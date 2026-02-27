March, 2026

COME FOR A CUPPA, STAY FOR A YARN Saturdays at 10am

Project Clear Waves – celebrating 40 years of City Park Radio

On 14 February weekly gatherings commenced as part of Project Clear Waves, the 40th Anniversary project. Presenter and cartoonist Richard Barker captur ed the spirit beautifully (right).

In Week 1 we discussed Recruitment, training and support and in Week 2 (21st February) ‘A Splash of Colour? Revitalising City Park Radio’. Week 3 looked at the City Park Radio Museum; and coming up in Week 4 the gathering will be Programming on 7 March

In fact this will be the quarterly Public Programming Meeting so bring your proposals, feedback and support for the valued volunteer presenters. Or maybe find out what’s involved in becoming a volunteer yourself.

Everybody is welcome to join the next Cuppa and a Yarn, SATURDAYS 10am at City Park Radio.

Recruitment Training and Support: Valuing our Volunteers

Our first Cuppa and a Yarn, held on 14 February, brought together a cross-section of the City Park Radio community — including new and long-term presenters, a listener, musician, general volunteers and executive members.

The conversation focused on volunteer recruitment, training and support, and the room was full of constructive ideas, practical suggestions and enthusiasm for strengthening the station.

Key Themes

Recruitment

Participants supported reinstating consistent interviews for new volunteers and strengthening induction pathways — including for those interested in non-presenter roles. Clear role descriptions and pathways will help us confidently share the workload.

Matching people to roles they enjoy — and understanding whether they prefer working independently or in teams — was seen as crucial to both satisfaction and retention. Developing a clearer overview of all station roles and tasks will help avoid crossed wires and make better use of people’s time and talents.

Training

Ideas included using online training modules (eg on legal and code requirements – check CBAA) and developing video module on the station history, drawing on what we’re putting together for the 40th Anniversary. This would help make the training more interactive in the group session and less didactic.

It was agreed that presenters benefit from buddying and observing a range of presenters. Ideas for shaking things up were put forward eg occasionally inviting another presenter to co-present a program for a ‘special’

Support

Presenter support emerged as an important focus. Suggestions included revitalising Unit Producer roles, reducing isolation during on-air shifts, and creating more consistent, constructive feedback processes. Participants noted that supportive feedback is vital for morale and long-term retention. The recent influx of trainees was warmly welcomed, with strong agreement that supporting new recruits to become confident, valued team members is a priority.

A “Mosaic” Approach to Change

Rather than imposing a new hierarchy, the station’s approach is to build on what already works — strengthening each “tile” of the station (Recruitment, Training, Programming, Administration etc) and recognising how they connect together, like a mosaic.

A follow-up Cuppa and a Yarn will be held in coming weeks to share progress, test ideas and invite further input.

There was strong goodwill in the room — and a shared commitment to ensuring City Park Radio continues to thrive as a welcoming, community-powered station. (For notes from the meeting contact the station)

Aponi, thank you …

We were sad th at Aponi Hulse had to leave us in February, as she moved to the Big Island to attend a Melbourne University. She has been a mainstay on Tuesday Drive for the past year, and her bright, bubbly personality has been great company for our listeners. We wish Aponi all the best, and would welcome her back for a spot whenever she returns to Lonny.

CULTURE CONNECTS US ALL

Harmony Week 2026 celebrates the diversity that makes our community so unique.

It is a Culture That Connects Us All. It brings together Tasmanians from all backgrounds. It’s about inclusiveness, respect, and ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging.

City Park Radio’s Multicultural Unit is proud to be a part of this year’s celebration for another year, as we broadcast live from Launceston’s Civic Square for Harmony Day on 15th March, from midday til 2pm. While you’re there, pop over and say hello to our friendly multicultural presenters – maybe even get an interview on-air?

Popular programs return

After some time away to revitalise, two former programs are getting ready to return to your radio in March.

The Hot Seat comes back with new and interesting people for you to meet. This time the guest list will reach beyond our local community, because there are many people who pass through town and have a fascinating story to tell. Rest assured, however, there will still be conversations with the wonderful Lonnie locals who help make our community thrive. Hear it on Fridays at 4pm.

Side 1, Track 1 returns for a 2nd series, where a different CPR presenter will play one of their favourite albums for you. You can expect to hear a deep dive into the songs, and the stories behind them, as told by a true fan of the album. From the classic masterpieces to the obscure gems, you’re sure to discover something new. Hear it on Sunday at 6pm.

Both programs will then be available from the podcast page on our website.

Take note:

Keep an eye out for our new Greek program starting soon, alternating on Thursday nights under the Multicultural Unit.

And as schools return for 2026, we’re proud to again offer Thursdays at 4:30pm for the “School’s Out” program for another year. Get in touch if your school would like to participate.

Paving our way into history

Celebrating 40 years of broadcasting is good reason to remember those who came before us – those pioneering giants on whose shoulders we stand today. Some of those names are inscribed on pavers in our Cottage to studio walkway.

Vonda Bassett was an extraordinary woman who never let her physical disability stop her from playing her favourite country music on the radio. Even though we lost Vonda a few years ago, it is lovely that we see her name every time we walk down that path.

Management Committee 2025/2026

President: John Elcomb, Vice President: Chris Sayer, Secretary: Belinda Prance, Treasurer: Michael Christian

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Bruce Webb, Vivi Turbaninigsh. Richard Barker

Next Managmemt meeting: March 15th, 10am. Public Programming meeting: March 7th, 10am.

SPONSORS

Please support our sponsors, as they support your community station. If you are passing by their business, pop in and say hello, and thank you…….. click on the link below to find them.

https://cityparkradio.com/our-sponsors/