looks at some of the medical intrigues that were a mystery. There are many stories of prominent characters at the time who had no idea what they were suffering from. Dr Madill uses the advances in science and medicine that may give us a better understanding of the condition they might have had.

Then in part two, the good doctor will look at some of the ailments of today and, even with the huge advances in medicine, still remain a mystery.

Dr Frank is not out to give you medical advice but to take you on a journey through medical history.

You can hear the new series on Mondays at 1.30pm from 3rd March … and later on, the series will be uploaded to the CPR website podcast page,

SPORTS BROADCASTS Start 29 March

Dave Mohr has drawn up a roster to cover matches in the newly formed NTFA Premier Division and for the home games of the Launceston Tornadoes, with some days seeing both football and basketball on the same day.

The season starts on Saturday 29th March at 5.20pm when the Tornadoes start their season against the Hobart Chargers and where it is logistically possible Dave will cover the Torns home games at Ulverstone.

Coverage of NTFA games will begin on the 11th April at UTAS stadium and throughout the season and include the finals. The CPR broadcast team will travel out of Launceston to Scottsdale, Deloraine, Longford for some of the home and away games.

Other highlights will include coverage of a NTFA v NWFL game and a Tasmanian Devils game.

GARDEN CONCERTS

March will see a series of Garden Concerts where the station invites local musicians to bring 10-20 of their friends to the Garden at the Cottage for a live performance and broadcast on City Park Radio into the Afternoon program.

It is a small way for the station to raise our profile with local musicians and to encourage them and their friends to engage with us and within community radio in general. Word of mouth is one of the strong points to have City Park Radio promoted and having invited guests may spread the work about your community station

At the same time, members and listeners can enjoy a live performance on the radio and be proud City Park Radio supports local music..

Sat 15th March – Susannah Coleman-Brown

Sun 23rd March – Tony Newport.

STUDIO BOOKING

To further support local Tasmanian musicians, we have booked our Studio D over the weekend of March 22-23 for some important production work.

On the Saturday, the producer and musician will be setting up recording equipment and rehearsing a drum kit for an upcoming album being recorded and released here in Tasmania.

The recording will happen on Sunday ….. our presenters will have all the studio doors closed … but you may just here a little background noise … never fear, it is all in a good cause while City Park Radio supports local talent.

CITY PARK RADIO Policies

CPR has volunteering policies which are given to all volunteers at Induction and refresher training, and all policies are available to all members on the website or from the office.

Recently your management committee had to respond to a complaint from a member of City Park Radio and it is to these policies we turned to investigate the complaint.

As is our policy, we need to resolve the complaint in confidence with the parties involved. Every opportunity is provided to the parties to describe the incident from their perspective. In this last incident, one party resigned three times before any reconciliation could be achieved. Management regrettably accepted the resignation.

Unfortunately, it is always your management committee that gets caught in the crossfire and often is criticised for not taking sides.

CPR does not, and can not, favour one volunteer over another. It is your management committee’s responsibility to provide a safe workplace for everyone. We adhere to our rules and procedures and that includes policies on bullying, harassment, and complaints procedures

The Management Committee and all members play a role in building cultures where respect, inclusion and safety are non-negotiable at City Park Radio.

Gossip, innuendo and false facts do not aid that process.

Outside Broadcasts

16 March – Multicultural Unit at the launch for Harmony Week 2025 – 12noon – 2pm.

22 March – Launceston Central Day – Quadrant Mall – Country Muster live from 10am to noon